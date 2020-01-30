Csonka’s ROH TV Review 1.29.20

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Vincent & Bateman defeated Michael Stevens & Sal Rinauro @ 4:10 via pin [**]

– ROH Title Match: Champion PCO vs. Rush went to a no contest @ 11:25 [**½]

– We open with highlights of PCO’s first defense of the ROH World Title, a DQ win over former champion RUSH when Nick Aldis, as well as members of Villain Enterprises and Los Faccion Ingobernables got involved.

– Ian Riccaboni and Quinn McKay welcome us to the show and start hyping Free Enterprise.

– We get highlights of TV Champion Dragon Lee vs. Andrew Everett from ROH Saturday Night at Center Stage 2020, where TV Champion Dragon Lee defeated Andrew Everett @ 14:35 via pin [***¾]

– Silas Young and Josh Woods, who are arguing as Silas yells at Woods for almost running into Quinn McKay.

– We get a really well done video package on Vincent and his new menagerie group.

Vincent & Bateman vs. Michael Stevens & Sal Rinauro : Vincent starts cutting a promo and Vincent attacks. He takes control, beats down Stevens and follows with chops. Stevens fights back, hits eat defeat and tags in Sal. He gets a cradle for 2. Bateman quickly cuts him off, dumps Stevens and pummels Sal while Vincent just does wacky shit on the apron, if ya dig what he’s saying man. Bateman hits a brainbuster, tags in as Bateman hits the tombstone as Vincent starts to cut a promo, but he’s too hot for TV as the screen reads AUDIO REMOVED DUE TO VINCENT’S CONTROVERSIAL STATEMENTS, so Bateman picks up the pin. Vincent & Bateman defeated Michael Stevens & Sal Rinauro @ 4:10 via pin [**] It was a fine extended squash for Bateman as VINCENT WAS TOO HOT FOR TV!

– Nick Aldis wants to be thanked for his greatness. He’s also here to expose Marty Scurll, and will do so at Free Enterprise with a man he respects, Rush.

– We get highlights of Jonathan Gresham vs. Josh Woods from ROH Saturday Night at Center Stage 2020, where Jonathan Gresham defeated Josh Woods @ 16:30 via countout [***¼]

– Marty cuts a promo and says they are the trios champions, and since PCO is world champion, Gordon will replace him tonight an they will defend the titles here.

Champions Marty Scurll, Brody King, & Flip Gordon vs. Flamita, Bandido, & Rey Horus : King and Flamita begin as King overpowers him. King misses chops, Flamita fires back, King mows him down and Flamita delivers chops. King takes him down with one chop, and Flamita battles back with a RANA but King levels him with a clothesline. Bandido tags in and Marty joins him. He follows with chops, strikes and Bandido hits a dropkick, they work into counters and a standoff. Gordon and Horus tag inn, Gordon attacks with kicks and Horus hits a dropkick. He follows with clotheslines, a running back kick and covers for 2. Gordon trips him up, Marty in and double teams follow on Horus. Back in and Gordon delivers chops, King in and he lights up Horus with chops. He chokes out Horus in the ropes, Marty back in and double teams follow for 2. Horus battles back, Bandido gets the tag, hits a pop up cutter and tornillo press on King. Flamita joins in for double teams, and the luchas hit a trio of dives onto the champions. Back in, Horus up top and the 450 connects for 2 on Gordon. They triple team Gordon with some cool and innovative shit, running wild here. Gordon fires back, hits the springboard spear and tags in King. King takes control, hits corner clotheslines and a splash. Marty in and double teams follow for 2. King accidentally takes out Marty and Horus hits a tornado DDT for 2. Horus up top and has to roll through, it breaks down into the big move buffet and everyone is down. The crowd loves this, Marty Bandido trade center ring and Bandido hits X knee and double teams follow for 2. Horus takes out King, Marty fights for his life and eats superkicks and the moonsault slam for 2. The champions clear bodies out, isolate Bandido and King chops him down. I-95 connects on Bandido and King hits a KO shot and senton for 2. They keep Bandido alone in the ring, a double 619 connects and King & Gordon hit dives as Marty covers for 2. The chicken wing is countered and Bandido cradles Marty as we get new champions. Flamita, Bandido, & Rey Horus defeated Champions Marty Scurll, Brody King, & Flip Gordon @ 16:30 via pin [****] This was a great match with a hot and appreciative crowd that even tossed money in the ring post match. Villain Enterprises are always really good in trios matches, they had great dance partners here and I loved the title change. Head booker Marty eating the loss and dropping the titles right away was a good start for him.

