Csonka’s ROH TV Review 10.23.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Joe Hendry vs. Dom Kubrick @ 5:30 via submission [**]

– No DQ Match: Tracy Williams defeated Flip Gordon @ 16:40 via pin [**¾]

– Follow all of my reviews at this link.

– We get a video package hyping the issues between Flip Gordon & Tracy Williams ahead of tonight’s match.

– Riccaboni and McKay welcomed us to the show and we got a big video package on Shane Taylor & Shane Taylor promotions. The storyline that ROH bought out Taylor’s contract and he no longer works for them, nut since he is Tv champion still, ROH pays him to dollar to defend the title instead of stripping him of it. Taylor says hat he has to discuss his future and complained about them inserting Dragon Lee into his TV title defense at Death Before Dishonor at the last second. Taylor said he’s tired of the same guys getting the same shots over and over.

– We get footage of the bad Death Before Dishonor pre-show segment, featuring Dalton Castle, Joe Hendry, Quinn McKay, and singing.

Joe Hendry vs. Dom Kubrick : They lock up and Hendry grounds the action, but Kubrick makes the ropes. Hendry counters back, hits a shoulder tackle but Kubrick follows with a RANA. Hendry cuts him off, follows with a suplex and covers for 2. Hendry lays in uppercuts, Kubrick fires back and dumps him but misses a plancha as Hendry signs autographs. Back in and Kubrick cuts him off with a superkick for 2. The guillotine follows as he grounds Hendry, but Hendry powers up and rushes him to the corner to escape. Hendry follows with a suplex, hits elbow strikes and a rolling DDT, shoulder breaker, and lariat for 2. Kubrick hits a knee strike, but Hendry counters into a fall away slam and the ankle lock finishes it. Joe Hendry vs. Dom Kubrick @ 5:30 via submission [**] This was ok, but far from an great showcase match for Hendry, who needs all the help getting over in the US that he can he can get.

– Jenny Rose was backstage, and was angry that Angelina Love won the Women Of Honor title considering how dishonorable The Allure are. She promised that she wouldn’t stop until she became champion and put an end to The Allure. GUESS WHAT JENNY, YOU’RE TOO LATE, SHE ALREADY LOST.

– Riccaboni said Women Of Honor has never been hotter. AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA….

OK, I’M SORRY, LET ME CATCH MY BREATH AND SHARE MY REAL FEELINGS…

AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAHAHAHA!

– We get a video package on the recent issues between Kenny King & Rhett Titus.

– Jeff Cobb hypes his world title match against Rush on Sunday.

– Angelina Love and Mandy Leon spoke, with Leon saying that this is the age of The Allure and nobody was taking the title away from them. BUT SHE ALREADY LOST!

Tracy Williams vs. Flip Gordon : They start brawling on the stage and Gordon attacks with kendo shots. In the ring and Gordon grabs a chair but Williams dropkicks it into his face. He follows with chops and a suplex on the floor. Back in and Gordon cuts him off, slamming him to the buckles and lays in chops. Williams fires back, hits a Saito suplex and follows with a superplex for 2. Williams follows with strikes kicks, and a senton atomico. Gordon rolls to the floor, and Williams follows with strikes. Gordon posts him and follows with rights and chops. Williams fires back, and whips Gordon to the barricade but he counters back with a tornado DDT. Post break and Gordon misses a chair shot and then DDTs Williams onto the chair for 2. Gordon lays him on the chair, but Williams fights back with chair shots and an enziguri. He follows him up and Gordon fights him off, crotches him on the ropes and follows with a dropkick. Back in and Gordon stomps away at him, sets up the chair, but Williams fights back but Gordon hits kinder surprise. Williams counters back into a DDT onto the chair for 2. The crossface follows, Gordon fights and makes the ropes but Williams refuses to break. Gordon rolls to the floor, and Williams gets a kendo. He attacks Gordon with it, chokes him out and hits the Russian leg sweep. More kendo shots follow, Gordon fires back with kendo shots, they trade and Williams breaks a kendo over his back. Gordon fights off the piledriver with a low blow. The DDT on the ramp follows. Post break and Gordon pulls out a table. He slides it in and sets it up. Gordon follows with chair shots, lays Williams on the table and heads up top. Williams pops up and cuts him off, and follows. Gordon fights, they trade and Williams sends Gordon to the floor. Williams repositions the table, kicks Gordon back to the floor and follows with a double sledge. Back in and they work up top, trading and Gordon counters but Williams looks for a piledriver off the ropes and hits it through the table for the win. Tracy Williams defeated Flip Gordon @ 16:40 via pin [**¾] These two worked really hard and made fine use of the stipulation, but no one cared at all as the crowd was dead.

– Rush talks some shit on Cobb ahead of Sunday’s title match.

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 62. On the show, 411’s Larry Csonka & Jeremy Lambert break down a great week four of the Wednesday Night Wars between NXT & AEW. The show is approximately 87-minutes long. * Intro

* AEW Dynamite (10.23.19) Review: 5:25

* NXT Dynamite (10.23.19) Review: 43:35

* The Comparison/Who Won Week Four: 1:05:45 * iTunes

* Spotify

* Stitcher

* Google Play

– End Scene.

– Thanks for reading.