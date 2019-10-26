Csonka’s ROH Honor United 2019: Newport Review

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Flip Gordon & Marty Scurll defeated Tracy Williams & Flamita @ 13:00 via pin [***]

– ROH TV Title Match: Champion Shane Taylor defeated Danny Jones @ 7:50 via pin [*½]

– Silas Young & Rampage Brown defeated Brat Pack @ 10:35 via pin [**½]

– Dalton Castle defeated Hikuleo @ 13:10 via pin [*½]

– Women of Honor Title Match: Champion Kelly Klein defeated Lana Austin @ an eternity via pin [*]

– Joe Hendry defeated Matt Taven @ 14:35 via pin [**½]

– ROH Tag Title Match: Champions The Briscoes defeated Jonathan Gresham & Jay Lethal and Lucky Kid & Kyle Fletcher @ 12:05 via pin [***½]

– Mark Haskins defeated Kenny King @ 18:05 via pin [**]

– Rush & Jeff Cobb defeated PCO & Colt Cabana @ 16:40 via pin [**¾]

– Ian & Colt are on commentary.

– Jonathan Gresham & Jay Lethal arrive to kick off the show. Jay says that they don’t have to explain themselves, but Jay says that he understands what Gresham has been saying. He loves wrestling & ROH, but the wrestles the fans love and are champions all do what they want to do and no one can stop them, so that’s what they will do. They want to level the playing field, because no one can hold a candle to Gresham in this ring and the fact he hasn’t held a championship is a crime against wrestling. They also want the ROH tag team tiles. The Briscoes arrive and say lets do it. Lethal & Gresham bail, so the Briscoes run them down and don’t give a shit and the baddest tag team on the planet. They want Lethal & Gresham tonight, and offer to add them to their title defense tonight. It’s on.

Flip Gordon & Marty Scurll vs. Tracy Williams & Flamita : Flip and Williams begin. They lock up, working to the ropes and start trading. Williams grounds things and starts working the leg. The ankle lock follows, but Flip makes the ropes. He fires back with chops, Williams answers back and follows with a suplex for 2. Marty refuses the tag, but then does tag in. Flamita joins him and they lock up, Flamita follows with a shoulder tackle and follows with a lucha arm drag and dropkick. Marty powders, comes back in and Flamita follows with kicks. Williams joins in for double teams, and the running shooting star by Flamita gets 2. Williams follows with a suplex for 2. Marty cuts him off with a dragon screw, Flip tags in and follows with a flurry of kicks, and sling blade. Marty joins in for double teams and Villain Enterprises takes control. They isolate Williams, working quick tags and double teams. Williams fights back, but quickly gets cut off. Flip hits the double stomp for 2. Marty lays the boots to him, follows with uppercuts and takes Williams up top. He follows him up and Williams fights him off, takes out Flip and follows with the missile dropkick. Flamita & Flip tag in as Flamita hits the high cross. The RANA follows and Flamita fights them both off and hits the back handspring elbow. The moonsault to the floor follows. Flip cuts him off, heads up top and Williams cuts him off and takes out Marty. The powerplex follows for 2. Williams tags in and Flip cuts him off, Marty tags in and Williams dumps Flip and follows with the buckles DDT on Marty for 2. Flamita joins in but gets dumped and Marty & Flip double team Williams and the cover gets 2 as Flamita makes the save. Flamita fights them off with chops, gets cut off with superkicks and it breaks down. Flamita hits the Spanish fly and everyone is down. Marty snaps the fingers of Flamita, but Williams hits a lariat. Williams fires up Flamita but we get kinder surprise and Cheeky nandos. I-95 follows on Flamita for 2. Black plague finishes it. Flip Gordon & Marty Scurll defeated Tracy Williams & Flamita @ 13:00 via pin [***] Not a great crowd so far but a good opening match here with everyone working hard.

– Colt Cabana heads to the ring and says that Brody King is not cleared to compete in tonight’s main event. Marty says he’s glad to be back in Wales, and says Colt isn’t above taking a payday and offers Cabana the spot in the main event. Colt agrees.

– Taylor cuts a promo, running down the crowd. He dropped Hendry last night and will beat another local hero tonight.

