Csonka’s ROH TV Review 10.16.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Silas Young & Josh Woods defeated Coast to Coast @ 9:05 via pin [**¾]

– Jay Lethal defeated PJ Black @ 15:45 via pin [***]

– Follow all of my reviews at this link.

– We open with footage of Rush defeating Matt Taven to capture the ROH world title at Death Before Dishonor,

– Ian Riccaboni & Quinn McKay discus the new ROH Champions that were crowned at Death Before Dishonor, Rush & Angelina Love (AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA).

– We get highlights of Villain Enterprises retaining the six-man titles against The Briscoes & Dragon Lee at Death Before Dishonor: Fallout.

– We get a video package of Angelina Love (AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA) winning the championship at Death Before Dishonor.

– PJ Black spoke about getting inserted into the #1 contender tournament and said Lethal’s an ROH legend and guys like him are the reason he came to ROH, and closed by saying always bet on Black.

– Coast to coast started that they’re not playing games anymore because they’re established stars and everyone’s going to realize it. They’re coming for the champions.

–

Silas Young & Josh Woods vs. Coast to Coast : Young and LSG begin and trade cradles for near falls, tumbleweed around and Woods tags in. He takes control, but Ali tags in. Ali grounds him until Woods counters and cradles him for 2. Woods refuses the clean break. Post break and Woods gets a cradle for 2. Young tags in and follows with a clothesline, Woods back in and double teams follow for 2. Woods looks for a German but LSG tags in and attacks as they double team Woods. LSG takes out Young and follows with strikes on Woods. Ali tags back in and he follows with strikes. Ali grounds the action, LSG tags back in and more double tams follow. Woods battles back and hits an XPLODER. Young and LSG tag in as Young dumps Ali and runs wild. The knee strike and anarchist suplex follows for 2.Misery is countered, C2C takes control and then double team Woods they attack Young but he cuts them off and the back breaker/lariat combo follows. Woods hits a German and Young gets dumped. Back in and the lawn dart cutter follows for the win. Silas Young & Josh Woods defeated Coast to Coast @ 9:05 via pin [**¾] Young and Woods remain undefeated as a tag team that sometimes get along, while Coast to Coast continue to flounder due to poor booking. The match was pretty good and I liked Coast to Coast showing more of an edge.

– We get highlights of Marty Scurll pinning Colt Cabana, PCO pinning Kenny King, and Dalton Castle pining Mark Haskins in #1 contender tournament opening round matches.

Jay Lethal vs. PJ black : Black, who almost never wins singles matches, is replacing the injured Bandido here. Gresham is out with Lethal. They lock up and work into counters as Black grounds the action. Jay counters out as we get some back and forth chain wrestling, They end in a standoff. They lock up and Black looks to work the arm, grounds him but Jay works him to the ropes. They lock up and Black hits a shoulder tackle, leg sweep and they trade arm drags and end in a standoff. Lock up again, jay follows with body shots and the lethal combination. He follows with strikes, kicks and then chops. Jay counters a tornado DDT, attacks the knee and locks on the figure four, but Black makes the ropes. Black fires back, and follows with a reverse suplex into a dragon sleeper. He then follows with stomps, a suplex and grounds the action, working the arm. Jay makes the ropes, but Black follows with kicks and covers for 2. Black lays in more kicks and again covers for 2. The head scissors follows and transitions into the pendulum. He lays the boots to Jay, and post break, Jay cuts him off with a dropkick. Jay follows him up and Black fights him off and Jay pops up and fires back. the superplex is countered but Jay finally hits it. They trade chops, kicks and strikes until Jay dropkicks him to the floor. he follows with a suicide dive, and back in, hits the lethal combination and top rope elbow drop for 2. Jay follows with rights, Black counters and hits the Spanish fly of the ropes for 2. The moonsault connects for 2. Back up top, Black gets cut off and Jay follows him up. Black fires back, they trade and then knock each other to the apron, Black misses the springboard 450. Black then counters three lethal injections and finally falls to the fourth as Jay picks up the win and advances. Jay Lethal defeated PJ Black @ 15:45 via pin [***] This was a good and well executed wrestling match that no one cared about and felt really long.

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 60. On the show, the good brother, Steve Cook, joins 411’s Larry Csonka as the guys will break down week three of the NXT vs. AWE war and who took this week’s battle. From there, an Impact Bound for Glory preview and discussion of Bushiroad acquiring STARDOM. The show is approximately 94-minutes long. * Intro

* Bushiroad Acquires STARDOM: 9:15

* AEW Dynamite Review (10.16.19): 22:55

* NXT TV Review (10.16.19): 46:20

* The Comparison: 1:10:05

* Impact Bound for Glory Preview: 1:18:45 You can subscribe and listen to the 411 on Wrestling Podcast via the above player on Transistor, or on the following platforms: * iTunes

* Spotify

* Stitcher

* Google Play

– End Scene.

– Thanks for reading.