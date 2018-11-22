Csonka’s ROH TV Review 11.22.18

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– No DQ Match: Marty Scurll defeated Hurricane Helms @ 15:50 via pin [***]

– ROH Tag Team Title Match: SCU defeated The Young Bucks & The Briscoes @ 13:40 via pin [****]

Dalton Castle Talks : Castle says he was sidelined with injuries, but he didn’t go home and just sip mint juleps. He drank then, trained, when to PT, and went to Australia and kissed a kangaroo. He’s back to reclaim the ROH World Title. He’s back and wants the champ, but gets “the real world champion” Matt Taven. He says he broke Castle and crushed his soul, but didn’t realize he gave him a concussion, because he’s the real world champion. Castle doesn’t take this and laughs at Taven and takes a seat on the Boys. He calls Taven and tells him to go home because he’s drunk. Taven says it was real funny as Castle was crushed under the pressure of carrying the company. Castle calls Taven delusional and an idiot. Castle says Taven will never be world champion while he’s around. Taven says he has a surprise, and Vinny arrives as does TK. They beat down Castle and the Boys. They get chairs and hit a triple conchairto on Castle. This was a fine angle to help the build to their Final Battle match, but the Taven attack had absolutely no heat to it, it was kind of sad actually.

– We get a video history on the Hurricane Helms vs. Marty Scurll feud, which due to the TV taping schedule, feels as if it has been going on for about three-years. The series is 1-1-1.

Hurricane Helms vs. Marty Scurll : Delirious arrives in Helms’ gear, distracting Marty and allowing an unmasked Helms (Marty stole the mask) to sneak in and chokeslam Marty for 2. They brawl to the floor and Helms takes control, slamming Marty to the barricade and following with chops before tossing him to the barricades again. Post break, and Marty tosses in like 6 umbrellas as Helms is down in the ring. Marty attacks with umbrellas shots, just beating the shit out of Helms. Marty now starts attacking the hands, follows with uppercuts and Helms fires back. Helms hits nightmare on Helms street and puts him mask on that Marty brought out. He cuts off Marty, breaks an umbrella and hits the mortifier for 2. Helms gets a chair and another. He tosses them in and lays the boots to Marty, sets up the chairs, but Marty cuts him off. Marty sets up more chairs but Helms takes him up top. Marty fights him off, but Helms press slams him onto the chairs and hits nightmare on Helms street for 2. Post break, and sets up a table, they work to the apron and trade strikes. Marty rakes the eyes and hits a DVD through the table on Helms. Back in and Marty covers for 2. Marty gets a bag, and dumps out tacks. Helms fights him off, they tease the tacks until Marty breaks the fingers of Helms. Helms then chokeslams him into the tacks and that gets 2. Low blow by Marty, he puts tacks in Helms’ mouth and superkicks him. Marty hits graduation into the tacks and picks up the win. Marty Scurll defeated Hurricane Helms @ 15:50 via pin [***] This was good, both guys took a lot of punishment, and Helms worked really hard. Can we now move Marty onto something of importance now?

– We get a Brandi Rhodes video package.

Champions The Briscoes vs. Young Bucks vs. SCU (Sky & Kaz) : Daniels was attacked last week and can’t compete, so Sky is replacing him. Sky & Kaz beat The Briscoes at All In. Nick and Sky to begin, they wok into some fun back and forth as Sky then hits a tope onto the Briscoes. The Bucks now isolate Jay, hit enziguris and Sky follows with a running kick and Kaz hits a dropkick. Mark tags in and Kaz and Sky work double teams and the cover gets 2. Jay tags in and they cut off Kaz and knock Sky to the floor. They then pummel Kaz on the floor, slamming him to the barricade. Back in and Jay grounds Kaz, tags in Mark and the champions maintain control. Kaz fights back and hits the backstabber and Jay cuts of the tag. Post break, and Kaz Germans Mark to the buckles. Matt tags in and runs wild on the Briscoes, hits clotheslines, and hits the stunner on the floor to Mark. The sharpshooter on Jay follows until Sky makes the save. The Bucks work double teams and pick up a near fall. Jay crotches Matt and the super redneck boogie is cut off. Kaz cradles matt for 2. Knee strike by Sky, an the doomsday dropkick gets 2. Kaz takes out Nick, slingshot cutter on Matt and SCU lock on dragon sleepers. It breaks down, hot tag Nick time as he runs wild on everyone. Ref bump, chair shot by Mark, and they get a table. Kaz cuts off Mark, Jay makes the save, and hits a Jay driller. The cover gets 2 as Matt makes the save. Matt brawls with the champions, hits a spear but Jay hits the back breaker on the chair. The Briscoes look for doomsday on Kaz, but Nick makes the save and Sky tosses Kaz the title and hits Jay and counters doomsday into a Spanish fly for a great near fall. Mark and Kaz trade strikes, Jay accidentally hits Mark with the chair and Kaz & Sky hit the double team backstabber for new champions. SCU defeated The Young Bucks & The Briscoes @ 13:40 via pin [****] This was a great sprint style match, and while I am not a fan of the ref bump and chairs, it made sense here since the Briscoes have been screwing everyone and retaining due to chair use. This time it bit them in the ass and cost them their titles.

– Daniels and his neck brace arrive to celebrate with SCU. But while Kaz & Sky have gold, what does that mean for Daniels’ future following Joe Koff’s ultimatum?

