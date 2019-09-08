Csonka’s ROH Global Wars Espectacular Chicago 2019 Review

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Top Prospect Tournament Semifinal Match: Austin Gunn defeated Dante Caballero @ 7:40 via pin [**]

– Silas Young & Josh Woods defeated PJ Black & Okumura @ 7:55 via submission [**½]

– Jenny Rose & Sumie Sakai defeated The Allure @ 2:50 via DQ [NR]

– Proving Ground Match: TV Champion Shane Taylor vs. Joe Hendry went to a draw @ 15:00 [***]

– The Briscoes defeated The Bouncers and Rey Bucanero & Hechicero @ 9:00 via pin [***¼]

– Rush defeated Barbaro Cavernario @ 8:40 via pin [***½]

– Jeff Cobb, Jay Lethal, Jonathan Gresham defeated Caristico, Stuka Jr, and Triton @ 14:40 via pin [***½]

– Colt Cabana defeated Kenny King, Dalton Castle, & Marty Scurll @ 8:50 via pin [**½]

– ROH Title Match: Champion Matt Taven defeated Volador Jr @ 11:50 via pin [***]

– Street Fight: Villain Enterprises defeated Lifeblood @ 16:25 via pin [***½]

Top Prospect Tournament Semifinal Match: Austin Gunn vs. Dante Caballero : They lockup and Caballero takes early control, but Gunn fires back and hits arm drags and a corner splash. The hip toss neck breaker follows. Caballero counters back, stuns him off the ropes and the lariat follows for 2. Gunn is bleeding by his left eye as they work to the floor. Caballero maintains control, slamming Gunn to the apron a few times. Back in and the cover gets 2. He follows with strikes, and then grounds the action. Gunn manages to stun him off the ropes, follows with jabs and clotheslines. He fires up and the tilt a whirl slam follows for 2. Caballero then gets a cradle for 2, we get a ref bump for reasons, Caballero gets his flask takes a drink and then mists the ref as Gunn cradles him but of course no ref. Gunn hits a superkick and fameasser for the win. Austin Gunn defeated Dante Caballero @ 7:40 via pin [**] This was ok, but horribly overbooked for no reason whatsoever.

Silas Young & Josh Woods vs. PJ Black & Okumura : Woods and Okumura begin. They lock up and Woods grounds the action, controlling the arm. Okumura counters out and starts attacking the leg but Woods counters into a cradle for 2. Okumura counters back, but Woods again cradles him for 1. Okumura fires back with strikes, Black tags in and they pick up the pace, working into standing switches and into a standoff. Silas tags in and Black takes him down and cradles him for 2. They trade cradles and pin attempts for near falls. Black follows with kicks but misses the springboard moonsault. Silas lays the boots to him and grounds the action. Black & Okumura double team Woods and the Okumura DDT follows. Woods cuts him off and follows with the gut wrench suplex. The T-Bone follows for 2. Okumura cuts him off and Silas tags in and hits the anarchist suplex. It breaks down and Woods gets the ankle lock on Black, and transitions to a German for 2. The knee strike follows and Okumura hits an overhead suplex. Woods counters into an arm bar and Okumura taps. Silas Young & Josh Woods defeated PJ Black & Okumura @ 7:55 via submission [**½] This was solid with Young & Woods picking up another win.

The Allure vs. Jenny Rose & Sumie Sakai : The faces attack right away and the Allure powders. Rose and Sakai follow them out and continue to attack. Back in and they double team Leon. Rose follows with chops, a corner clothesline and side slam for 2. Leon cuts her off and follows with a clothesline for 2. Leon grounds the action with the iron maiden, Rose fights as Love takes out Sakai on the floor. Rose battles back but Love mists her with the hairspray. Jenny Rose & Sumie Sakai defeated The Allure @ 2:50 via DQ [NR] Absolutely nothing to see here.

– The Allure attack post match until Maria Manic arrives. Security arrives and she kill them and chokeslams one through a table.

– So…

Proving Ground Match: TV Champion Shane Taylor vs. Joe Hendry : If Hendry wins in any way or lasts the time limit, he earns a TV Title shot. They lock up and separate. Hendry attacks, looking to ground Taylor but gets shoved away. He attacks the arm, and they separate. Taylor talks shit and wants to throw hands. They lock up, which is not throwing hands and work to the ropes. Hendry now follows with chops, Taylor fires back as they trade. Hendry cuts him off and they trade shoulder tackles until Taylor hits the pounce. Hendry fires back with uppercuts, picks up the pace and hits a high knee and Taylor cuts off the slam and follows with big rights. He beats down Hendry and is now officially throwing hands as he dumps Hendry. He follows him to the floor and just lights up Hendry with strikes. Hendry fires back with chops but Taylor slams him to the barricades. They trade chops and continue to brawl on the floor. Taylor cuts him off and violently slams him to the barricade. Hendry regroups and whips Taylor to the barricade, back in and Taylor follows with knee strikes and chops. They trade again, Hendry is fired up but Taylor counters the slam and follows with a lariat for 2. Hendry fires back, eats a knee strike and rebounds with a big lariat. Chops and a neck breaker follow and the DDT gets 2. Taylor counters back with end of days for 2. He follows with rights, they trade and Hendry finally hits the slam for 2. They trade strikes, unloading and Hendry fires up and Taylor is down. Head butt by Taylor, he follows with chops but Hendry keeps firing back. Hendry unloads as time expires. TV Champion Shane Taylor vs. Joe Hendry went to a draw @ 15:00 [***] This was good, and with the draw, Hendry earns a TV Title shot.

