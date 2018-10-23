Csonka’s ROH TV Review 10.23.18

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– ROH Tag Team Title Match: Champions The Briscoes defeated Coast to Coast @ 17:45 via pin [***½]

– ROH TV Title Match: Jeff Cobb defeated Champion Punishment Martinez @ 1:30 via pin [NR]

– Marty Scurll defeated Chris Sabin @ 11:10 via pin [***½]

Champions The Briscoes vs. Coast to Coast : LSG & Ali arrived and claimed that they were waiting no longer for tonight’s match and hit the ring. The champions arrive and it’s on. Mark and LSG start us off, Mark immediately grounds things but LSG fires up and takes control. Ali in and the champions sneak attack, dump LSG and take control on Ali. Post break, and the champions work the heat on Ali, isolating him, and working quick tags and double teams. Mark is working the neck as commentary sells that Ali had missed time due to a neck injury suffered in a car accident. Ali fires up, escapes and makes the tag. LSG runs wild on Mark, dumps him and Jay then tosses LSG. The champions take control on the floor. Mark hits a cactus elbow drop and back in, they take the heat on LSG. Thy ground him and then follow with double teams. Post break, and LSG fights back, hits a desperation enziguri and Ali tags in and runs wild on Mark until jay cuts him off. Ali & Mark trade chops, and Ali decapitates Mark with a lariat. Jay tags in, cuts him off and hits the neck breaker for 2. The champions follow with double teams, and Mark hits the fisherman’s buster for 2. Jay takes out LSG, and redneck boogie connects for 2 but Ali kicks out. LSG in and makes the save, hits the cutter and double teams follow and the challengers cover for 2. They isolate Mark and head up top for coast to coast and hit it! LSG hits the 450 but Jay makes the save. Ali dumps Jay, they take Mark up top but Jay dumps LSG and makes the save. The doomsday finishes Ali. Champions The Briscoes defeated Coast to Coast @ 17:45 via pin [***½] This was a very good tag match to open the show, and it got a lot of time and told a good story. Coast to Coast were undefeated in 2018 and sick of waiting for their title shot and rushed into the match. They performed well, but ultimately, were just not ready for the most dominant tag team in ROH history, and fell after a good effort as the Briscoes continue to reign.

– Jay Lethal cuts a promo on Matt Taven, and says Taven has a problem and he’ll solve it.

– Matt Taven and his personalized world title arrive. Taven claims to be the real world champion and says it’s not personal with Lethal.

– The Briscoes cut a promo backstage and claim no one can stop them.

Champion Punishment Martinez vs. Jeff Cobb : No handshake here as they brawl right away, Cobb hits a suplex and just walks through Martinez’s offense, Martinez hits a clothesline and nothing. He follows with kicks and a curb stomp, but Cobb pops up and tosses Martinez down and follows with a clothesline. The tour of the islands finishes Martinez. Jeff Cobb defeated Champion Punishment Martinez @ 1:30 via pin [NR] This was the final ROH appearance for Martinez as he’s now in NXT. And with that being the case, this was an EXCELLENT piece of business as Cobb destroyed him with ease and won the title. Martinez was such a force on ROH and this quick destruction set up Cobb as a star on hi first official night in. Well done ROH.

– Tenille Dashwood arrives and is here to talk about her shoulder injury. She kept telling people that she was fine, but she’s not. She’s had problems for a while, including an auto immune issue and shoulder injury that she worked through for 6-months. Not being able to wrestle scares the hell out of her. Following Death Before Dishonor, she was attacked backstage and that pisses her off. She has no clue who did it but can’t do anything about it. She has to go away and have surgery on her shoulder, and she will get better and return because she loves this. Whoever attacked her, she will deal with them when she comes back. Imagine what she can do at 100% when she’s only been working at 50%. This was a solid promo segment to explain Dashwood’s upcoming absence, her injury, and to remind us about the mystery attacker, who for now, remains a mystery.

– Adam Page vs. Scorpio Sky takes place next week as well as Liger & KUSHIDA vs. Lethal & Gresham.

Marty Scurll vs. Chris Sabin : Thy lock up, working into some back and forth with Scurll working slick escapes and taking control as he works the arm of Sabin. They then start looking for the same moves, and we get a stalemate. The crowd loves it. Sabin picks up the pace, follows with a dropkick and covers for 2. Sabin starts working submissions, but Scurll cuts him off with uppercuts, the apron superkick and takes control. Post break, and Scurll has things grounded. Sabine escapes but Scurll counters right back, grounding things again. Sabin follows with a cradle for 2 and then connects with a PK. They trade strikes, Sabin heads up top and hits the missile dropkick. Scurll to the floor and Sabin follows, rolling him back in and hits a draping neck breaker for 2. Scurll fires back and they trade several pin attempts and separate. Sabin connects with an enziguri and running boot. Back up top and Scurll cuts him off and follows with a superplex and Sabin cradles him for 2. They work into a double down, and then trade strikes and chops. Scurll hits the superkick, but Sabin counters graduation into a cradle for 2. The superkick and enziguri follow, but Scurll counters cradle shock into the chicken wing but then transitions to a cradle for 2. Graduation finally finishes Sabin. Marty Scurll defeated Chris Sabin @ 11:10 via pin [***½] This was a very good back and forth wrestling match between two guys working hard and absolutely no shenanigans. At first it felt odd that this was the main event, but it delivered. The overall execution was really on point.

