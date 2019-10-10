Csonka’s ROH TV Review 10.09.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Rush defeated Barbaro Cavernario @ 8:40 via pin [***½]

– Caristico, Stuka Jr, & Volador Jr. defeated Okumura, Hechicero, & Rey Bucanero @ 12:20 via pin [***]

– This week’s show features matches from the Global Wars Espectaclar tour, which happed one month ago. Quinn McKay checked in and noted that it was a lucha themed edition of the show in celebration of new ROH Champion, Rush.

Rush vs. Barbaro Cavernario : they light each other up and trade chops to begin. They work into counters, trade arm drags and work into a stand off. Cavernario fires back and hits the top rope clothesline but Rush counters back with a snap German. He follows with chops, clotheslines and the basement dropkick. Cavernario fires back, but Rush drops him with one right and pummels him in the corner. Cavernario fires up, counters bull’s horns and the splash follows for 2. Cavernario follows with a RANA and follows with the step up plancha. Cavernario then follows with a suicide dive. He slams Rush to the barricade, and back in, Cavernario covers for 2. Cavernario now gets tripped up, but hits a head butt. Rush counters the splash and kicks him to the floor and follows with the tope con hello. Rush’s shoulder is bleeding from the barricades so he tranquilos. Rush slams Cavernario to the barricades, and back in, Rush follows with strikes and Cavernario does the worm and gets suplexed to the buckles. The bull’s horns finishes it. Rush defeated Barbaro Cavernario @ 8:40 via pin [***½] Rush remains undefeated in a very good sprint.

– Ian & Quinn hype this weekend’s Glory by Honor event, which features the semifinals and finals of the Final Battle tournament.

– We get highlights of Jay Lethal, Jeff Cobb, and Jonathan Gresham beating Stuka Jr., Triton, and Caristico at the Chicago.

– Ian and Quinn hype Rush vs. Jeff Cobb for the ROH Championship on the ROH Honor United UK tour.

– We get highlights of Marty Scurll, PCO, Brody King, and Flip Gordon beating Rey Bucanero, Okumura, Hechicero, and Barbaro Cavernario in Dearborn, Michigan.

Caristico, Stuka Jr, & Volador Jr. vs. Okumura, Hechicero, & Rey Bucanero : Stuka and Hechicero begin, working into counters and into a standoff. They then work into some sloppy exchanges, and as Hechicero grounds the action. Stuka battles back and Hechicero follows with chops and connects with a takedown and elbow drop. The inverted cloverleaf follows but Stuka powers up and hits ahead scissors. Rey & Volador tag in and Volador follows with a RANA. Caristico and Okumura tag in, they trade chops and Okumura follows with a back elbow but Caristico counters back with an enziguri and a RANA, The plancha follows and Stuka & Hechicero trade chops and drop the straps and Rey joins in for double teams. It breaks down as the rudos take control with an AWA special and triple teams. Caristico makes the save and they take him out. Stuka battles back, runs wild on the rudos and tags in Volador as it continues to break down. The technicos follow with dives and back in Hechicero cuts off Volador and the rudos work him over. Rey follows with the assisted senton for 2. Hechicero follows with strikes and Caristico flies in with the high cross. Hechicero cuts him off but Caristico battles back with RANAs. Double teams on the rudos follow and Stuka covers for 2. Hechicero locks on a sleeper, follows with kicks and heads up top Volador cuts him off and we get a tower of dom. Torpedo splash by Stuka follows for 2. He dumps Rey and the technicos isolate Okumura and Caristico follows with a suicide dive. Moonsault to the floor by Stuka and Hechicero takes Volador up top, but the Volador special super RANA finishes it. Caristico, Stuka Jr, & Volador Jr. defeated Okumura, Hechicero, & Rey Bucanero @ 12:20 via pin [***] It was a bit disjointed early on, but worked itself into a good and fun match,

