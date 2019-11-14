Csonka’s ROH TV Review 11.13.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– #1 Contender’s Match: PCO defeated Marty Scurll @ 14:50 via pin [*]

– We open with highlights to set up the finals of the #1 contender’s tournament, which featured Marty Scurll vs. PCO.

– Back to Glory by Honor and Kelly Klein winning the women of honor championship for the third time after Angelina Love’s epic 15-day title reign,

– Marty Scurll is interviewed and joked about the fact that he’s been in ROH for three years and never held the world title. He said he wasn’t afraid to go through his employee PCO if necessary.

– The hosts briefly TK O’Ryan and Vincent Marseglia being found laid out backstage in Las Vegas and wondered who was bankrolling Shane Taylor Promotions.

– We get highlights of the #1 contenders tournament, showcasing each man’s path to the finals.

#1 Contender’s Tournament Finals: Marty Scurll vs. PCO : So are we getting a big angle here? Marty says this was inevitable, and doesn’t want this to come between them and wants a clean match with the best man winning. They shake hands and Marty hits him with the umbrella and covers for 2. He follows with superkicks and chops, PCO cuts him off and PCO heads up top, Marty cuts him off and PCO shoves him off the ropes and Marty fires back and hits iconoclasm for 2. Marty follows wit chops, PCO fires up but Marty dumps him and follows him out. Marty whips him to the barricade, and back in, Marty follows with kicks. He stomps on the fingers, they trade chops and Marty hits an enziguri and then gets caught with the pop up powerbomb and spear. PCO hits a chokeslam and the senton follows for 2. Marty counter the chokeslam, breaks the fingers, but PCO dumps him and follows him out. He posts Marty, sets up a table and lays Marty onto it. PCO heads up top and Marty cuts him off, and slams PCO off through the table. Back in and Marty covers for 2. PCO fights off the chicken wing, ref bump, sidewinder slam by PCO gets like 20. King arrives, attacks PCO and hits the black hole slam. He puts Marty on top and that gets 2. King holds PCO but Marty accidentally hits him and PCO cuts off Marty. The PCO-sault is cut off as Marty crotches him and they battle up top. PCO knocks him off, ref bump again. The PCO-sault is stopped by Flip, Marty hits a belt shot and covers for 2. Marty follows with chops, but PCO dives and takes out King and Flip. Tree slam on Marty, he looks for the PCO-sault and hits it for 2. To the apron and PCO heads up top and the senton misses. Marty rolls him in and hits the lariat for 2. PCO cuts him off with a clothesline, heads up top and the PCO-sault connects for the win. PCO defeated Marty Scurll @ 14:50 via pin [*] This was complete and overbooked bullshit with run-ins ref bumps and every trick under the sun to try and create drama and make it interesting instead, it only took away from the match. It was also clearly done to cover up for PCO, because while he’s a great story and useful in tags, as a singles wrestler he’s nothing but a collection of big bumps, no sell spots, taking abuse with weapons, and that makes his inclusion in the Final Battle main event highly questionable.