Champion Shane Taylor vs. Danny Jones : Jones is replacing Ricky Knight Jr with no explanation. They lock up and Taylor easily overpowers Jones. Lock up and Jones looks to work the arm, Taylor is not amused and slaps Jones. Jones fires back, hits an enziguri and Taylor mows him down. He follows with chops, body shots and chokes out Jones. Taylor then tosses him across the ring. He chokes him out in the ropes, and drops him with a big right and dumps him. Taylor follows with strikes and chops, and back in, Jones fires back and hits a dropkick and another. The backstabber follows and Taylor powders. Jones follows with a plancha, back in and the missile dropkick follows for 2. The sleeper follows, but Taylor escapes and hits the splash for 2. Jones cuts off the second rope splash, slamming him to the mat and covering for 2. The head butt, knee strike and package piledriver by Taylor follows. Greeting from 216 follows for the win. Champion Shane Taylor defeated Danny Jones @ 7:50 via pin [*½] This was a fine idea in theory, but the crowd was absolutely silent during this and didn’t care at all, making this a painful watch.. You have to change gears and try to make the people care.

Brat Pack vs. Silas Young & Rampage Brown : Brown & Mitch begin, locking up and Brown following with a shoulder tackle. He hits another, but Mitch follows with kicks and strikes, but Brown cuts him off with a dropkick and follows with a suplex for 1. Young tags in and grounds things. Mitch escapes, tags in Nick but Young grounds him and cradles him for 2. Young keeps it grounded, Mitch sprays him with water and Brat Pack follows with double teams for 2. They work quick tags, Nick follows with kicks and strikes as Mitch joins in for double teams. They lay the boots to Young, Nick hits a superkick and spinning back elbow for 2. Mitch tags back in and follows with kicks. Young fires back, but Mitch cuts off the tag. They double team Young again, Young fires back and the suplex follows but Nick cuts off the tag, taking out Brown. Young keeps firing back, but is cut off again. Nick ground things, but Young fires up and fights them off and tags in Brown. He runs wild with shoulder tackles, clotheslines and a big powerslam for 2. He sets and slams Nick onto Mitch. The spinebuster follows as Young hits the anarchist suplex for 2. It breaks down, they dump Young and double team Brown, covering for 2. Young makes the save, dumps Nick and Brown hits a piledriver for the win. Silas Young & Rampage Brown defeated Brat Pack @ 10:35 via pin [**½] Young playing face in peril was certainly a choice. The crowd was still rough here, but this was solid stuff overall.

– Joe Hendry joins commentary.

Dalton Castle vs. Hikuleo : Castle tries to wake up the crowd. Hikuleo overpowers castle to begin. They lock up, working to the ropes and Hikuleo breaks clean. Castle shoves him and attacks, but Hikuleo pushes him away with ease. Castle powders and stalls. Back in and Hikuleo takes him to the ropes, follows with an elbow strike and clotheslines him to the floor. Hikuleo follows him out but Castle hits a RANA. He poses back in the ring, struts, and follows with the suicide dive. God bless Castle, he’s trying his best to play to this dead crowd and wake them up. he continues to work over Hikuleo on the floor, but Hikuleo fires back with strikes. Castle fires back, but Hikuleo posts him. Back in and Hikuleo follows with strike and chokes out Castle. He shoots him to the buckles, follows with chops and a slam. The leg drop follows for 2. Hikuleo grounds the action, Castle fires back but runs into a powerslam. He counters the Samoan drop and lays in strikes but Hikuleo counters into a Michinoku driver for 2. Castle counters back with a elbow, knee strike and dropkick. The cradle follows for 2. The DDT and running knee gets 2. Hikuleo fights off bangarang, but Castle his a knee strike but Hikuleo kicks him to the floor. Hikuleo apron chokeslammed Hendry who saved Castle from being chokeslammed through a table Castle hits bangarang for the win. Dalton Castle defeated Hikuleo @ 13:10 via pin [*½] The work was ok, but it felt really boring at times, went too long and the crowd, was again, dead. Booking Hikuleo to go over 10-minutes against a physically thrashed Castle is bad idea.

