Csonka’s ROH Global Wars Espectacular: Milwaukee Preview

WELCOME back to column time with Larry! Today, I am going to discuss and preview the ROH Global Wars Espectacular: Milwaukee event. (Actually, it’s pronounced “mill-e-wah-que” which is Algonquin for “the good land.”) The show is the third of three on this year’s Global was tour, which has undergone a facelift. Instead of the usual joint shows with NJPW (who are running three east coast dates in September), ROH has moved onto use their underutilized relationship with CMLL and will give us a lucha flare to the shows. The show will feature The Briscoes and Barbaro Cavernario vs. Lifeblood, Flip Gordon vs. PJ Black vs. Tritan and more. So today I will breakdown and preview the event. Feel free to make your picks in the comment section. Thanks for reading! It’s wrestling, we love it and will disagree. The only rules are “have a take, be respectful, and don’t be a dick.”

Flip Gordon vs. PJ Black vs. Tritan : This one on paper looks like it could be a lot of fun, but I think that a lot of that comes down to how healthy Flip is. He’s been largely out of action since his elbow injury and this is his first singles match in forever. Plus, we really don’t know what we’re getting in terms of in ring action from the newly heel Flip. Will he be ruthless and aggressive, or boring and bland without all of his flash. Black has been solid, and it will be fun to see Tritan outside of tag team action here. With Flip as the new heel in ROH, this match feels like a perfect opportunity to give him an early win, do I think that he takes this one. WINNER: Flip Gordon

The Allure vs. Kelly Klein & Stacy Shadows : Mandy Leon is possibly the greatest under water wrestler I have ever seen, unfortunately on land, she’s horrible.. Stacy Shadows tries but is bad. Love & Klein are passable at best… My God, what have I done to deserve this? I already lost my leg, can’t you do me a solid here big dog in the sky? The Allure wins to build to Love challenging Klein. WINNER: The Allure, but no one really.

Caristico, Stuka Jr., and Volador Jr. vs. Okumura, Hechicero, and Rey Bucanero : One of the big draws of the Global Wars Espectacular tour is delivering fresh first time matches between ROH & CMLL talents, but just as important is allowing the CMLL stars to shine. The ROH/CMLL relationship had been greatly underutilized, and many of these talents are new to fans so putting on a trios match with six CMLL stars also makes sense here. This is one of those matches they shouldn’t over think, just let these guys work their style of match, do their thing and let it bee what it needs to be. To me, one team has more star power with ease, and should pick up the win here. WINNER: Caristico, Stuka Jr., and Volador Jr.

Jay Lethal & Jonathon Gresham vs. Silas Young & Josh Woods : Young recently started a mentor like relationship with young Josh Woods, trying to show him the ways of the dark side so that he can really understand how things work and can thrive. Woods has shown some heelish tendencies, but has also been a bit hesitant to fully embrace Young’s ways. Lethal & Gresham have shown that they can be a great tag team, but Gresham has been heavily teasing a full-blown heel turn for a while now, questioning Lethal along the way. It will be interesting to see how he and Woods play their roles here. Based on talent and card position, unless Gresham finally fully turns heel, Lethal & Gresham should take this one. WINNER: Jay Lethal & Jonathon Gresham

The Bouncers vs. PCO & King : I will never claim them to be great wrestlers or the best tag team in the world, but the Bouncers are a fun and over act who have solid matches and play their role well. PCO & King has been a great and wild team that always seems to deliver, and are close to a possible tag title shot. They are the superior team and the win should give them some momentum for a future title shot. WINNER: PCO & King

Joe Hendry vs. Marty Scurll : These two have a history in the UK as opponents and partners, and now it comes to ROH… during the lucha libre themed tour, which makes complete sense. Positioning wise, Scurll is in the world tile mix via being in the #1 contender’s tournament and is the bigger star. But he is leaving soon, and they seemingly have plans for Hendry but need to get him over as big as possible. This should be good and I think that Marty wins, but wouldn’t be shocked at all with Hendry taking this. WINNER: Marty Scurll

Jeff Cobb & Rush vs. Matt Taven & Vinny Marseglia : Cobb & Rush are positioned as title contenders to Taven, which is why we are here to keep those teases going. Cobb & Rush are really good, and Taven & Marseglia do work well together, and while I am not a fan of Taven as ROH champion, he’s been good overall in the ring. Cobb & Rush should win here to maintain momentum, and as we all know, Marseglia is completely expendable in this kind of match. WINNER: Jeff Cobb & Rush

The Briscoes and Barbaro Cavernario vs. Lifeblood : I really like this match, the Briscoes are the greatest tag team in ROH history and Cavernario is absolutely great. Lifeblood has been the most consistent in ring act in ROH in 2019, and has easily been the highlight of recent ROH shows. Between the Briscoes, Cavernario, and Bandido, this one could get really wild in the best way possible, which has me really excited for the match. With Lifeblood about to challenge for the tag team titles at Death Before Dishonor, they should pick up the win here to add to their momentum heading into that match. WINNER: Lifeblood

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 48. On the show, the good brother, Jeremy Lambert, joins 411’s Larry Csonka and the guys will breakdown & review NJPW Royal Quest 2019 Review, talk WWE’ s most underutilized talents, look at a list of possible suspects in the Chris Jericho belt theft case, and preview the ROH Global Wars Espectacular tour. The show is approximately 122-minutes long. * Intro

* Most Underutilized WWE Talents: 3:45

* NJPW Fite TV Problems: 32:15

* NJPW Royal Quest 2019 Review: 38:45

* Chris Jericho Loses AEW Championship Belt (plus a list of the possible culprits): 1:05:45

* Bayley Turns Heel On Raw: 1:15:45

* ROH Global Wars Espectacular Dearborn Preview: 1:20:45

* ROH Global Wars Espectacular Chicago Preview: 1:33:05

* ROH Global Wars Espectacular Milwaukee Preview: 1:48:45 You can subscribe and listen to the 411 on Wrestling Podcast via the above player on Transistor, or on the following platforms: * iTunes

* Spotify

* Stitcher

* Google Play

– End Scene.

– Thanks for reading.