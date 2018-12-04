Csonka’s ROH TV Review 12.04.18

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Kenny King defeated Christopher Daniels @ 8:55 via pin [**¾]

– Non-Title Match: TV Champion Jeff Cobb defeated Josh Woods @ 3:50 via pin [**]

– Adam Page defeated Façade @ 5:12 via pin [**¼]

– ROH Tag Title Match: Champions SCU defeated Stuka Jr & Guerrero Maya Jr. @ 8:00 via pin [**¾]

– King runs down Daniels and looks forward to handing him another loss before he’s gone from ROH.

Christopher Daniels vs. Kenny King : Marty Scurll is on commentary. They brawl at the bell; Daniels takes control and hits a moonsault press for 2. Daniels dumps King and follows. He whips King to the barricade, slams him to the apron, but King finally trips him up and takes control. Post break, and King is in control with clotheslines and a neck breaker. King follows with a shoulder tackle and that gets 2. King grounds things, hits a chin checker, kicks and the Savage stun gun over the ropes. Back in and Daniels cuts him off with a blue thunder bomb, and then lays in strikes and elbows. The STO connects and Daniels covers for 2. Daniels then runs into a spinebuster, but it only gets 2 as he makes the ropes. Daniels counters out of the royal flush, hits the uranage, and then King blocks the BME, ref bump, and King low blows Daniels and wins. Kenny King defeated Christopher Daniels @ 8:55 via pin [**¾] This was pretty good overall, Scurll as good on commentary, setting up the PPV match with Daniels, and while the work was generally good, I am over the overbooked and cliché Kenny King finishes.

– Dalton Castle cuts a promo on Matt Taven, hyping their Final Battle match.

TV Champion Jeff Cobb vs. Josh Woods : Jeff Cobb is awesome and one of the best signings ROH has made in some time. Woods won the top prospect tournament in what feels like a decade ago since they do nothing with him. They look to grapple right away as Page arrives to watch the match. They continue to grapple and work into a clean break. Woods now starts looking to arm bar Cobb, but Cobb counters out and escapes using the power game. Cobb then tosses him across the ring with a fall away slam, but Woods counters back with a judo throw and again looks for the arm bar. Cobb powers out with the single arm Gotch lift, slamming Woods to the buckles. Woods hits a knee strike but leaps into tour of the islands and that’s that. TV Champion Jeff Cobb defeated Josh Woods @ 3:50 via pin [**] This was ok, and part of the angle to get us to Page’s portion.

– Page gets in the ring and says that was impressive, but now he’ll show Cobb how it’s done.

Adam Page vs. Façade : JIP as Page kicks the shit out of Façade as Cobb watches on. Page hits the apron shooting star to the floor, and back in hits the pump handle slam for 2. Façade tries to fire back, picks up the pace and starts to connect on Page. Façade rope walks into a kick to the face, and hits a super fall away slam off the ropes. Façade tries to fire up, Page no sells, and hits a huge rolling elbow. Façade manages to kick him to the floor, and follows with a springboard 450 onto Page. Back in and Page hits buckshot lariat and last rights for the win. Adam Page defeated Façade @ 5:12 via pin [**¼] This was another OK match with the TV Champion and challenger looking to one up each other ahead of the PPV match. This served as perfectly solid build without having them get physical for no reason.

– We get highlights of Scurll defeating Daniels to win the Survival of the Fittest tournament. This sets up video from post match and Daniels challenging Scurll to put his title shot on the line at Final Battle.

– Jay Lethal hypes his Final Battle title match against Cody.

Champions SCU vs. Stuka Jr & Guerrero Maya Jr. : Sky and Maya to begin. Maya grounds things, working the arm, and cradles Sky for 2. They work into some back and forth, Sky picks up the pace but Maya hits a back breaker and tags in Stuka. Stuka lays the boots to Sky, looks to maintain control but Kaz blind tags in and takes control. The dropkick gets 2. The champions now take control and work double teams on Stuka. Post break, the challengers have turned the tide and have taken control on Sky, running wild with double teams and picking up near falls. Kaz tags in and makes the save, but the lucha quickly cut him off until Sky makes the save. Sky runs wild with clotheslines, a head scissors and the running double stomp. he and Kaz follow with double teams, but Stuka sends Kaz to the post, slams Sky and hits a moonsault to the floor. Maya now hits a cannonball suicide dive onto Sky. Back in and the champions hit burning heart on Stuka for the win. Champions SCU defeated Stuka Jr & Guerrero Maya Jr. @ 8:00 via pin [**¾] I really wish that they would have aired this before last week’s angle top set up Ladder War, because while Stuka Jr & Guerrero Maya Jr. are good lucha lads the was no chance of them winning and the TV formatting made that even more obvious. The match was pretty good, but completely lacking in drama and felt like they were all going through the motions.

– Post match, Daniels arrives and praises Sky & Kaz, noting that they have new contracts, but he doesn’t. He has one last match at Final Battle against Scurll, with Scurll’s title shot on the line. He’ll do anything it takes to win at Final Battle. Marty hits the ring and says Daniels is a legend and helped build this company. But lately, Daniels has become a catchphrase, and at Final Battle, it will be Daniels’ final match.

