Csonka’s ROH: Honor for All 2018 Review

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– ROH TV Title Match: Champion Punishment Martinez defeated Scorpio Sky @ 8:33 via pin [***]

– Champion Sumie Sakai defeated Karen Q @ 8:32 via pin [**¾]

– Jonathan Gresham defeated Kenny King, Shane Taylor, & Chris Sabin @ 14:05 via submission [***½]

– Chuckie T defeated Bully Ray @ 1:23 via DQ [NR]

– Will Ferrara, Rhett Titus, Silas Young, & Beer City Bruiser defeated Cheeseburger, Eli Isom, Ryan Nova, & FR Josie @ 12:22 via pin [**½]

– Marty Scurll defeated Vinny Marseglia @ 15:37 via submission [***]

– Cody defeated TK O’Ryan @ 11:35 via pin [**½]

– NWA Title Match: Champion Nick Aldis defeated Flip Gordon @ 14:35 via referee stoppage [**¾]

– Non-Title Match: IWGP Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks defeated ROH Tag Team Champions The Briscoes and The Addiction @ 15:30 via pin [***¾]

ROH TV Title Match: Champion Punishment Martinez vs. Scorpio Sky : SHOCK AND AWE by Sky at the bell, attacking with running knee strikes and strikes. He gets in a good 30-second flurry before getting cut off. Martinez takes him down with the stomp, and then starts whipping Sky to the buckles. Sky fires up, gets cut off and Martinez hits corner splashes. Martinez now does the deal with a falcon arrow and covers for 2. To his credit, Sky keeps fighting, hits an enziguri and then hits a RANA off the ropes and covers for 2. Sky now follows with a dive. Back in and sky hits slingshot cutter for 2. Martinez quickly fights back, Sky counters and gets decapitated with a lariat. Sky again counters out and hits a desperation brainbuster for 2. Martinez to the apron, Sky follows and Martinez hits the silencer on the apron. Back in and Martinez stomps him into the buckles. South of heaven finishes Sky. Champion Punishment Martinez defeated Scorpio Sky @ 8:33 via pin [***] Good opening match here, Sky worked hard and had a good gameplan before falling to the champion. A nice way to kickoff the show.

Proving Ground Match: WOH Champion Sumie Sakai vs. Karen Q : If Karen wins, she earns a title shot. Karen attacks t the bell, but Sakai cuts her off and hits a dropkick. The bulldog follows, and Sakai heads up top and the missile dropkick gets 2. Karen quickly cuts her off and chokes her out in the ropes. She then works her over in the corner, laying in clubbing strikes. The suplex follows for 2. Karen grounds the action now, Sakai fights to her feet but runs into a clothesline and Karen coves for 2. Karen looks for a crab, Sakai escapes, but Karen takes her back down and follows with ground and pound. Karen now lays in corner forearms, and follows with an XPLODER for 2. Karen takes her up top and follows; Sakai fights her off and hits a high cross. The dropkick and knee strike follows, and the neck breaker gets 2. Karen now hits a full nelson slam for 2. She locks on a crab, but Sakai makes the ropes. Sakai counters out, lays in strikes, and runs into a buckle bomb. The Samoan drop gets 2. Karen grabs the title belt, and then a chair. Back in and the ref takes it Karen tosses the belt to Sakai and tries for an Eddie Guerrero, but Sakai rolls her up for the win. Champion Sumie Sakai defeated Karen Q @ 8:32 via pin [**¾] This was a pretty good match and a good overall effort from the ladies.

