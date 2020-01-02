Csonka’s ROH TV Review 1.01.20

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– IWGP NEVER TITLE vs. ROH TV TITLE Match : ROH TV Champion Jeff Cobb defeated NEVER Openweight Champion Will Ospreay to hold both titles @ 12:50 via pin [****]

– ROH Title LADDER MATCH: Matt Taven defeated Champion Jay Lethal & Marty Scurll @ 29:45 [***¼]

– Follow all of my reviews at this link.

– We open with highlights of Okada pinning White at ROH/NJPW G1 Supercard, which feels as if it took place years ago.

– Ian Riccaboni host this week’s best of 2109 special.

IWGP NEVER TITLE vs. ROH TV TITLE Match: ROH TV Champion Jeff Cobb vs. NEVER Openweight Champion Will Ospreay : Cobb runs wild early, hitting the pounce and sending Ospreay to the floor. He follows and Ospreay dives off the barricade with a forearm and Cobb catches the Sasuke special but Ospreay turns it into a DDT. Back in and Ospreay follows with strikes but Cobb catches the springboard and sets him up top, follows him up and hits the delayed superplex, covering for 2. Cobb then starts tossing Ospreay around, follows with strikes, and then a back elbow for 2. Ospreay fires back with strikes, but Cobb counters the RANA into a bear hug. Ospreay escapes with elbows, and follows with the back handspring kick. The enziguri follows and then the 619. The springboard forearm follows for 2. Ospreay teases storm breaker, but Cobb counters and hits a huge fall away slam. The Samoan drop and standing moonsault follows for 2. Cobb follows with strikes, but Ospreay fires up and lays in strikes until Cobb rocks him with a jab. Ospreay catches him with the hook kick, but Cobb answers with a superkick but then runs into the Spanish fly. Ospreay up top and hits a missile dropkick. He drop s the elbow pad but misses hidden blade. Ospreay counters tour of the islands into a code red for 2. Head kick by Ospreay, but Cobb absolutely murders him with a lariat. Cobb up top and misses the frog splash. Ospreay hits the Robinson special, looks for oscutter but Cobb catches him and tosses him to the buckles and Ospreay rebounds out and hits the oscutter for a great near fall. Ospreay looks for hidden blade, but hits the hook kick first and now looks for storm breaker, Cobb counters out and to the ropes only to eat Cheeky nandos. Ospreay up top and Cobb hits a head butt and SUPER tour of the islands. He hits it proper and finishes Ospreay. ROH TV Champion Jeff Cobb defeated NEVER Openweight Champion Will Ospreay to hold both titles @ 12:50 via pin [****] This was a great proper opener with a hot crowd, a great pace, and both men delivering. Cobb winning was the right call here.

– We get highlights of Rush defeating Dalton Castle in seconds.

– We get highlights of Kenny King winning the Honor RAMBO.

ROH Title LADDER MATCH: Champion Jay Lethal vs. Marty Scurll vs. Matt Taven : They brawl to begin, and start using ladders to attack. Jay hits a dropkick on Taven, and follows with a suplex on the floor. He gets chairs, working over both opponents. He makes a ladder bridge, but Scurll cuts him off and hits a tornado DDT on Taven. Scurll gets a ladder and sets two up in corners. Bodies start getting tossed into the ladders, as Jay takes control. He suplexes Scurll, hits Taven with a ladder and throws the ladder at him. Jay lays in chops on Scurll, but Scurll places him in the tree of WHOA with Jay’s head in a ladder. He follows with chair shots, gets a new ladder and grabs the umbrella and climbs. Taven cuts him off and hits a superkick. Taven climbs, but Jay stops him but Scurll attacks. Hits 52 fake out, but Taven pulls him to the floor and hits a ladder assisted just the tip on Jay. Taven climbs, Scurll stops him and dumps him to the floor. The apron superkick follows and he climbs. Jay cuts him off and locks on a figure four on the ladder. Taven climbs, but Jay dumps him. Scurll dumps Jay and they work to the apron and Jay hits the apron cutter. Chops to Taven follow, but Taven powerbombs him on the ladder bridge on the floor. Scurll and Taven brawl, and Scurll trips him up and hits 619. He looks for the chicken wing, but Taven cuts him off with a DDT. Scurll attacks the hands, but Taven hits a neck breaker onto the ladder. Taven up top and onto a ladder. Scurll climbs with him and hits a superplex. Jay is back in and Scurll hits him with the umbrella and then counters lethal injection into the chicken wing, but Jay slams him into a ladder to escape. Jay climbs, but Taven is back and follows. They trade strikes, and Taven is down. Scurll then climbs and gets the chicken wing on the ladder. Jay fights and Taven pulls him down. Taven fights with Scurll on the ladder, but Scurll breaks the fingers to stop him. Jay cuts him off with a chair shot, works over Taven and hits the lethal combo into the ladder. He misses a ladder attack on Scurll and Scurll dumps him. Scurll makes an X with two ladders and suplexes Taven onto them. Lethal injection on Scurll follows. Jay tosses the ladders out and looks to have hit a fan. He gets a new one, but Scurll hits a brainbuster on the floor. Scurll sets up a table on the floor, and teases an apron piledriver. Taven then wipes Scurll out and through the table with a spear. Jay gets another table and lays Taven on it. He climbs a ladder and climbs. The elbow drop connects on Taven. Scurll now looks to climb, Jay back in as well and climbs with him. They fight on the ladder but Taven is back with a purple ladder. It’s even taller than the other and he climbs. Jay cuts him off and Scurll hits them with another ladder. Scurll makes a ladder bridge, climbs as Jay brings in a third ladder. Chair shot by Taven and then takes out Scurll. Taven climbs, Jay joins him and they trade strikes. Taven knocks Jay onto the ladder and wins. Matt Taven defeated Champion Jay Lethal & Marty Scurll @ 29:45 [***¼] The match was good, but went too long and featured too many dead spots to set things up. Taven becomes a grand slam champion. The crowd not being all that engaged throughout also hurt things… almost as much as Tavwn hurt ROH business.

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 79. On the show, 411’s Larry Csonka & Jeremy Lambert hit a quick news roundup on the Raw Wedding angle and then review the January 1st edition of AEW Dynamite. Finally, Larry’s daughter Hana joins the show to discuss her favorite things in wrestling. The show is approximately 105–minutes long. * Intro

* QUICK NEWS ROUNDUP (NJPW off AXS TV, Charlotte & Andrade Get Engaged, Thoughts on Raw’s Wedding Angle): 2:45

* AEW Dynamite (1.01.20) Review: 21:05

* Quick NXT TV (1.01.20) Thoughts: 1:04:20

* Talking Wrestling Favorites & Opening Christmas Cards With Hana Csonka: 1:13:20 * iTunes

* Spotify

* Stitcher

* Google Play

– End Scene.

– Thanks for reading.