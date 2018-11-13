Csonka’s ROH TV Review 11.13.18

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Non-Title Match: TV Champion Jeff Cobb defeated Shane Taylor @ 7:00 via pin [****]

– Beer City Bruiser & Brian Milonas defeated Cheeseburger & Eli Isom @ 6:00 via pin [**½]

– Jay Lethal, Jonathan Gresham, & Dalton Castle defeated The Kingdom @ 12:06 via pin [***]

TV Champion Jeff Cobb vs. Shane Taylor : Taylor fuses the handshake, spitting at Cobb. The bell sounds and it immediately breaks into a hoss battle slugfest. Cobb hits the swinging Saito, but Taylor hits an XPLODER and they keep brawling. Taylor finally takes him down with a rolling forearm. Post break, and Taylor is talking mad shit to Cobb, so Cobb starts fucking his day up with uppercuts and the dropkick follows. Cobb follows with a delayed suplex for 1. The standing moonsault gets 2. The crowd loves this. Cobb lays in strikes, but Taylor cuts him off with a knee strike and another. Cobb is down. Taylor then hits a CANADIAN DESTROYER and huge lariat for 2. Cobb counters the island driver into a German. The lariat and tour of the islands finishes it. TV Champion Jeff Cobb defeated Shane Taylor @ 7:00 via pin [****] This was a great, ass kicking, sprint of a hoss fight. They made the absolute best of their time and both guys shined here. I loved this and the hot crowd only made it that much better.

– Adam Page confronts Cobb post match. They take out security as thy tease an upcoming TV Title match, likely for Final Battle.

– Bruiser is upset Silas left him and Milonas motivates him for their match.

Beer City Bruiser & Brian Milonas vs. Cheeseburger & Eli Isom : Isom and Bruiser to begin. They trade shoulder tackles, Isom attacks with kicks, and follows with forearms. Burger tags in and lays in chops. Bruiser then mows him down and Milonas tags in. Burger gets a sleeper, but Milonas tags in and the Bouncers take control as Bruiser bites Burger. They work double team and quick tags, but Burger rolls and gets the tag. Isom in with strikes and knee strikes. The high cross follows for 2. Milonas cuts him off with an overhead toss. Burger back in and lays in chops and strikes. They cut off Burger and the vegomatic is cut off by Isom and Burger hits a DDT and that gets 2. Burger is posted. Isom battles on his own, and he’s cut off and last call finishes him. Beer City Bruiser & Brian Milonas defeated Cheeseburger & Eli Isom @ 6:00 via pin [**½] This was a solid tag match, but Burger & Isom playing good underdogs to the bully team.

– SCU arrive and inform us that this is the worst town they’ve ever been in. But then put over the old ECW arena, and the history of the building and names on the Hall of Fame banners. They talk about Joe Koff’s decree that they are done at Final Battle. Daniels says they gave him every reason for wanting them gone, and they have realized they were in the wrong. They will make it up to the fan by wining the tag titles next week. They plan to make it all right, and promise to win the tag team titles, and become the best thing in ROH in 2019. The Briscoes attack as they exit, and destroy Daniels with a chair shot to the back of the head. Jay lays him out with a Jay driller on the stage.

Jay Lethal, Jonathan Gresham, & Dalton Castle vs. The Kingdom (TK, Vinny, & Taven) : Taven and Gresham to begin. They lock up, Taven overpowers him to begin and then Taven yells about being Matt Taven and the real world champion. TK tags in and tries to bully Gresham, but Gresham is so much better than him and quickly outwrestles him. Vinny tags in and so does Castle. Castle attacks with strikes and chops; he then poses. Castle follows with more chops, forearms, and he grounds the action. Castle then dumps Vinny and teases the dive, but poses. Taven tags back in and the Kingdom attacks them all and works over the faces. Taven tosses Castle into a barricade and then into the crowd. Jay and Gresham battle back, Vinny pulls the ref under the ring and Jay hits a suicide dive. Taven cuts him off with chair shots and the ref is back and he covers for 2. Post break, and Taven hits just the tip and covers Jay for 2. TK tags in and they work double teams and keep Jay isolated. The Kingdom cut off the tag, Jay battles back, and finally tags in Gresham. Gresham runs wild for a while, and then tags in Castle. Castle works over Taven, hits the running knee strike and bulldog and Vinny makes the save. Castle takes him out, Taven & TK look for double teams but Castle fights them off and Gresham missile dropkicks Vinny. The moonsault press, and suicide dive follow. The shooting star press eats knees, but Jay hits the lethal combo and lethal injection on TK. Castle hits bangarang and picks up the win. Jay Lethal, Jonathan Gresham, & Dalton Castle defeated The Kingdom @ 12:06 via pin [***] This was a good main event. Lethal & Gresham work very well as a team and would love to see a tag title run down the line. It also played into the castle/Taven feud they are setting up and post match, they teased tension with Castle & Lethal, as Lethal was the one that pinned Castle to take the title from him.

– NEXT WEEK: Hurricane Helms vs. Marty Scurll & The Briscoes vs. Young Bucks vs. SCU.

