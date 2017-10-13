Csonka’s ROH TV Review 10.11.17

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– ROH TV Title Match: Champion Kenny King defeated Josh Woods @ 7:30 via pin []

– ROH Six-Man Title Match: Champions Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson & Adam Page defeated Silas Young, the Beer City Bruiser & Minoru Suzuki @ 14:20 via pin [***½]

– Silas Young and the Bruiser arrive. He shows off his DBD battle wounds and says that they are the wounds of a real man, Lethal beat him like a dog, but at the end of the match he was the last man standing. Young says he and the Bruiser still want the six-man titles, and he has found them a real man to team with them. That man is Minoru Suzuki. Young calls out the champions, and Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson & Adam Page arrive. They accept the match for later tonight.

TV Title Match: Champion Kenny King vs. Josh Woods : Woods is the 2017 top prospect tournament winner. Woods grounds the action early, looking to work the arm that KUSHIDA abused at Death Before Dishonor. Woods looks to grapple, but King picks up the pace, hits arm drags but Woods hits a sack of shit slam to the buckles and covers for 2. Post break and King was working a Muta lock, but Woods made the ropes. King picks up the pace, hits strikes, kicks and clotheslines. Woods pulls King to the apron and King follows with the kick and corkscrew plancha. Back in and King covers for 2. Woods fires back with kicks and knee strikes. Rolling gut wrench suplexes follow. The doctor bomb gets 2 for Woods. King counters the chin checker, stuns him off the ropes. King up top and leaps into a triangle choke, but is able to stack up Woods and pick up the win. Champion Kenny King defeated Josh Woods @ 7:30 via pin [**½] There was no build to this, and with King just winning the title, no one bought into Woods winning. The match was perfectly average, but Woods still needs a lot of work.

-King praises Woods and talks about winning the title in Las Vegas. He promises to be a fighting champion that kicks ass. Former Rebellion partner Shane Taylor arrives as does Chuck Taylor, Punishment Martinez, and Mark Briscoe. King says he’ll take them all on.

– We get a pre-tape from Marty Scurll. Next week, there will a celebration for Cody signing his ROH deal.

Champions Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson & Adam Page vs. Silas Young, the Beer City Bruiser & Minoru Suzuki : The Bruiser into begin, but gets double teamed by the Bucks. Young in and immediately cut off. He gets triple teamed by the champions, who clear the ring. Suzuki tags in, page calls him on and they trade strikes center ring. Big chops by Suzuki follow, and he then tries to rip off Page’s arm. The Bucks try to save him, but the challengers all work kimuras on the champions. The champions bail to the floor. Young and Bruiser share a too sweet as we take a commercial break. Post break and the challengers are in control, with Suzuki trying to rip off Matt’s leg with the hanging knee bar. The challengers continue to work the heat on Matt, working him over in the corner. Suzuki again looks to rip off Matt’s leg, likely so he can beat him to death with it. Young talks a bunch of shit, but Matt hits a desperation cutter off the ropes and Bruiser cuts him off. Matt makes him chase him, and bruiser runs into a superkick and Page gets the hot tag. Page runs wild on Bruiser and Young, but Suzuki in and locks on the sleeper. Gotch piledriver but that’s cutoff by Superkicks. The Bruiser wipes out the Bucks with a high cross as Page wipes out Young on the floor with the shooting star off the apron. Bruiser hits him with a cannonball, and back in Bruiser and Young double team Page. Suzuki hits the Gotch piledriver on Page, bruiser hits the frog splash but the Bucks make the save. The Bucks hit superkicks on Bruiser, Suzuki in but Page cuts him off. They spit at each other and brawl, Page sends Suzuki to he floor, Young in and hits the Finlay roll and then eats superkicks. Page moonsaults to the floor, taking out Bruiser and Young. Page and Matt hit a shooting star indie taker on Young on the floor! Back in and Page hits rite of passage on Bruiser and the champions retain. Champions Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson & Adam Page defeated Silas Young, the Beer City Bruiser & Minoru Suzuki @ 14:20 via pin [***½] This was a very good and very fun match, they did a great job of working a great second half and taking a match I had no interest in and making me care about it.

– Post match, Suzuki is not pleased as Young and Bruiser try to blame him for the loss. Suzuki attacks but the numbers game gets to him as he and Young brawl to set up their Global Wars match in Pittsburgh.

Jay Briscoe Talks : Jay Briscoe arrives as commentary discusses him turning on Bully Ray at Death before Dishonor. Briscoe starts to explain himself, but before he can, Tommy Dreamer interrupts him. Dreamer wants to talk to him and their wrestling family. Dreamer explains that Bully Ray is one of the toughest individuals that he has ever known, telling stories of cutting off Bully’s cast when he broke his ankle so he could fight on PPV ands he still walks with a limp today. He also tells a story of Bully suffering a concussion, and forgetting his mother had died. Dreamer says concussions are a real dangerous thing, and he spent the night in the hospital after Jay attacked Bully. Dreamer says that Bully is his friend, and that Jay messed up real bad. I liked the segment, the Briscoe turn on Bully was good, and having Dreamer in to shoot the promo works to add an emotional layer to the upcoming feud. I certainly don’t want Dreammerin full time, but ina role like this as a storyline device, works well.



