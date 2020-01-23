Csonka’s ROH TV Review 1.22.20

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– The Bouncers defeated Dalton Castle & Joe Hendry @ 9:02 via pin [**½]

– Brian Johnson & PJ Black vs. Master & Machine @ 6:00 via pin [**]

– #1 Contender’s Match: Silas Young and Josh Woods defeated The Briscoes @ 15:10 via pin [***½]

– We open with highlights of Lethal & Gresham winning the tag titles at Final Battle, which is fitting for this weeks tag team themed edition of ROH TV.

– Ian Riccaboni and Quinn McKay welcome us to the show.

The Bouncers vs. Dalton Castle & Joe Hendry : Milonas overpowers Hendry with ease to begin. Post break as Castle and Bruiser tag in. They trade shoulder tackles, Castle follows with kicks and strikes until Bruiser hits jabs. Castle poses but Bruiser bites him. Hendry and Milonas back in as the Bouncers hit the battering ram. Castle cuts Bruiser off with a knee strike and Hendry dumps Milonas. Castle accidentally takes out Hendry with a suicide dive and Bruiser follows with a dive off the apron. Back in and Milonas tags in Bruiser, double teams follow and Bruiser covers for 2. Bruiser delivers strikes, Milonas tags in and hits corner ass attacks. Bruiser misses a charge, Castle tags in and follows with a DDT and suplex on Bruiser for 2. Hendry tags himself in, hits a fall away slam on Bruiser and covers for 2. Bruiser hits the spinebuster, Milonas tags in and Castle joins him. He’s run over by Milonas, Hendry in and double teams follow on Milonas until Castle is dumped. Castle cuts off closing time but gets tossed into Hendry and the last call finishes it. The Bouncers defeated Dalton Castle & Joe Hendry @ 9:02 via pin [**½] This was solid as The Bouncers continue to be fun and win, while Castle & Hendry can’t get on the same page.

Brian Johnson & PJ Black vs. Master & Machine (Griff Garrison and Marcus Cross) : Black and Garrison begin as Garrison hits a slam. Johnson in and he’s grounded. Cross in as double teams follow. Black in with a flurry of kicks to take control. Post break and Black works an abdominal stretch on Cross. He follows with a cradle for 2. Johnson in and he works an abdominal stretch. He tries to use the ropes, but Black stops him. Cross escapes, but Johnson cuts him off and stuns him off the ropes and uses the ropes to cover for 2 as Black stops him. Cross fires back, tags in Garrison and he runs wild, hits a backdrop and spinebuster. He runs them together, hits the corner splash and spears to both. Cross up top and the skywalker elbow misses. It breaks down, superkick by Black and Johnson hits the fist drop for the win. Brian Johnson & PJ Black vs. Master & Machine @ 6:00 via pin [**] Johnson and Black continue their reluctant relationship as Black looks to make Johnson his protégé, Johnson seemingly wants no part of it but is finding wins along with Black. The match was ok.

Silas Young and Josh Woods vs. The Briscoes : Mark and Woods begin, working to the mat and Mark controlling early on until Woods cradles him for 2. Woods then outwrestles Mark and slaps his ass. Mark fires back and Young tags in. They lockup, work into counters as follows with a shoulder tackle. The dropkick follows, he dumps Jay but Jay rushes back in as the Briscoes take control and they brawl to the floor. Mark follows with a dive as they continue to control on the floor. Back in and Jay takes the heat on Young, tags in Mark and double teams follow. Mark hits chops and a suplex for 2. They continue to isolate Young, Woods tags in and follows with suplexes. Woods grounds things, working the arm and Mark breaks it up. Woods keep the heat on Jay, Young tags in and double teams follow for 2. He whips Jay to the buckles, Woods tags in and pummels Jay with strikes. Young back in, and he grounds things. Jay fights back and wholesale changes to Woods and Mark follow. Mark runs wild, hits a DVD & strikes and an XPLODER on Young. Brainbuster on Woods, but Woods counters froggy bow into an arm bar, transitions to an ankle lock and Young takes out Jay. German by Woods and jay rushes in to cut him off. The neck breaker follows for 2. Mark dumps Young, and redneck boogie follows for 2 on Woods. Jay follows with uppercuts, takes Woods up top and Young makes the save, anarchist suplex on Jay, Mark takes him out and he Woods head up top. They trade, avalanche belly to belly by Woods and everyone is down. They all brawl, the Briscoes isolate Woods and doomsday is stopped by Gresham and Woods hits chaos theory for the win. Silas Young and Josh Woods defeated The Briscoes @ 15:10 via pin [***½] Young and Woos winning made the most sense here. They were undefeated, actually hold a win over the new champions, and it also keeps us from an immediate rematch between the Briscoes and new champions. Gresham & Lethal screwing the Briscoes again played well, and overall this was very good.

