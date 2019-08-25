Csonka’s ROH Honor for All 2019 Preview

WELCOME back to column time with Larry! Today, I am going to discuss and preview the ROH Honor For All 2019 event. The show will feature Matt Taven vs. Jeff Cobb vs. Kenny King vs. Jay Lethal in a deny or defy match, ROH Tag Team Champions The Briscoes vs. The Rock & Roll Express, and more. So today I will breakdown and preview the event. Feel free to make your picks in the comment section. Thanks for reading! It’s wrestling, we love it and will disagree. The only rules are “have a take, be respectful, and don’t be a dick.”

Rush vs. Vinny Marseglia : Rush is about to challenge Matt Taven for the ROH championship. Vinny Marseglia is a Matt Taven minion, which in this scenario makes him an expendable geek. I’d have Rush smoke him in under a minute like he did Castle at he G1 Supercard, But ROH rarely does that and for reasons. this will go way too long, Vinny Marseglia will fuck around with his balloons or his axe while working an unbelievable heat segment on Rush, which will do anyone any favors., until Rush hits the Bull’s Horns for the win. WINNER: Rush

TV Champion Shane Taylor vs. Chase Owens :I have enjoyed Taylor’s TV title run so far, he’s cut some really good promos on ROH TV and overall, is coming into his own as a performer. The problem with his run right now is that ROH hasn’t built up any viable contender’s for him. So the night before this match, PJ Black, Chase Owens, and LSG will compete for this title shot. Owens is a NJPW guest who never wins in ROH, LSG is a tag guy who almost never works singles, and Black has been inconsistent in terms of wins and losses. If I’m ROH, I’d try to protect my regulars, and have Chase Owens win the night before and take the loss here. He did and will be just another victim for Taylor here. WINNER: Shane Taylor

DENY or DEFY: Matt Taven vs. Jeff Cobb vs. Kenny King vs. Jay Lethal : In this elimination match, if the World Champion wins, whomever is last eliminated cannot challenge for the World Championship as long as that person is still the champion. Should one of the three competitors who are not the champion win, they receive a future ROH World Championship shot. In my opinion, the booking of this should be really simple. Taven will beat Rush next month to keep his reign rolling, because for better or worst, ROH is heavily invested in him. Kenny King is a guy that they are pushing for seemingly the 100th time; he’s not winning here and isn’t winning the title. Jay Lethal is the franchise of ROH, a two-time world champion, and is always a viable challenger, so him being denied would be a mistake. Taven shouldn’t win here as we need to set up a big title challenger. With all of that being said, I think Jeff Cobb wins here, setting up a redemption tour where he goes in a rampage, wrecking fools, ahead of challenging for the championship at Final Battle and winning the title there. WINNER: Jeff Cobb

ROH Tag Team Champions The Briscoes vs. The Rock & Roll Express : There will be a lot of jokes about The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express working a big show in the year of our lord 2019, but I love it. Ricky & Robert had a hell of a match with LAX over Mania weekend, and a good match with The Briscoes at the Crockett Cup. The old boys can still tell a story and Ricky Morton is doing suicide dives and fucking destroyers. The Briscoes are the greatest tag team in ROH history, they love tag team wrestling, and have great respect for the old school teams like The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express. This should be fun again. WINNERS: The Briscoes

ROH Six-Man Champions Villain Enterprises vs. Lifeblood : The Villain Enterprises vs. Lifeblood feud has been going on for a while, Villain Enterprises dominated the feud early on but Lifeblood has rebounded with some recent wins. These two units have shown great chemistry, and really delivered some great outings so that makes me really look forward to this one. I think that this may be Lifeblood’s big moment, especially if they lose their matches the night before so keep them as underdogs. I’d expect Flip Gordon to get involved in some way, and that (with Marty’s contract reportedly ending soon) may be the catalyst for the end/split/change in leadership in Villain Enterprises. WINNERS: Lifeblood