Champion Kelly Klein vs. Lana Austin : MANDY LEON IS ON COMMENTARY, DOING A SHITY ENGLISH ACCENT, KILL ME NOW. Austin stalls to begin. They waste over a minute and Kelly finally cradles her for 2. Another cradle follows for 2. Kelly grounds things, Austin fights to her feet and follows with strikes and slaps. She runs away, Kelly catches her but Austin trips her up and attacks the knee. Austin grounds Kelly, continuing to work the knee with an ugly knee bar. She follows with a basement dropkick for 2. I am living in hell right now. Austin hits a slam for 2. Head butt by Austin follows for 2. This is moving in slow motion, they trade something resembling strikes and Austin hits a rolling elbow for 2. Kelly cradles her for 2. The back elbow and slaps follow. The fall away slam connects, knee strike by Kelly and K power follows for the win. Champion Kelly Klein defeated Lana Austin @ an eternity via pin [*] How could you possibly take this seriously with Leon doing a shitty English accent on commentary? Bad match, dead crowd, rinse and repeat.

Matt Taven vs. Joe Hendry : Hendry out to an amazing lack of reaction. He looks amazingly spry for a man who not all that long ago was chokeslammed through a table. They stall to begin, locking up at around a minute in. Hendry grounds the action, but Taven escapes. Hendry shoots and gets the ankle lock but Taven makes the ropes. They lock up and Taven cradles him for 2. He grounds the action, Hendry fights to his feet and Taven counters and cradles him for 2. Taven follows with an arm drag and dropkick for 2. He lays in chops, they trade and Hendry hits a shoulder tackle and knee strike for 2. Hendry grounds Taven, and the suplex follows for 2. Hendry follows with a clothesline for 2. He grounds the action again, but Taven counters into a stun gun and back breaker and suplex for 2. He ground things, Hendry fights back but Taven hits the back breaker for 2. The sleeper follows, Hendry fights out and Taven locks it back on and drags him to the mat. Hendry fires up, and counters into a suplex. The DDT and face buster follows and the lariat follows for 2. Taven counters back with an enziguri and neck breaker for 2. Hendry counters just the tip and hits the code breaker. The ankle lock follows, Taven fights out and flies into a code breaker for 2. they fight over a suplex, work up top and trade strikes as Hendry crashes to the mat. High cross by Taven, Hendry rolls through and Taven cradles him for 2. Just the tip connects and Dalton Castle arrives for overbooking. Hendry cradles Taven for the win. Joe Hendry defeated Matt Taven @ 14:35 via pin [**½] This was solid with a bad finish, they worked really hard, but no one cared.

Champions The Briscoes vs. Jonathan Gresham & Jay Lethal vs. Lucky Kid & Kyle Fletcher : Lethal gets dumped and Kid attacks Jay. Jay fires back with a head butt as Mark tags in and follows with chops. He and Kid trade, RANA by Kid and Kyle tags in. He follows with rights, but the champions cut him off with double teams. Jay isolates Kyle and follows with uppercuts, he and Mark follow with double teams but Kid tags in and Gresham tags in and cuts off the doomsday device and the high cross follows. The suicide dive follows, Lethal gets dumped and Kid follows with a sweet tope. Kyle follows with a step up dive. The crowd is slowing getting into a match here, I am shocked. Kid & Kyle work over Gresham and double teams follow for 2 as Lethal makes the save. Gresham fires back with chops and Kyle answers back and they trade. Gresham then bag tags him and Lethal joins in for double teams. Lethal starts working the knee and covers for 2. Gresham tags in and keeps attacking the knee of Kyle, but Kyle fights he and lethal off and tags in Kid, Kid runs wild on Lethal, heads up top and the missile dropkick follows and follows with a cutter for 2. Jay makes the save and Mark joins in as they isolate Kid with double teams for 2 as Gresham makes the save. Jay follows with head butts, but gets dumped as Mark follows with chops and Kid cuts him off and double teams follow as Lethal makes the save. He trades with Kyle, Michinoku drive by Kyle, it breaks down as Mark hits iconoclasm. Gresham in and low blows Mark, but Kid hits him with sliced bread and it beaks down. Jay counters lethal injection into Jay driller. He superkicks Kid, Mark flies in with a missile dropkick and the champions follow with double teams, they look for doomsday and it connects for the win. Champions The Briscoes defeated Jonathan Gresham & Jay Lethal and Lucky Kid & Kyle Fletcher @ 12:05 via pin [***½ ] This was really good and the first thing on the show with some real energy and the finish protects a future match between the Briscoes against Lethal & Gresham.

