Csonka’s ROH TV Review 11.06.18

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Pick Your Punishment Match: Silas Young defeated The Sandman @ 5:40 via pin [**½ ]

– Jenny Rose, Madison Rayne, & Sumie Sakai defeated Karen Q, Dr. Britt Baker, & Kelly Klein @ 8:20 via pin [**¾]

– Cody defeated Kenny King @ 11:11 via DQ [***]

Silas Young vs. The Sandman : This was set up last week, when Bully challenged Flip to a pick your punishment style match. Bully picked Silas Young and Flip picked The Sandman after teasing Colt Cabana. The winner picks the punishment of their opponent. Sandman is out to some horrible house music, killing the vibe of his entrance. Sandman attacks with cane shots and covers for 2. More cane shots follow, and they brawl to the floor. Sandman controls with strikes, follows with chops and gets a ladder, sliding it into the ring. Sandman suplexes the ladder onto Young and then tosses the ladder into the ring. Back in and Sandman covers for 2. He props up the ladder in the corner, and Young whips him into it. Young now lays in ladder shots, follows with rights and knee strikes. Sandman fires back, but Young cuts him off and pulls out a table and slides it in. Sandman props the table in the corner, lays the ladder on Young and heads up top for the senton onto the ladder for 2. Young quickly fights back and hits misery for the win. Silas Young defeated The Sandman @ 5:40 via pin [**½] This was a solid brawl with a super hot crowd that was into everything and loved seeing Sandman play the hits. The post match was really great, a flashback to Dreamer in ECW, where Flip refuses to quit as the roster rallies around him. Overall this was a very good opening segment.

– Post match, Bully announces that Flip’s punishment is 10 shots with the kendo stick. They note that the segment has been edited and censored due to TV considerations, but do see several shots on Flip. Bully says he’ll stop if Flip says I Quit. Flip refuses and keep taking shots as they hype the uncensored footage on Honor Club. SCU are out and beg Flip to quit as Cody & The Bucks arrive. Cody stands up to Bully and gives Flip a pep talk. Bully then says this next shot is for Brandi and continues his attack. Flip refuses to quit, telling Bully “FUCK YOU!” Bully then low blows Flip and bails.

Karen Q, Dr. Britt Baker, & Kelly Klein vs. Jenny Rose, Madison Rayne, & Sumie Sakai : Baker and Sakai to begin. They lock up, Baker takes control and is cut off by Mongolian chops. Baker fires back with forearm strikes and hits a takeover and into the rings of Saturn and cradles her for 2. Sakai cuts her off, but Baker hits sling blade for 2. Karen tags herself in and Sakai grounds her and tags Rose in. She hits a shoulder tackle and follows with arm drags and grounds the action. Rayne tags in and she starts working the arm. They Skayde special gets 2 and it breaks down. Post break, and Karen is in control, working over Sakai. Sakai hits a desperation head scissors and Rayne & Klein tag in and Rayne runs wild. She lays in chops and strikes, and the crucifix driver follows on Karen. Klein runs into baker and Rayne hits the cutter. Rose tags in and hits the spear and follows with ground and pound. Rose follows with an abdominal stretch, Klein fights but Baker alligator arms her and Rose hits a northern light suplex into the cradle for the win. Jenny Rose, Madison Rayne, & Sumie Sakai defeated Karen Q, Dr. Britt Baker, & Kelly Klein @ 8:20 via pin [**¾] This was pretty good, laid out well and they kept the action moving. They also played off of the established Klein vs. Rose feud and seemingly gave Baker an angle going forward.

– The Kingdom cuts a promo on next week’s match vs. Lethal, Gresham, & a mystery partner.

– Jay Lethal joins commentary.

Kenny King vs. Cody : Brandi is out with Cody. This is a battle of two men who want title shots, King has one lined up at Global Wars. They lock up, working into some back and forth until King makes the ropes. King hits shoulder tackles and dances. They lock up, Cody works the arm but King hits a hip toss. Cody fires back with the drop down uppercut and dump suplex for 2. Cody back to the arm, King trips and tries to blame Brandi, who didn’t trip him. Sneaky, sneaky. Cody hits the flatliner and covers for 2. Cody trips King into the ropes, and again claims Brandi attacked him. This distracts Cody and King attacks with strikes. King follows with ground and pound. Post break, and they work into a double down. Cody fires up with strikes and the snap slam gets 2. The disaster kick follows and gets 2. King fires back with a chin checker, heads up top and Cody cuts him off and follows him up. The superplex follows and Cody covers for 2. King counters cross Rhodes, hits an enziguri and cradles Cody with the feet on the ropes for 2. He dumps Cody and follows with a plancha to the floor. Back in and King hits the spinebuster for 2. King throws an elbow pad at Brandi, she distracts the ref and King pulls an Eddie Guerrero with the title belt. King shoves down the ref for the DQ and lays out Cody. Cody defeated Kenny King @ 11:11 via DQ [***] Following a lethargic start, they picked things up nicely, solidifying King’s heel role, and giving us a good match with a post match angle that built to the upcoming King vs. Lethal title match while also protecting Cody as a possible future challenger.

– King teases assaulting Brandi, but lethal makes the save. Lethal tells King he’s better than this, but he’s really not as he lays out Lethal with a belt shot.

– End Scene.