Kenny King vs. Shane Taylor vs. Chris Sabin vs. Jonathan Gresham : Gresham and Sabin to begin. They open up with some nice back and forth wrestling. This leads to a nice series of counters, and into a stand off. They shake hands, and King & Taylor tag in. They hug and then attack Gresham and Sabin, but then Taylor lays out King with a big right. King picks up the pace, lays in kicks. Gresham tags in and he and King work over Taylor as it completely breaks down. Sabin & Gresham now work over Taylor, but Taylor snatches them both up for a double slam spot. Taylor now beats down Gresham with chops, and chokes him out in the ropes. Gresham counters back into a sleeper, but Taylor tosses him to the mat and follows with a splash for 2 as King makes the save. Taylor beats down Gresham, but Gresham gets the sleeper again. Taylor starts to fade, but King & Sabin break that up. Back to the sleeper for Gresham, Taylor escapes, catches a RANA and hits a powerbomb and both are down. Wholesale changes to King & Sabin, they trade strikes and Sabin follows with kicks. The PK connects, but King cuts him off with a chin checker. The spine buster follows for 2. Sabin fights off royal flush. King stuns him of the ropes and Taylor tags himself in and lays in knee strikes on Sabin, Sabin hits an enziguri and a tornado DDT and both men are down. Gresham back in and works over Taylor, the corner dropkick connects and Taylor kicks out at 2. Gresham grounds him with a sleeper, Taylor fights out and King flies in with a blockbuster. King & Sabin hit a double team DVD on Taylor; King dumps him and misses the tornillo. Taylor takes out Sabin, and hits an apron cannonball to both. He tosses King to the barricade and then Sabin as well. Gresham suicide dives into a sleeper, but Taylor climbs back in with Gresham on his back. Gresham drags him to the mat and Taylor fades and GRESHAM WINS! Jonathan Gresham defeated Kenny King, Shane Taylor, & Chris Sabin @ 14:05 via submission [***½] This was a very good, all action match, with everyone getting a chance to shine and setting up a possibly very fun match between Gresham and Martinez, as they hyped that the match had TV title implications.

– Bully monologues, and Bully says he has no issues with Chuckie, since Chuckie is a vet and has been busting his ass for 16-years. Bully says he’s even a fan of Chuckie’s PWG work. Bully compares PWG to ECW. Bully says Chuckie came up the right way and has respect for him. He wants to have a professional wrestling match with Chuckie. Chuckie says he appreciates the kind words, but he isn’t an idiot. No one wants Bully in ROH and they want him to leave. “You’re a douche bag and you can shove all of those nice words up your ass.”

Bully Ray vs. Chuckie T : They brawl at the bell, Chuckie runs wild and hits a missile dropkick. He then hugs him. The knee strike connects; Chuckie up top and Bully shoves the ref into he ropes and crotches Chuckie. Bully low blows Chuckie and we get a DQ. Chuckie T defeated Bully Ray @ 1:23 via DQ [NR] At least it was quick.

– Cabana hits the ring and saves Chuckie until Bully lays him out with the chain. Bully whips him with the chain and then beats on Chuckie. TRENT IS BACK and attacks, making the save and Bully bails. Trent looks in great shape. He and Chuckie hug.

– Caprice Coleman replaces Cabana on commentary.

ROH Champion Jay Lethal vs. Silas Young has been dropped from the card.

Will Ferrara, Rhett Titus, Silas Young, & Beer City Bruiser vs. Cheeseburger, Eli Isom, Ryan Nova, & FR Josie : The guys with Burger are his students. Josie and Tutus to begin. Titus poses and attacks. He beats down and slaps around Josie. Josie fights back with atomic drops and a dropkick. Titus cuts him off, tags in Young and they work double teams. Josie fights back and tags in Isom. Young quickly cuts him off and hits a clothesline. Ferrara tags in and Isom hits an overhead toss. Nova tags in and they double-team Ferrara and covers for 2. Burger tags in and Ferrara runs and tags out to Bruiser. Bruiser lays in strikes, hits a shoulder tackle, and then misses a senton. Burger fires up and hits a top rope double sledge and lays in rights. Burger follows with chops, tags in Josie and Isom joins in as they try to work over Bruiser. Nova joins in and they whip Bruiser to the buckles. They all follow with corner attacks, but Young trips up Nova allowing Bruiser to cut him off and take control. The slam follows and Young hits the slingshot double stomp. Titus in and he maintains control. Young back in and just pummels Nova. Nova hits a desperation complete shot and Burger tags in and hits a DDT on Titus for 2. Isom now flies in with a missile dropkick, and then hits a high cross on Bruiser. Ferrara and Titus cut him off, but Burger hits a superkick on Ferarra and Isom gets a near fall. The heels rally and take control until Burger hits a Shotei on Bruiser. One on Ferrara, and Young in and counter the shotei. Josie back in, Young hits misery and follows with a powerbomb and Bruiser hits last call for the win. Will Ferrara, Rhett Titus, Silas Young, & Beer City Bruiser defeated Cheeseburger, Eli Isom, Ryan Nova, & FR Josie @ 12:22 via pin [**½] This was a perfectly solid tag with the underdog babyfaces outing up a good fight until the veteran heels picked up the win.