The Briscoes vs. The Bouncers vs. Rey Bucanero & Hechicero : They all brawl at the bell and dump the Bouncers. The rest continue to brawl and work into a standoff. The Bouncers now attack and take control with corner attacks. Bruiser hits the cannonball and praises the power of beer, which compels him. Mark fires back on Milonas, dumps him and then hits air Briscoe to the floor. They all brawl to the floor, Rey gets tossed into the crowd as Hechicero battles back on Jay. The AWA special follows. Back in and Hechicero runs wild on Jay and Rey then hits the twisting top rope senton. Dropkick by Hechicero and he then catapults Rey to the pile on the floor. Milonas is back in and Hechicero locks on a sleeper, and then follows with a high cross for 2. He then attacks Bruiser, they trade chops, and Bruiser bites him. The DDT follows for 2. Mark back in and he and Bruiser trade chops. Jay joins in for double teams, they then attack Milonas but Milonas cuts them off with a running cross body. Hechicero & Rey cut him off and Hechicero then hits the run up moonsault to the floor. Rey locks n the figure four on Jay, but Mark makes the save. neck breaker by Jay, and froggy bow finishes it. The Briscoes defeated The Bouncers and Rey Bucanero & Hechicero @ 9:00 via pin [***¼] This was a good, and fun wild brawl of a tag match; I’d love to see more Hechicero in ROH.

– The Bouncers look to drink post match, but Vinny Marseglia attacks and lays them out with chair shots, continuing the rivalry between the Bouncers & Kingdom. Woods & Young make the save. They all shake hands.

Rush vs. Barbaro Cavernario : they light each other up and trade chops to begin. They work into counters, trade arm drags and work into a stand off. Cavernario fires back and hits the top rope clothesline but Rush counters back with a snap German. He follows with chops, clotheslines and the basement dropkick. Cavernario fires back, but Rush drops him with one right and pummels him in the corner. Cavernario fires up, counters bull’s horns and the splash follows for 2. Cavernario follows with a RANA and follows with the step up plancha. Cavernario then follows with a suicide dive. He slams Rush to the barricade, and back in, Cavernario covers for 2. Cavernario now gets tripped up, but hits a head butt. Rush counters the splash and kicks him to the floor and follows with the tope con hello. Rush’s shoulder is bleeding from the barricades so he tranquilos. Rush slams Cavernario to the barricades, and back in, Rush follows with strikes and Cavernario does the worm and gets suplexed to the buckles. The bull’s horns finishes it. Rush defeated Barbaro Cavernario @ 8:40 via pin [***½] Rush remains undefeated in a very good sprint.

Jeff Cobb, Jay Lethal, Jonathan Gresham vs. Caristico, Stuka Jr, and Triton : Triton’s super small trunks have been banned tonight. Triton and Gresham begin, and work into a series of counters. Triton sorta hits a RANA and tags in Caristico. Jay joins him and they lock up, working into counters and Caristico hits an enziguri and springboard high cross. The lucha arm drag follows and Stuka tags in as does Cobb. They trade shoulder tackles, but Cobb won’t budge. Stuka follows with strikes but Cobb cuts him off with the dropkick. Jay tags back in and the cartwheel dropkick follows for 2. Gresham tags in and the standing moonsault follows for 2. He grounds Stuka, attacking the arm and tags Cobb in. The delayed suplex follows as Jay plays defense. Gresham dumps Caristico and Cobb finally slams Stuka down. Team ROH clears the ring and isolates Stuka with triple teams for 2. Gresham tags in and Stuka follows with back breakers on all three ROH men. Tag to Triton, he follows with chops and hits a RANA. Caristico in and team CMLL takes control and lay the boots to Gresham. Double teas follow and Triton covers for 2. Gresham battles back, runs Triton into Caristico and Cob tags in and runs wild. He snags up all three CMLL members and slams then down and the standing moonsault follows for 2. Jay tags in and Cobb accidentally hits him as Team CMLL follow with dives. Back in and they double team Jay as Stuka hits the torpedo splash for 2. Triton suplexes Gresham and then gets cut of by Cobb and the spinning F5. Caristico flies in and hits the tornado DDT. He counters the lethal injection. It breaks down, and Jay lock on the figure four. Triton powerbombs Gresham onto Jay to break it up. Triton and Gresham tag in, they trade chops and Gresham follows with an enziguri. It break s down again and Jay hits a superkick. Superkick by Caristico but Cobb cuts him off and tour of the islands is countered and Triton hits the sitout DVD. Cornette cutter on Triton finishes it. Jeff Cobb, Jay Lethal, Jonathan Gresham defeated Caristico, Stuka Jr, and Triton @ 14:40 via pin [***½] This was a very good, tremendously fun and crowd pleasing trios tag.

