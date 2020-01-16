Csonka’s ROH TV Review 1.15.20  

Csonka’s ROH TV Review 1.08.20

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Eli Isom defeated Crowbar @ 9:30 via pin [**½]

– The Soldiers of Savagery defeated Cheeseburger & Ryan Nova @ 5:10 via pin []

– Jonathan Gresham defeated Alex Shelley @ 11:30 via pin [***¾]

– Ian Riccaboni and Quinn McKay welcome us to the show as we get highlights of Flip Gordon defeating Rey Horus via submission from ROH Final Battle Fallout 2019; it was a good match.

– PJ Black is still tying to get Brian Johnson to take his advice and become his protégé.

Eli Isom vs. Crowbar : Crowbar has a chick and some big dude at ringside with him. Crowbar attacks at the bell, Isom counters into a northern lights but Crowbar cuts him off and hits a shoulder tackle. Isom counters back, trips him up and follows with a dropkick. Crowbar powders and hides behind his big man. The chick trips him up and Crowbar attacks. The chick is apparently Crowbar’s wife according to commentary. The slingshot splash gets 2 for Crowbar. He follows with strikes, chops and Isom fires back. Crowbar counters back, attacks the knees and we go to break. Post break and Crowbar covers for 2. He follows with an apron dropkick, slams Isom to the barricades and hits a Vader bomb on the floor. Back in and Crowbar follows with strikes, chops but Isom fires back and hits deep six. He follows with strikes, an enziguri and chops. The air raid crash connects and that gets 2. Isom charges, hits a pump kick and a suicide dive wiping out Crowbar and the big man. Back in and Isom up trop, the big man cuts him off and Crowbar follows with kicks. The avalanche RANA follows for 2. Crowbar charges, an after a sloppy counter gets the cradle for 2. Isom hits a clothesline and the brainbuster finishes it. Eli Isom defeated Crowbar @ 9:30 via pin [**½] Isom is an ROH dojo student that they have on and off given chances to and seem to see something in him so him winning here was the right call. The match was solid, but way too overbooked for a TV exclusive. It also wasn’t the best showcase for Isom.

– Bully Ray cuts a promo and says that Maria Manic disrespected him by trying to put Angelina Love through a table in Philly; she has no business in Bully Ray’s house.

– The Shinobi Shadow Squad (Ryan Nova & Cheeseburger) issue an open challenge, the Soldiers of Savagery accept the challenge.

The Soldiers of Savagery vs. Cheeseburger & Ryan Nova : They brawl at the bell as the faces dump them and isolate Moses after Nova hits at suicide dive. Nova and Burger are quickly cut off and Kaun hits a senton atomico for 2. They double team Burger as Moses beats him down with strikes. He follows with a bear hug, Burger fights but Moses follows with knee strikes. Burger hits a desperation jawbreaker and superkick. Nova tags in, runs them together and follows with strikes and kicks. He follows with a flying flatliner and Burger joins in for double superkicks, which gets 2. Moses makes the save, cuts them off and Kaun slaps him. Moses then hits a cannonball from the apron to he floor wiping both out. Their 3D variation finishes it. The Soldiers of Savagery defeated Cheeseburger & Ryan Nova @ 5:10 via pin [**] This was ok, Soldiers of Savagery have some potential but need more work to develop.

Jonathan Gresham vs. Alex Shelley : Lethal is at ringside. They immediately work into a counter filled grappling exchange. Lockup and they work into standing switches, Gresham grounds him and Shelley counters and they end in a standoff. Off the ropes, Gresham misses the springboard moonsault and Shelley then hits a flatliner to the buckles. Shelley works a straightjacket, Gresham escapes and starts attacking the knee of Shelley. He follows with strikes, counters follow and Gresham gets the figure four center ring. Shelley works to escape, does and Gresham delivers chops and goes back to the knee. Shelley is down, fights back and stuns Gresham off the ropes. Gresham dropkicks the knee and dragon screws him in the ropes. Shelley fires back, Gresham attacks the knee but Shelley counters back, they trade and both men are down. Back to the feet, they trade chops and Gresham cradles him for 2, Shelley then cradles him for 2. They keep trading near falls, superkick by Shelley and They work into another series of cradles, as Gresham finally puts Shelley away. Jonathan Gresham defeated Alex Shelley @ 11:30 via pin [***¾] Gresham gets revenge after losing to Shelley earlier this year. This was really good stuff, not quite as good as their first match, but the best thing on the show so far and I loved that Gresham just won clean, because sometimes it’s ok for heels to win clean.

– End Scene.

– Thanks for reading.