Csonka’s ROH TV Review 10.30.18

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Adam Page defeated Scorpio Sky @ 10:55 via pin [***¼]

– Shane Taylor defeated Eli Isom @ 6:55 via pin [**½]

– Jay Lethal & Jonathan Gresham defeated Jushin Liger & KUSHIDA @ 12:45 via pin [***½]

Adam Page vs. Scorpio Sky : They lock up and immediately work into a series of counters, Page looks to take control and hits a running knee strike. He lays the boots to Sky in the corner, and then dumps him to the floor. Page follows and slams Sky to the barricade. Page then lawn darts Sky into the post. Post break, and back in with Sky hitting a super RANA on Page for 2. Sky follows with an apron leg drop and covers for 2. The side back breaker follows; they trade strikes and Page then scores with a big lariat. Page follows with strikes and chops, and then a fall away slam. The corner dropkick connects and then the pump handle slam gets 2. Page hits another and gets 2 again. Sky fights off the German, but Page cradles him for 2. Sky cuts him off with a double stomp and a slingshot cutter for 2. The fisherman’s buster connects and gets another 2. Sky then counters the buckshot lariat into a cradle for 2. Page hits the lariat and rite of passage for the win. Adam Page defeated Scorpio Sky @ 10:55 via pin [***¼] This was a good and fun opening match, with good back and forth action and both guys working hard.

– Matt Taven proclaims he’s the real world champion and that ROH is his kingdom.

Shane Taylor vs. Eli Isom : Isom has recently picked up shocking pins on Christopher Daniels as well as Shane Taylor, bringing us to this match. Taylor spits on Isom and Isom fires up with strikes. Taylor cuts of the RANA, but Isom hits a dropkick and Taylor cuts him off with strikes and a tower of London. Taylor now lays in chops. Post break, and Taylor continues to pummel Isom. Taylor follows with a slam, but Isom fires back with rights and enziguri. Taylor quickly cuts that off and misses the splash. Isom follows with strikes, superman punches, and a John Woooooooo. The Samoan drop follows and that gets a good near fall. Taylor hits a head butt, rakes the eyes, and knee strike. The island driver finishes it. Shane Taylor defeated Eli Isom @ 6:55 via pin [**½] This was a solid match, with Taylor largely dominating but Isom continuing to look good as they slowly bring him along.

– Post match, Taylor beats down Isom and grabs a chair. Cheeseburger makes the save, but Taylor cuts him off and hits the island driver on the chair. Flip Gordon now makes the save, lays in chair shots on Taylor and stands tall. Gordon gets the mic and asks if this is what Bully wanted, for him to get extreme? He wants Bully and will fight him anywhere in any match. Bully arrives and mocks Gordon for being a tough guy. Bully says he refuses to face him since he’s already beat him. He’s a hall of famer, a God, while Gordon is nothing but a young boy. Bully asks if he’s a betting man, and says next week, if Gordon comes to Philly, he should bring his man to face Bully’s man. If Gordon’s man wins, he can do anything he wants to Bully, including firing him. But if Bully’s guy wins, he gets to do what he wants to Gordon. Gordon accepts and Bully reveals Silas Young will be his man.

Jushin Liger & KUSHIDA vs. Jay Lethal & Jonathan Gresham : Jay and KUSHIDA start us off. They lock up, working into some back and forth, and KUSHIDA grounds things. Back to the feet and into smooth counter wrestling, and Jay now grounds things and gets a cradle for 2. Liger tags in and so does Gresham. Gresham grounds things, but Liger quickly fights to his feet. Some back and forth follows, Jay tags back in and they trade shoulder tackles. Gresham tags in and cuts off Liger with a German. He grounds things and lays in knee strikes and knocks KUSHIDA to the floor. Tag back to Jay as they isolate Liger, with Jay focusing on the back and picking up near falls. Gresham back in, but Liger runs them together and tags in KUSHIDA. He flies in and takes control, working over the arm of Gresham. The back handspring elbow follows, and he then clears the ring. Gresham returns and they work into rapid-fire pin attempts and KUSHIDA gets 2. Post break, and Liger gets the Romero special on Gresham while KUSHIDA arm bars Jay. Jay makes the ropes, while Liger grounds Gresham and works a death lock/kimura combo platter. KUSHIDA tags in and works into a rolling hammerlock, and then follows with chops. Gresham fires up and they trade; Gresham runs KUSHIDA & Liger together and tags in Jay. He runs wild on KUSHIDA, and the lethal combo gets 2. He wants the lethal injection, but KUSHIDA cuts that off and Liger hits a top rope splash for 2.The rolling kick follows, and Gresham & KUSHIDA are in, it breaks down as Gresham takes KUSHIDA to the floor. Liger counters the figure four into a cradle for 2. Jay hits a series of kicks and the lethal injection for the win. Jay Lethal & Jonathan Gresham defeated Jushin Liger & KUSHIDA @ 12:45 via pin [***½] This was a very good and fun main event, a nice babyface vs. babyface match, filled with a lot of good and clean wrestling. Lethal and Gresham are a fun team, and I always have time for Liger & KUSHIDA.

