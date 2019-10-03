Csonka’s ROH TV Review 10.02.19

– The Soldiers of Savagery defeated Michael Stevens & Sal Rinauro @ 0:50 via pin [NR]

– The Tate Twins defeated Kross & Garrison @ 6:55 via pin [**½]

DENY or DEFY: Jeff Cobb defeated Kenny King, Jay Lethal, & Matt Taven @ 18:50 via pin [***½]

– We open with highlights of the champions vs. all-stars eight man tag from Saturday Night At Center Stage; Rush pinned Shane Taylor to win.

– We get highlights of Shinobi Shadow Squad vs. Silas Young, Felino, & Okumura from Saturday Night At Center Stage. Felino pinned Ryan Nova. Post-match Woods low blowed the CMLL stars at Young’s request laughed. We see Woods on the phone backstage, telling his girlfriend about what happened. Young showed up, looked through Woods’ notebook and put out his cigarette in the pages.

The Soldiers of Savagery vs. Michael Stevens & Sal Riinauro : The Soldiers of Savagery hit a double chokeslam on the one, another on the second onto the first man and that was that. The Soldiers of Savagery defeated Michael Stevens & Sal Rinauro @ 0:50 via pin [NR] Squash.

– Quinn McKay met with Jeff Cobb backstage in Nashville ahead of Defy Or Deny. He said he needed another shot at Matt Taven. Too late son, you have to deal with Rush now.

The Tate Twins vs. Kross & Garrison : The Tate Twins are formerly known as the Boys, now doing a superhero themed gimmick. Brent and Kross begin, working into counters and Kross fires back with kicks until Brandon flies in with a high cross for 2. The twins work quick tags and double teams, and the cover gets 2. Post break and Brandon follows with chops, an enziguri and a monkey flip. The standing double stomp follows for 2. Kross battles back with a dropkick to both and tags in Garrison. He runs wild with strikes, a spinebuster and backbreaker. He lawn darts one twin into the other and then the spear gets 2. It breaks down, Kross counters the chokeslam into a shotei and Kross and Garrison hits a doomsday disaster kick combo on Brent. Garrison gets dumped and the double team wheelbarrow slam ends it for the twins. The Tate Twins defeated Kross & Garrison @ 6:55 via pin [**½] This was a solid tag, the Twins are a fun team, and I thought Garrison looked good.

– Commentary spoke about the Top Prospect tournament and noted that the winner, Dak Draper, would get his TV title shot on the Honor United UK tour this a month.

DENY or DEFY: Matt Taven vs. Jeff Cobb vs. Kenny King vs. Jay Lethal : This is an elimination match, if the World Champion wins, whoever is last eliminated cannot challenge for the World Championship as long as that person is still the champion. Should one of the three competitors who are not the champion win, they receive a future ROH World Championship shot. Taven won the last one of these matches, ending Flip Gordon’s hopes at a title shot. Taven talks shit about beating all of these guys so they attack him and beat him down. King and Lethal then pair off as Taven dumps Cobb as Lethal gets dumped. Taven grounds King and then follows with shoulder tackle. Cobb trips up Taven and bodies start flying to the floor. Lethal and Cobb face off, they lock up and trade shoulder tackles. Lethal tries again and fails and hits a dropkick but Cobb then runs him over. He follows with head butts, but Lethal hits an arm drag and suplex. Cobb pops up and hits a hip toss but misses the standing moonsault as Lethal hits the cartwheel dropkick for 2. King pulls Lethal to the floor as Cobb hits the stalling suplex on Taven. King and Lethal brawl on the floor, as Cobb delivers head butts on Taven. He follows with chops and then tosses Taven across the ring. King chokes out Lethal on the floor, Cobb misses the running uppercut but then lays in chops, he tosses Taven across the ring, King in and he and Taven double team Cobb. Lethal in and he runs King into Taven but Taven counters back with a spin kick. They double team Lethal, with Taven delivering chops as King covers for 2. Taven follows with a suplex for 2. King knocks Cobb back to the floor, and they then double team Lethal again before dumping him. They all brawl on the floor, Taven rolls Lethal back in and whips him to the buckles. King joins back in and follows with a side back breaker. King then cradles Taven for 2. They argue and Lethal attacks, but Taven locks on a figure four. King up top and Cobb cuts him off and powerbombs him onto Taven. Cobb follows with running uppercuts on Lethal, the dropkick follows and slams Lethal and hits the standing moonsault. The spinning F5 on Taven follows for 2. Taven gets dumped and King flies in but Cobb catches him until King cradles him for 2. Cobb takes him up top and follows him up. King fires back, and then hits the blockbuster for 2. Taven in and attacks King, hits just the tip and the cover gets 2. Lethal back in and Taven counters lethal injection as it breaks down. Taven DDTs Cobb and all four are down. King & Taven trade chops, King fires up and hits trouble in paradise. He then cradles Lethal for 2. Lethal hits the Lethal combination and heads up top. He gets distracted by Amy Rose, and Taven hits Cobb with the title for the DQ so he’s eliminated. King then uses it to hit Lethal and pins him with the royal flush, so Lethal is eliminated. We’re down to King & Cobb. King back rakes Cobb, but Cobb counters the royal flush and King then cradles him with the ropes for 2. King follows with a flurry of kicks, slaps Cobb but Cobb hits the snap German and tour of the islands for the win. Jeff Cobb defeated Kenny King, Jay Lethal, & Matt Taven @ 18:50 via pin [***½] The main event was really good, with a strong layout, continuing the King vs. Lethal issues, allowing Taven to lose without being pinned, and in the end, the right man winning. With the win, Cobb earns a future title shot against the ROH champion.

