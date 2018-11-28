Csonka’s ROH TV Review 11.28.18

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Matt Taven defeated The Boys @ 5:55 via pin [**]

– The Winner is Added to The Women’s Title Match at Final Battle: Kelly Klein defeated Jenny Rose @ 7:23 via pin [**½]

– Winners Face SCU at Final Battle: Young Bucks vs. Briscoes went to a double DQ @ 12:10 [***½]

Matt Taven vs. The Boys : This was supposed to be a match on the Global Wars tour, but the Kingdom beat the shit out of them and lured Castle into a fight. Taven promises to hurt the Boys tonight, and send s TK to commentary so that he can do this himself. Taven lays one out with a belt shot, the other boy looks to fight, runs and picks up the pace but Taven lays in kicks and plants him with a DDT. Taven talks shit and continues to deliver his beat down. Post break, and the boy starts to out together a comeback, the other boy is back and hits a RANA. Taven catches a plancha, but the other boy flies to the floor and wipes out Taven and his pal. Vinny appears from under the ring and pulls a boy underneath with him. Taven hits the climax on the other boy and wins. Matt Taven defeated The Boys @ 5:55 via pin [**] This was an ok match, with the build to Taven vs. Castle continuing.

– Cody talks about his history in ROH with Jay Lethal, winning the ROH Title, losing that title, and finally coming full circle and getting his one on one title shot.

– Jonathan Gresham arrives and the good brother has a challenge to make. He doesn’t have a match at Final Battle, and wants to prove that he’s the best pure wrestler in the world and issues an open challenge for Final Battle. Zack Sabre Jr appears on the big screen and claims he’s the best technical wrestler in the world and accepts the challenge. Fuck and Yes.

– SCU meets in their hotel room, and they got contracts with ROH, but not Daniels. Daniels says he’ll figure things out.

Kelly Klein vs. Jenny Rose : They brawl at the bell, working into some back and forth and Klein muscling Rose around. Klein follows with knee strikes, but Rose trips her up and dropkicks her to the floor. She follows and Klein slams her to the barricade. Klein lays in strikes, and back in the ring they go. Post break, and Klein is still in control. Sumie Sakai is out to watch the match now as Klein chokes out Rose. Rose escapes, and cuts her off. Rose follows with strikes, hits a code breaker and spear for 2. Rose follows with ground and pound, but Klein quickly counters back into her K power slam for the win. Kelly Klein defeated Jenny Rose @ 7:23 via pin [**½] This was a perfectly solid match, which sets Kelly Klein up for the women of honor title match at Final Battle. That match has been lazily booked, I suppose that Tenille’s injury may have been part of it, but the fact that they are going with a clusterfuck four-way and that none of them winning sounds particularly great for the division going forward is sad.

– We get a Jeff Cobb vs. Adam Page Final Battle hype video.

Young Bucks vs. Briscoes : Nick and mark into begin, Nick immediately picks up the pace breaks into some lucha and follows with kicks. Jay in and attacks, Matt in as well as it breaks down into double teams by the Bucks as they run wild and stand tall. Post break, and the Briscoes cut off Matt and take the heat. They lay the boots to Matt, and Mark hits the belly to back suplex for 2. They then choke out Matt in the ropes, and then beat him down in the corner. Matt manages to catch them with clotheslines and Mark breaks up the tag. Matt avoids the charge and hot tag to Nick and he runs wild with a double stomp and backstabber. The Bucks now lock on sharpshooters, but the Briscoes make the ropes. Mark fights off more bang for your buck and redneck boogie gets 2 on Matt. Jay now locks on a sharpshooter, but Matt makes the ropes. Post break, and Jay is still working over Matt. They call for doomsday, Matt fights out and dumps Jay and Nick tags in and hits the slingshot x-factor. The enziguri follows and the neck breaker gets 2. It breaks down into brawling, they all trade strikes and then all trade superkicks and the Bucks get a cover for 2. They dial up uncle Dave, Jay tosses in a chair and he and Matt both have chairs, then use them for the double DQ. Young Bucks vs. Briscoes went to a double DQ @ 12:10 [***½] This was a very good and fun match, and I don’t even mind the non-finish since it was all to set up Ladder War at Final Battle.

– We get a big post match brawl with everyone using chairs. Security arrives, stopping the fight and SCU arrives. SCU says that both teams are losers, but at Final Battle, they will defend against both… IN LADDER WAR! Yes please.

– End Scene.