– King arrives with his eye wrapped up, recapping his previous eye injury and stating that he was assaulted by a cameraman last night. Well, he ran into him like a dumbass. King threatens a lawsuit, claming that the cameraman works for Muta. But he will still compete unlike a pussy like PCO.

Colt Cabana vs. Kenny King vs. Dalton Castle vs. Marty Scurll : Amy Rose is at ringside. Cabana pokes King in the good eye and here we go. It immediately breaks down, Cabana takes control and works into counters wit Marty. They all attack Castle and then work over King and dump him. Marty grounds Castle and Cabana joins in works a camel clutch as Marty hits a dropkick. King pulls Marty to the floor and then misses the dropkick, because he’s sorta blind. King is dumped, it breaks down, tornado DDT by Marty on Castle and then attacks the hands of Cabana until Castle cuts him off. The three work up top and King heads into an opposite corner and Castle then crotches him and follows with knee strikes, one for Cabana and powerbombs Marty for 2. Cabana hits a moonsault press for 2. King is still blind but battles back with a sunset flip for 2. he follows with kicks and a blockbuster on Castle. The tornillo to the floor follows and it’s miracle he can see. Cabana blinds him, King cradles the ref for 2 but Marty snaps the fingers of Cabana. Snapdragon by Marty on King, It breaks down and cabana hits the moonsault on Castle for the win. Colt Cabana defeated Kenny King, Dalton Castle, & Marty Scurll @ 8:50 via pin [**½] This was a math featuring men in your #1 contender’s tournament, but was largely played or a joke. That is never a good idea for a match that should have been a serious contest considering the players.

– Commentary mentioned that Marty fired Flip Gordon.

ROH Champion Matt Taven vs. Volador Jr : This is NOT the main event. They shove each other and trade shoulder tackles as Taven cuts him off and grounds the action. Volador rebounds with a head scissors and suicide dive. Back in and Volador hits a RANA and then Taven fights back with a suicide dive. He rolls back in and continues to control. s the suplex and ground and pound follows. Volador counters just the tip and then gets dumped. Dropkick by Taven and he follows with the tope. Back in and the frog splash follows for 2. Volador’s nose is bleeding as Taven follows with chops. The DDT follows for 2 as Taven grounds the action. He follows with back elbows but Volador hits a superkick and tope. Back in and Taven hits powerbomb and just the tip for 2. Volador counters back, hits a superkick, backstabber and covers for 2. Enziguri by Taven, but Volador takes him up top and hits the Volador special super RANA for 2. The destroyer follows for 2. Volador now heads up top and the moonsault eats feet. They work backup top and Volador gets cut of, and the climax finishes it. Champion Matt Taven defeated Volador Jr @ 11:50 via pin [***] To me it comes across as a lack of faith in Taven by not having him main event, and doesn’t help the perception of his run. The match was good, but considering the built in story, really lacked in drama and overall heat regarding a potential title change.

Villain Enterprises (PCO, Gordon, & King) vs. Lifeblood (Williams, Haskins, & Bandido) : Flip sneaks in and attacks with chair shots. They make this a street fight. Villain Enterprises tosses in chairs and weapons and they all chair fight and spill to the floor to brawl. Flip gets a kendo stick and Bandido works over PCO with chair shots. Williams fights off Flip and attacks him with the kendo. King makes the save and slides a table in. He cuts off Haskins and props the table in the corner, but Haskins cuts him off with chair shots and slams it into his balls. PCO in and no sells the chops of Haskins and then dumps him. He lariats Bandido and sets him in a chair and kicks him in the face. Bandido with chair shots, superkicks it into PCO’s face and Lifeblood follows with dives. Back in and Flip works over Haskins with kicks. Haskins fires back, they trade and Haskins is tripped up into a chair, but fires back and hits he soldier shoulder roll onto the open chair. He piles up chairs and Flip DDTs him onto them. PCO flies in and misses the swanton, landing in the pile of chairs. King cleans house and DVDs Williams through a table. Lifeblood runs wild on King, trashcan over his head and a chair shot follows. Williams follows with a frog splash for 2 as PCO makes the save, but gets dumped. Flip superkicks Bandido and trips up Haskins. Flip & Williams brawl in the ring and Williams heads up top, kinder surprise by Flip and then Williams hits deep impact onto a trashcan but PCO makes the save. The sidewinder slam follows, he piles chairs on Williams, and heads up for the PCO-sault but Haskins cuts him off, follows him up and King Germans him into the pile of chairs. Bandido sets up a table on the floor and PCO attacks, but Bandido hits the sunset bomb on him and they crash through the table. King sets up chairs, grabs Williams and follows with strikes and Williams fires back and slams him into the chairs and then Flip make the save with a low blow and hits flip 5 onto the chairs for the win. Villain Enterprises defeated Lifeblood @ 16:25 via pin [***½] This was a very good and wild main event, but not on the level of their street fight in Philly.

