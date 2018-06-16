Csonka’s ROH: State of The Art Dallas Preview

WELCOME back to column time with Larry! Today, I am going to discuss and preview tonight’s ROH: State of The Art Dallas event. This is one of the many ROH events that will be steaming live on the Honor Club service this year. Feel free to make your picks in the comment section. Thanks for reading! It’s wrestling, we love it and will disagree. The only rules are “have a take, be respectful, and don’t be a dick.”

Tenille Dashwood vs. Thunder Rosa : These two will be facing off the night prior in tag team action. Thunder Rosa (aka Kobra Moon) is making her ROH debut on these weekend shows, and it will be interesting to see if she can do well and make an impression as ROH needs to get some more regulars in to expand the division and add some quality to it. The women of honor have more of a presence that before as they aren’t stuck solely on Youtube, but there aren’t exactly a lot of stories going on or any real contenders being built. Klein has picked up some wins as has Dashwood, and hopefully Dashwood signed, even if for a short-term deal, and gets a run with the title to add some star power to the title. Dashwood should pick up the win, while I hope Rosa puts in a good performance. WINNER: Tenille Dashwood

The Young Bucks vs. The Boys : I have talked a lot about the Boys in the past. I think they have talent and are skilled, but that the booking does them absolutely no favors and to me, it makes me hard to care about them. But here, this match interests me. I don’t think we’ll get anything resembling full out Bucks here, but on some level, they always deliver and try to steal the show. I think that they will give the Boys a lot here and make this a match that ends up being more enjoyable than most think before putting them away with a superkick party and Meltzer driver. WINNERS: The Young Bucks

Cody vs. Shane Taylor : these Texas dates appear to be set up to give both Cody and Marty some momentum heading into BITW, which I appreciate. I have Cody beating Gresham on night one, but he’ll have a bigger test, quite literally here, in Shane Taylor. I expect this to either be a heavy Cody style smoke and mirrors match in order to overcome Taylor’s size, but there is also the possibility that Cody appeals to Taylor’s love of money and tries to buy him off. Either way, Cody should win in order to keep his momentum heading into BITW and his world title match. WINNER: Cody

Marty Scurll vs. Jay Lethal vs. Flip Gordon : Much like the Cody match, this is all about getting Marty some momentum heading into BITW. Lethal should be coming off of a win on night one, while Flip is here to add some fun and moving parts to the match. Marty is extremely over right now and like Flip is coming off of a quality run in the BOSJ tournament, while Lethal seems to deliver in any situation he’s put into. This definitely has a chance to be good and a lot of fun, but Marty should pick up the win, likely besting Flip to do so. WINNER: Marty Scurll

Hurricane Helms & Delirious vs. The Addiction : So ROH is bringing in Hurricane Helms and have immediately booked him in gimmicky and uninteresting tags with Delirious. Delirious is reportedly working these shows due to roster injuries and having to fill out the cards, which I get, but still don’t find it all that interesting. The Addiction seem to have no momentum or purpose since losing the trios titles, and while they should win here, I doubt that they’d bring in Helms just to lose in both of his matches. I expect a lot of comedy and shenanigans, as these matches feel specifically designed to protect Helms and keep his action minimized and as easy as possible. WINNERS: Hurricane Helms & Delirious

ROH Six-Man Title Match: Champions The Kingdom vs. Atlantis, Stuka Jr., & Guerrero Maya Jr. : If all goes to plan, Atlantis, Stuka Jr., & Guerrero Maya Jr. should be coming off of a win on night one, setting up their challenge for the titles. With his previous work in CMLL, I have a feeling that Taven will be charged with doing a lot of the layout and work to keep this thing together. This could either be a ton of fun or a mess, as I have no idea how the luchas will work with Vinny & TK. Hopefully it’s a fun outing with not too much bullshit, but with the trios title match already set for BITW and the luchas not working much for ROH, the likelihood of the titles changing hands seems slim to none. WINNERS: The Kingdom

ROH Tag Team Title match: Champions The Briscoes vs. The Killer Elite Squad : The main set up for this should take place the night before, as the two teams will pair up to battle Bullet Club. I have them losing that match, with issues between the teams leading to he loss to add some heat for this match. With that bring the case, and considering who we have competing here, I’d have them work an all out brawl, throw the rules out the window and don’t even try to work a conventional match. It will be different than anything else on the show, and both teams thrive in the environment, and it’s the best chance of getting the crowd invested into the action. Unfortunately, I feel that these guys will have to work extremely hard to make the fans care, because with the Briscoes set to face the Bucks for the tag titles at BITW, the likelihood of a title change is next to none unless ROH tries to mix things up and change plans. WINNERS: The Briscoes

Proving Ground Six-Man Mayhem ROH TV Title Match: Champion Silas Young vs. Cheeseburger vs. Punishment Martinez vs. Jonathan Gresham vs. Scorpio Sky vs. Adam Page : If any man in the match pins the World Television Champion Silas Young, they will receive an Instant Reward, a ROH World Television Championship on the spot against Young. Should Young pin any one of the competitors, the competitor that Young pins cannot challenge for the Ring of Honor World Television Championship for one year. To me, Sky and Cheeseburger are out as possible winners, as Burger has been done and Sky is well, Sky; he’s fine. Page & Martinez winning I doubt unless they make a last minute title change ahead of the PPV to add to their feud, which I am not opposed to. If Young pins anyone it should be Burger or Sky, but I think they will have one of the contenders win to pay off the stipulation and deliver the added title match. If that’s the case, I think Jonathan Gresham picks up the win and has a spirited little outing with Young before losing in the title match. WINNER: Jonathan Gresham

