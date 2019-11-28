Csonka’s ROH TV Review 11.27.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Dak Draper defeated Ryan Nova @ 4:30 via pin [**]

– ROH Six-Man Title Match: Champions Villain Enterprises defeated Cheeseburger, Colt Cabana, & Jeff Cobb @ 14:20 via pin [***¼]

– Follow all of my reviews at this link.

– We open with highlights of Dragon Lee defeating Jeff Cobb at the ROH Experience event.

– Next are highlights of Shane Taylor & Rush defeating Matt Taven & Dalton Castle from that same event.

– We get a video package for new signee, Bateman.

– Ian & Quinn talk about the new talent in ROH, which takes us to top prospect winner Dak Draper and his match; he’s still owed a TV title shot from winning that tournament.

Dak Draper vs. Ryan Nova : Draper talks shit so Nova attacks with knee strikes, but is quickly cut off and dumped. Back in and the Draper powerslam follows for 2. He grounds the action, follows with a knee drop and a gut wrench suplex. Draper then looks for a delayed suplex but Nova escapes and gets a cradle for 2. Draper levels him with a clothesline. Nova fires up, makes the comeback and the running knee follows. The spin kick connects for 2. He looks for arm bar, but Draper powers up and powerbombs his way out. Wasteland finishes it. Dak Draper defeated Ryan Nova @ 4:30 via pin [**] This was ok and a fine first win for the top prospect winner.

– Post match, Draper awards Ryan a participation ribbon.

– They hype up PCO as the #1 contender heading into Final Battle.

Champions Villain Enterprises (Scurll, PCO , & Dan Maff) vs. Cheeseburger, Colt Cabana, & Jeff Cobb : The challengers were determined via fan vote. Maff is replacing an injured Brody King. Colt and Marty begin, locking up and working into counters. They trade shoulder tackles and Marty attacks. Colt takes control, overpowering him until Marty takes him down. Colt counters into a monkey flip, and starts working the arm but Marty escapes. Burger tags in and PCO joins him. PCO offers to let Burger hit him, he does and PCO talks shit to him and Burger follows with kicks, but PCO cuts him off with chops. Maff & Cobb tag in. They lock up and work into a stalemate. They now trade shoulder tackles and then strikes. Cob then cuts him off with a dropkick, but Maff fires up and levels him with a shoulder tackle. Cobb hits a superkick and the faces clear the ring and work over Maff until he fires back and hits the cannonball onto Burger in the corner. Colt hits the springboard moonsault press onto Maff & PCO, the flying asshole follows and then works over Marty until Marty hits 52-fakeout. Colt cuts him off and Cobb & PCO tags in, they trade and PCO misses a charge, German by Cobb and PCO pops up and dumps him and then Colt. PCO follows with the assisted dive onto the pile. Maff follows with the suicide dive. Back in and VE triple teams Cobb, PCO hits a chokeslam on Cobb, it breaks down and Marty tags himself in. The chicken wing is countered by Cobb, bodies spill to he floor and Cobb hits the delayed superplex on Maff. Burger tags in and hits a DDT on Marty, it breaks down and Burger covers Marty for 2. The shotei is countered into a snapdragon and PCO heads up top and Colt cuts him off, PCO fights him off and misses the apron senton. Back in and Colt hits the flying asshole, double stomp by Burger and covers PCO for 2. Shotei to PCO, but PCO no sells them and hits a tombstone chokeslam combo onto he faces. The PCO-sault follows and Maff tagged in and the burning hammer finishes Burger. Champions Villain Enterprises defeated Cheeseburger, Colt Cabana, & Jeff Cobb @ 14:20 via pin [***¼] This was a good and fun match, with an invested crowd and everyone getting some time to shiner.

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 70. On the show, 411’s Larry Csonka & Jeremy Lambert break down & review week 9 of the AEW vs. NXT Wednesday night war. The show is approximately 92-minutes long. * Intro

* AEW Dynamite (11.27.19) Review: 2:25

* NXT TV (11.27.19) Review: 43:05

* The Head to Head Comparison: 1:15:55 * iTunes

* Spotify

* Stitcher

* Google Play

– End Scene.

– Thanks for reading.