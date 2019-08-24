Csonka’s ROH Saturday Night at Center Stage 2019 Preview

WELCOME back to column time with Larry! Today, I am going to discuss and preview the ROH Saturday Night at Center Stage event. The show will feature Marty Scurll vs. Bandido, Champions Matt Taven, Shane Taylor, & The Briscoes vs. Challengers Jay Lethal, Jeff Cobb, Kenny King, & Rush, and more. So today I will breakdown and preview the event. Feel free to make your picks in the comment section. Thanks for reading! It’s wrestling, we love it and will disagree. The only rules are “have a take, be respectful, and don’t be a dick.”

Angelina Love vs. Sumie Sakai : Sakai is a former women of honor champion, and a veteran they generally treat well. She’s a reliable performer, but is clearly here to lose. Love is a former multiple-time knockouts champion and the main wrestler fro the Allure stable, which is for the best. Love is clearly being positioned for a title shot at Klein, so she win here. It would also be nice if she actually won clean to give her a shred of credibility heading into that match. WINNER: Angelina Love

Marty Scurll vs. Bandido : This is part of the ongoing Lifeblood vs. Villain Enterprises feud, with Marty looking for revenge here after Bandido recently beat him in a multi-man tag match. Marty is really good and always over, while Bandido is great and the ROH fans also love him. I expect good things here, they have history working together here in ROH, but I think that Lifeblood wins the titles the next night so that means Villain Enterprises wins their matches tonight to put Lifeblood in the underdog role even more. WINNER: Marty Scurll

For a TV Title Shot: Chase Owens vs. LSG vs. PJ Black : This match is for a shot at the TV Title match the next night. Black has been a consistently good performer, but hasn’t wowed me in singles action in ROH. LSG is a tag worker, but a really good performer and babyface who would likely do well against Taylor. Owens is a Bullet Club member and member of the NJPW roster, a really consistent and quality worked in multi-mans and tags who I enjoy, but tend to find his singles matches a bit lacking. If I am ROH and have full booking control here, I’d actually have Owens win to move onto lose to Taylor as to not burn a regular roster member on a title shot. WINNER: Chase Owens

Brody King & PCO vs. Mark Haskins & Tracy Williams : While the booking of Lifeblood has been far from good, I have enjoyed the matches with Villain Enterprises, as they have been the highlight of recent shows. Brody King & PCO are a wild and tremendously fun tag team, and the boys from Lifeblood always deliver in their matches. I expect good things here, they have history working together here in ROH, and the tags between thee two stables have been really great. But I think that Lifeblood wins the titles the next night so that means Villain Enterprises wins their matches tonight to put Lifeblood in the underdog role even more (plus I think King & PCO are headed for a tag title shot). WINNER: Brody King & PCO

Champions Matt Taven, Shane Taylor, & The Briscoes vs. Challengers Jay Lethal, Jeff Cobb, Kenny King, & Rush : This is the annual ROH champions vs. challengers match, which is usually really good due to the talent involved and that should be the case here. They have all worked together a lot and know each other really well, which bodes well for the match. Taylor keeps improving, Taven thrives in multi-man matches, and the Briscoes always deliver, especially in chaotic matches. Lethal is great, King is solid, Cobb will throw fools around and Rush is the hottest act in ROH right now. I expect this one to break down into a wild brawl, which should be a lot of fun. I think that the challengers, with either Cobb, or most likely Rush picking up the win. WINNER: Challengers Jay Lethal, Jeff Cobb, Kenny King, & Rush

JOIN 411 FOR LIVE COVERAGE OF THE SHOW TONIGHT

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 45. On the show, the good brother, Jeremy Lambert, joins 411’s Larry Csonka and the guys will discuss WWE vs. AEW officially going to war on Wednesdays, the future of WWE Network content, early WWE King of the Ring thoughts, and preview some of the upcoming ROH weekend. The show is approximately 118-minutes long. * Intro

* Breaking Down WWE vs. AEW & The Future of WWE Network Content: 3:00

* Early WWE King of the Ring 2019 Thoughts: 1:23:50

* ROH Weekend Preview/Discussion of Marty Scurll’s Future: 1:34:10 You can subscribe and listen to the 411 on Wrestling Podcast via the above player on Transistor, or on the following platforms: * iTunes

* Spotify

* Stitcher

* Google Play

– End Scene.

– Thanks for reading.