– Taven arrives and is not dressed to compete. He claims to be sexy, and has a red velvet bag with him. He has the “real ROH” title, because he pinned castle during the four-way title match. He refuses to show the fans the title, and runs down the women of Nashville. Taven calls Marty a failure and says he has to prove himself before he gets to face Taven. Vinny Marseglia is replacing Taven in our scheduled match.

Marty Scurll vs. Vinny Marseglia : Taven is on commentary and has already said “Melvin” about 63 times before the bell even rings. They lock up; Marty works into slick escapes and hits a shoulder tackle. Marseglia cuts him off with a dropkick. Marty picks up the pace and get a cradle for 2. He then grounds the action, but Marseglia fires up and lays in chops. Marty cuts him off and Marseglia rolls to the floor, and cuts off the apron superkick and slams Marty to the barricade. The suplex on the floor follows. Marseglia rips up the pads on the floor, but Marty fires back with chops and they roll back into the ring. Marty to the ropes, but Marseglia hits a back breaker to cut him off and then chokes him out in the ropes. Marseglia gets a balloon and pops it in Marty’s face. The slam follows and Marseglia grounds the action. Marty fires up and to his feet, and hits a backstabber. Marty dumps him to the floor and follows with the apron superkick. Back in the ring and Marty fires up with strikes but Marseglia hits a big boot, heads up top and Marty cuts him off and hits the superplex, Marty covers for 2. Marseglia fights off the tornado DDT and hits a knee strike and Russian leg sweep for 2. Marseglia lays in running elbow strikes but Marty gets a cradle for 2. The lariat follows, but Marty is slowed as his back is bothering him. Marty digs deep and fires up, and hits the brainbuster for 2. They trade chops and Marty hits just kidding, but Marseglia pops up and hits sling blade for 2. The back breaker by Marseglia follows but Marty hits the snap piledriver and covers for 2. Marseglia looks for a DDT but Marty cradles him for 2. Marseglia hits side effect, and the swanton eats knees. Marty gets the chicken wing and Marseglia taps. Marty Scurll defeated Vinny Marseglia @ 15:37 via submission [***] This was an overall good match, a bit long, and that exposed Marseglia a bit as a singles performer; he’s much better in tags.

– Post match, the Kingdom attacks, but Cody arrives and makes the save. Security separates them. This leads right into the next match.

Cody vs. TK O’Ryan : They brawl at the bell, Cody hits a snap slam and dump suplex. Cody is fired up and the crowd loves him. O’Ryan powders as Brandi & Burnard now arrive. O’Ryan continues to stall and Cody chases. Back in and Cody lays in strikes and chops. O’Ryan cuts him off, lays in chops and Cody uppercuts him to the floor. He teases a dive but O’Ryan uses Brandi as a shield. O’Ryan now posts Cody and attacks Burnard. Back in and O’Ryan lays in elbow strikes. The suplex follows for 2. O’Ryan now grounds things with a chinlock. Cody fights out and gets a figure four. O’Ryan fights and makes the ropes. They trade rights, and O’Ryan drops Cody. The enziguri follows. O’Ryan talks shit and spits on Cody, which fires up Cody and the disaster kick sends O’Ryan to the floor and Cody follows with a suicide dive. Back in and Cody heads up top, but O’Ryan uses the ref to crotch Cody. O’Ryan follows him up and hits a superplex/jackhammer for 2. O’Ryan now lays in chops, but Cody fires back but O’Ryan cuts him off. O’Ryan talks shit to Brandi, O’Ryan grabs one of the trios titles, and lays out Cody and covers for 2. O’Ryan takes time to celebrate, and Cody hits cross Rhodes for the win. Cody defeated TK O’Ryan @ 11:35 via pin [**½] This was solid, Cody was fun as a babyface, but O’Ryan came off as really bland here.

