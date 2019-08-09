Csonka’s ROH Summer Supercard 2019 Preview

WELCOME back to column time with Larry! Today, I am going to discuss and preview the ROH Summer Supercard 2019 event, which was originally a joint ROH/CMLL/NWA event, but with the NWA relationship with ROH dead, they are off the show. The show will feature ROH Champion Matt Taven vs. Alex Shelley, ROH Tag Team Champions The Briscoes vs. The Guerrillas of Destiny in a ladder war, the stars of CMLL and more. So today I will breakdown and preview the event. Feel free to make your picks in the comment section. Thanks for reading! It’s wrestling, we love it and will disagree. The only rules are “have a take, be respectful, and don’t be a dick.”

Silas Young vs. PJ Black : Silas Young got back on the winning track at Mass Hysteria, defeating Black, who is now looking for revenge and direction. It seems that Black isn’t officially a part of Lifeblood after trying his best to join them.. The two certainly have the ability to have a good match (although they only had a short and solid one the first time) but I expect Young to win again, but am more curious about Black moving forward. Will he fall back to his heelish ways following his failure to join Lifeblood? If he loses here, that may be the case. WINNER: Silas Young

PCO & Brody King vs. Vinny Marseglia & TK O’Ryan : If I had to guess, this was likely going to be the NWA Tag Title match on the show with Scurll challenging Aldis before the relationship ended. But thing shave changed, and this now turns into a match that can potentially get one team closer to the top contender’s spot for the ROH Tag Team Titles. In a perfect world, PCO & Brody King take the win here as they have great chemistry with the Briscoes, but I don’t think they go back to that feud so soon. Vinny Marseglia & TK O’Ryan have recently been positioned as possible challengers, and I think that they will pick up the win here to get closer to that title shot. WINNER: Vinny Marseglia & TK O’Ryan

Stuka Jr, Soberano Jr, & Caristico vs. Hechicero, Templaro, & Cavernario : This is the big CMLL match announced for the show, and more importantly, the debut of the awesome Bárbaro Cavernario in ROH. If I am ROH, I stay as hands off with this one as possible outside of giving them their time and finish. I’d also open the show with this one, and just let them do their thing for 12 to 15-minutes, let them go wild, do dives, flippies, and get all of their shit in. Give me the lucha! WINNER: Stuka Jr, Soberano Jr, & Caristico

Jay Lethal & Jonathan Gresham vs. Bandido and Mark Haskins : This one is interesting, Lifeblood has been great but have lacked big wins. But over the last few weeks, they have been on the winning side more often while still delivering great outings. Lethal failed to regain the ROH championship, and things continue to unravel as his friend and tag team partner Jonathan Gresham has had a complete attitude change, looking to go heel, and even mouthing off to Lethal, who he previously had great respect for. Gresham became frustrated with things and adopted the, “if you can’t beat them, join them” mentality, which has led to him picking up more wins and finding success. He and Lethal are a great tag team, Lifeblood is great so I think that this one will deliver. I see Lifeblood winning here, and also think we get the full out heel turn from Gresham on Lethal as well. WINNER: Bandido and Mark Haskins

No DQ Match: Rush vs. Dalton Castle : This feud goes all the way back to the G1 Supercard, where Rush beat Castle in 17-seconds. Castle then snapped, dropped the boys, and fully turned heel. In his quest for revenge and redemption, he beat Rush’s brother Dragon Lee, and then faced Rush at Mass Hysteria, where he got intentionally DQ’d to set up this rematch. Castle has been batting injuries for some time, and while he’s looked better, he still doesn’t feel 100% to me, but the stipulation should help cover any limitations. Rush has been great and still hasn’t been pinned or submitted in ROH, and I really don’t think that this should change here because the natural play is Rush vs. Taven for the title at some point to play off of their history in CMLL. I wouldn’t be surprised to see ROH give Castle the win here. But I think that it would absolutely be the wrong call. WINNER: Rush

ROH Women of Honor Champion Kelly Klein vs. Tasha Steelz : Steelz was the surprise winner of a #1 contender’s match to earn this title match as I feel most thought Angelina Love challenging here was the play. The good news here is that Steelz is a fresh face and someone with a lot of potential that ROH should really try to use more often. Klein is the current champion, she’s largely ok, but just does little in terms of having good matches or being someone you can really invest in on any level. In a way, she’s sort of the best they have left following Tenille, Karen, Deonna, & Madison’s departures and fact that they haven’t made good use of the STARDOM relationship. I don’t expect much from Kelly Klein matches, only that she retains here and that she defends next month against Love. WINNER: Kelly Klein

ROH TV Champion Shane Taylor vs. Tracy Williams : Taylor has been a good TV champion, and an overall strong 2019 as I really feel that he’s coming into his own as an overall performer this year. Williams is part of Lifeblood, who haven’t found a lot of success in terms of wins and losses, but have been consistently really good to great in terms of delivering in the ring. Unfortunately for Williams, I see that continuing here as it doesn’t feel like the right time to take the title off of Taylor, especially when Bandido couldn’t and also because I think that they want to do a Taylor vs. Cobb rematch, which I am all for as they have great chemistry. I think that this one will deliver, and have Taylor retaining, WINNER: Shane Taylor

LADER WAR: ROH Tag Team Champions The Briscoes vs. The Guerrillas of Destiny : These teams have been linked and feuding since the G1 Supercard event when the Guerrillas won the ROH tag team titles. The feud escalated quickly as the Guerrillas kept retaining the titles via shenanigans, which led to a great street fight at Manhattan Mayhem, where the Briscoes won back the championships. The match was the best Guerrillas match is forever, and was also used to set up this ladder war. Following that street fight, I have high hopes for this one as the two teams actually have really good chemistry and are willing to take a beating as well as dish one out. They certainly have the chance to deliver another great match here, and is the first Guerrillas match in forever that an genuinely looking forward to. I expect the Briscoes to retain here and likely move onto a tile defense against Rush & Dragon Lee in September. WINNER: The Briscoes

ROH Champion Matt Taven vs. Alex Shelley : And here we come to the main event of the evening. Taven has been champion since the G1 Supercard, and has largely had a good run in the ring as champion, but simply has no buzz with the belt. Shelley made his return after some time off, and played his “veteran card” in order to gain this championship match. Shelley is a guy that I feel should have had much more success in wrestling, but poor booking and horrible timing with injuries derailed him several times. He’s an innovator and guy who has to sit back and watch while others get credit for things he came up with and have found more success. He return is a welcomed one, and gives us a really fresh face and title challenger. On one hand, Taven losing makes no sense here, especially if they are building to a potential Taven vs. Rush match later this year. But then again, you could make the argument to go with the feel good title win (and a newsworthy one as well) for Shelley and then change it back in September at the PPV. I feel that I will end up being completely wrong here, but I am feeling the Shelley title win, even if it’s a really short one. WINNER: Alex Shelley

