Csonka’s ROH TV Review 11.20.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– From Honor United: London – ROH TV Title Match: Champion Shane Taylor defeated Joe Hendry @ 14:40 via pin [***¼]

– Follow all of my reviews at this link.

– We open with highlights from Shane Taylor vs. Joe Hendry draw at Global Wars Espectacular: Chicago, which led to the rematch for the title we will see tonight.

– Next are highlights from Rush vs. Jeff Cobb for the world title from Honor United: Bolton on October 27th, where Rush retained.

– We go to highlights of Jay Lethal’s heel turn from Honor United: London on October 25th where he and Jonathan Gresham attacked The Briscoes with a steel chair. Lethal explained his actions, pointing out that all the champions in ROH (Rush, The Briscoes, Villain Enterprises, Shane Taylor) break the rules and do whatever they want, so he and Gresham vowed to level the playing field. The following night Gresham got Lethal disqualified in a singles match against PCO and attacked PCO with a chair afterwards. The Briscoes ran them off.

– Next are highlights of Kelly Klein defending against Mandy Leon at Honor United: London; they did a Dusty finish to tease Leon winning, but restarted it and Klein retained.

– Next are highlights of the great Flamita vs. Speedball Mike Bailey from Honor United: Bolton. Flamita recently signed with the promotion as well.

– We get hype promos from Taylor & Hendry ahead of our man event/one match this week.

Champion Shane Taylor vs. Joe Hendry : Hendry got the title match by going to a time limit draw with Taylor in a proving ground match. They lock up and Taylor works him to the ropes, and they break clean. Hendry then shoves Taylor around, shoots for an ankle lock but Taylor makes the ropes. Hendry works into counters, Taylor talks shit and they trade shoulder tackles. Taylor takes him down, but Hendry picks up the pace and dumps Taylor. Hendry follows him out but Taylor hits the tower of London on the floor. He follows with chops, strikes and they trade until Taylor hits the apron leg drop. Back in and Taylor cuts off a suplex, follows with strikes and a back elbow for 2. Taylor grounds the action, and then covers for 2. Taylor dumps him and whips him to the barricades. Hendry fires up and whips Taylor to the barricades a few times. The crowd finally starts getting into this, they roll back in and Hendry follows with uppercuts, but Taylor levels him with a lariat for 2. Hendry fights back with a suplex, fires up and follows with uppercuts, chops, and Taylor mows him down and runs into a code breaker for 2. They trade center ring, lighting each other up and Taylor follows with the knee strike, and the package piledriver follows for 2. Taylor to the ropes and the splash connects for 2. Hendry fires up, hits the Angle slam for 2. The ankle lock follows and Taylor fights but Hendry keeps the hold and Taylor finally escapes. Lariat by Hendry, but Taylor hits the head butt and greetings from 216 for the win. Champion Shane Taylor defeated Joe Hendry @ 14:40 via pin [***¼] This was a good match with the crowd buying into a possible Hendry title win.

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 68. On the show, 411’s Larry Csonka & Jeremy Lambert break down week 8 of AEW vs. NXT, and then preview WWE Survivor Series & NXT WarGames 2019. The show is approximately 104-minutes long. * Intro

* AEW Dynamite Review 11.20.19: 3:00

* NXT Review 11.20.19: 33:00

* The head to head comparison: 52:55

* NXT WarGames 2019 Preview: 1:00:55

* WWE Survivor Series 2019 Preview: 1:15:45 * iTunes

* Spotify

* Stitcher

* Google Play

– End Scene.

– Thanks for reading.