NWA Title Match: Champion Nick Aldis vs. Flip Gordon : Cody has joined commentary for the match. Aldis has held the NWA tile for 222 days. They lock up and Gordon works into some counters, and grounds the action. Cody is really good early on here on commentary. Aldis fights to his feet and slams Gordon down. Gordon kips up and talks some shit to Aldis. Aldis attacks with knee strikes, and then works over Gordon in the corner. He follows with strikes, and then lays the boots to Gordon. Aldis follows with a suplex, covering for 2. Aldis continues to attack, and hits the powerslam for 2. Aldis grounds things, hits a few slams, and again grounds things. Gordon fights to his feet, but Aldis now locks on a sleeper until Gordon hits a jawbreaker. Aldis now locks on the cloverleaf; Gordon fights and makes the ropes. Aldis heads up top and Gordon hits kinder surprise. Aldis falls to the floor and Gordon follows with a suicide dive. Back in and Gordon springboards in with a missile dropkick. The corner dropkick connects, and then the springboard spear gets 2. Gordon locks on a crossface, Aldis rolls but Gordon hangs on and maintains the hold. Aldis fights and makes the ropes. Gordon avoids a lariat and Gordon hits the PELE and Samoan pop and the running shooting star press for 2.The top rope moonsault follows and Gordon covers for 2 again. Superkick by Gordon, he heads up top, and the 450 eats knees. Aldis now hits a piledriver and the top rope elbow drop finishes it… but Gordon’s foot was on the ropes. More refs arrive and so does Cody. They argue and the ref restarts the match. Aldis is pissed. Cody tries to rally Gordon. And the match starts again as Gordon wipes out Aldis with a tope. Back in, superkick, star spangled stunner, and Gordon covers for a really good near fall. Gordon now looks for a senton atomico, but his knee gives out on him. Aldis looks to attack, and now hits a powerbomb and another for 2. He transitions into the cloverleaf and Gordon tries to fight. He powers up, but fades and the ref waves it off. Champion Nick Aldis defeated Flip Gordon @ 14:35 via referee stoppage [**¾] This ended up being a pretty good match and a rare example of the false finish/restart adding to the match. But Aldis’ control segments were a cure for insomnia.

– Cody arrives and he and Aldis help Gordon to his feet. Cody embraces Gordon after the loss, and raises his hand before leaving. Bully Ray arrives and attacks Gordon, low blowing him and laying him out. Bully talks shit as he hangs onto Gordon’s balls for about 90-seconds. That was… awkward. Bully now talks shit to Riccaboni and runs down Coleman.

Non-Title Match: ROH Tag Team Champions The Briscoes vs. IWGP Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks vs. The Addiction : Sky is at ringside with the Addiction. Mark & Daniels to begin. Mark attacks with chops and strikes, but Daniels cuts him off with a dropkick. The Addiction work double teams, but Mark runs and tags out to Nick. Kaz in and they work into some back and forth and into a stand off. The Briscoes rush the ring and attack, taking control. The Bucks fight them off, and then double team Kaz. Daniels in and he eats double teams. Matt tags in and Daniels runs them together, but quickly gets cut off. Jay tags himself in and stuns Matt off the ropes. Daniels tags out to Kaz and he runs wild on the Briscoes and into a pinning combo for 2. Jay cuts him off as Mark takes out Daniels. They isolate Kaz, working double teams and quick tags. They follow with corner attacks, but Daniels makes the save. The Briscoes continue to dominate Kaz, but he finally rolls and tags in the Bucks. The Bucks run wild on the Briscoes, take Daniels to he floor and then get sharp shooters on the Briscoes. The Addiction breaks that up, get dumped and the Bucks follow with superkicks, planchas, and suicide dives. They isolate Mark, but he cuts them off, tossing Nick into Matt. Daniels in and runs wild on the Briscoes as it breaks down into the signature move buffet. Daniels hits angel’s wings but eats a superkick and Nick gets the sharpshooter. Jay tags in, working everyone over with chops and strikes. The Addiction cuts him off, but Mark takes them to the floor. It’s rapid-fire offense from all three teams, and Daniels hits BME, but gets superkicked. Jay and Daniels trade strikes now, firing up big time and Jay finally cuts him off with a DVD. Mark in and hits a lariat. Daniels hits the uranage, Jay cuts him off and Nick is in and hits a doomsday device with Jay’s help. Jay driller on Daniels connects and froggy bow follows but Matt makes the save. Kaz is dumped and hot tag Nick runs wild… The feed died, and when we came back, the Bucks hit the Meltzer driver for the win. IWGP Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks defeated ROH Tag Team Champions The Briscoes and The Addiction @ 15:30 via pin [***¾] This was an overall very good match and the best thing on the show, with a great energy and the match simply being a ton of fun.

– End Scene.