-Post match, Lethal & Gresham attack the champions and they brawl to the back.

Mark Haskins vs. Kenny King : Vickie Haskins is out with Mark, while Amy Rose is out with King. They lock up and Haskins starts to work the arm, but King makes the ropes. Haskins grounds things, King counters out and Haskins grounds him again and cradles him for 1. King follow with an arm drag, they work into counters and end in a standoff. King wants a handshake and Haskins refuses. King suckers him in and attacks with strikes and uppercuts. He lays the boots to him and follows with a slam, Haskins counters back and hits kicks, he lays the boots to King and rose trips him up and Vickie then trips up King. Haskins grounds him and follows with a basement dropkick. Haskins dumps him and Rose stops the dive, and King slams him onto the apron. King then continues to attack the back of Haskins and dumps him again. Haskins makes it back in and King follows with kicks and chokes him out. the back breaker follows for 2. King lays in chops, strikes but Haskins fires back and Rose grabs his leg as King attack and follows with a back breaker for 2. The camel clutch follows. Haskins escapes, fires up and makes the comeback, hits a suicide dive. Back in, Haskins heads up top and rolls through on the double stomp and King follows with the powerslam. Haskins counters but King hits the blue thunder bomb. They trade on the apron, and the DVD by Haskins follows. King fights back and counters the suicide dive into a spinebuster on the floor and back in, covers for 2. Haskins gets the sharpshooter, Rose takes the ref, REF BUMP OF COURSE. Low blow by King. Low blow by Haskins. Amy attacks Vickie in the ring, so Vickie locks her in a triangle choke and Haskins locks one in on King. Haskins hits the pump handle driver and win. Mark Haskins defeated Kenny King @ 18:05 via pin [**] This should have been easy, you’re in the UK, Haskins is from the UK, make this a speedy spotlight match for him and let him shine and allow the fans to get into it (especially because they’d been so dead). You have to call an audible on that. Instead, it was a lethargic effort and had too much bullshit as King worked the longest and most uninteresting heat in ages. Haskins busted his ass and some of the ideas were fine but not for this crowd. And while they worked hard, it’s like they were actively trying to make me not care.

PCO & Colt Cabana vs. Rush & Jeff Cobb : Cabana and Rush begin, working into some fun counters and they end in a standoff. Cobb and PCO tag in, they lock up and separate. They trade shoulder tackles, PCO takes him down and Cobb follows with a flying shoulder tackle. Cobb hits a dropkick. Tags in Rush an Rush works the hanging arm bar in the ropes. He grounds the action. Cobb in and hits the delayed suplex on PCO and covers for 2. The standing moonsault follows that for 2. PCO fights back, misses a charge but PCO counters a German and follows with a clothesline, cabana tags in with the head scissors, jabs and takes out Rush and follows with the springboard moonsault. Cobb catches the flying asshole, but cabana escapes and gets the superman pin for 2. PCO tags in, hits the Russian leg sweep and head butt. Cabana tags back in and he follows with elbow strikes and covers for 2. He grounds the action, and then misses a second rope elbow drop. Rush tags in and runs wild with Germans, knee strikes and teases the bull’s horns and kicks Cabana in the face before tranquilo. PCO in and Cobb joins him, they trade strikes and PCO cactus clotheslines him to the floor. Rush backstabbers Cabana, and faces off with PCO. They trade strikes, it breaks down and Colt & PCO hit Le Quebecois cannonball for 2. PCO looks for the PCO-sault and Cobb rolls away but Cabana cuts him off and the PCO-sault follow sand Rush makes the save. Sidewinder slam by Cobb, face wash by Rush and the bull’s horns is cut off by Cobb, but that allows Cabana to fight back as PCO chokeslams Rush. German by Cobb on PCO. Rush tags in and Cobb hits tour of the islands and Rush steals the pin. Rush & Jeff Cobb defeated PCO & Colt Cabana @ 16:40 via pin [**¾] I know that Colt works a ton on the UK and is really popular, but I think it’s rather damning of the current product when he’s the most over guy o this match, which contained the #1 contender for Final Battle, the guy challenging for the title tomorrow, and the current world champion. The match was petty good and they tried really hard.

– Post match, Rush & Cobb brawl ahead of tomorrow’s title match.

