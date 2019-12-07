Csonka’s ROH TV Review 12.04.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Silas Young & Josh Woods defeated Coast to Coast, The Bouncers, & The Soldiers of Savagery @ 13:45 via pin [**¾]

– The Allure defeated Sumie Sakai & Jenny Rose @ 5:55 via pin [**]

– PJ Black defeated Kenny King, Eli Isom, & Ultimo Guerrero @ 10:10 via pin [***]

– We open with highlights of the Jay Lethal turning heel to help Jonathan Gresham lay out The Briscoes on the UK tour and Jay Briscoe officially challenging them to a Final Battle tag title match.

– Riccaboni and McKay welcome us to he show and hype the TV exclusive match.

– Josh Woods was backstage meditating when Silas Young interrupted. Young mocked him and told him to be ready.

Silas Young & Josh Woods vs. Coast to Coast vs. The Bouncers vs. The Soldiers of Savagery : LSG and Woods begin, and Woods gets an early cradle for 2. He grounds the action and keeps going for covers. He starts working the arm, Silas tags in and Ali joins him. They work into counters, Silas follows with kicks until Milonas tags in. He cuts off Ali as the Bouncers work double teams and cover for 2. Ali fires back with chops and strikes, but Bruiser hits a slam for 2. He follows with jabs, bites Ali and the SOS attack. Post break and the SOS work double teams and quick tags on Bruiser for 2. Bruiser cuts off Moses and DDTs both men. Milonas tags in and runs wild on SOS with slams. He follows with corner splashes, and then works over C2C. he dumps Silas & Woods, Bruiser in and he takes out Kaun as Milonas covers for 2. It breaks down, C2C takes control until Woods & Silas rush in and brawl with SOS, they cut off Woods but he kicks out. They spill to the floor, SOS control until Milonas wipes them out. Tope by Ali, Silas cuts off LSG but LSG fires back and hits a coffin drop onto the pile. Bruiser heads up top and Woods follow him up, and a superplex to the pile on the floor follows. Back in and Woods hits a rough looking chaos theory for 2. Ali cuts him off, but Milonas hits the black hole slam until Moses takes him down. It breaks down, and Silas hits the anarchist suplex on LSG. He brawls with Silas, SOS attack and double chokeslam Bruiser as Milonas & Woods brawl. C2C double team Milonas, Woods back in and follows with suplexes as the running knee strike finishes it. Silas Young & Josh Woods defeated Coast to Coast, The Bouncers, & The Soldiers of Savagery @ 13:45 via pin [**¾] What a cast of characters we had here. Silas Young & Josh Woods winning was the right call as ROH has no idea what to do with Coast to Coast after failing with them, The Bouncers got over but after a good run lost in a tag title shot, and The Soldiers of Savagery started attacking Lifeblood, stopped, disappeared and still need a lot of work. It ended up bring pretty good.

– We get a Shane Taylor promo filmed at night atop a building. It was close-ups and had him discussing his TV title match at Final Battle against Dragon Lee. Taylor, again, was really good here.

– We get a Rush video package.

No DQ Match: Sumie Sakai & Jenny Rose vs. The Allure : Rose and Sakai attack during the Alure’s entrance and they all brawl on the floor. They run the Allure together and in the ring, isolate Leon. Double teams follow and Love slides in with a chair and cuts off the faces. The Allure take control as Leon covers for 2. She chokes out Rose with a chain, and dumps her. They set Sakai in chair and follow with dropkicks. Sakai brigs out orange Daryl and attacks the Allure with him. The brainbuster on a chair follows for 2. Rose suplexes Leon on the stage, Sakai misses a moonsault and lands on the chair. Rose spears Leon on the stage, Love and Sakai fight over the chair, Sakai attacks, but Love hits the botox injection for the win. The Allure defeated Sumie Sakai & Jenny Rose @ 5:55 via pin [**] This was better than usual from the ROH women, but unfortunately for them, the stuffed cat was the most over person in the match.

– They air the post match angle where Maria Manic challenged Angelina Love for Final Battle.

PJ Black vs. Kenny King vs. Eli Isom vs. Ultimo Guerrero : They all brawl at the bell as they work into a four-way submission. Guerrero works over Isom, Isom sloppily fires back and Guerrero dropkicks him to the floor. He follows with chops on King, clotheslines and the broncobuster. He dumps Black until Isom hits a missile dropkick. He and Black work together and follow with suicide dives. They then trade, Isom hits a cross body and they end in a double down. King attacks, laying the boots to both and the chin checker follows. Stunner on Isom and Black makes the save. Guerrero back in, runs wild on everyone until Isom hits a high cross onto all three. He cuts off Guerrero and then Black and then King. He dumps Black and follows with a springboard moonsault to the floor. They brawl on the floor until King dives off the stage onto all three. Back in and he heads up top, Black cuts him off and follows him up until Rose low blows him. Isom joins in and we get a tower of doom. Guerrero cuts off Black, but Isom makes the save. It breaks down, superkick by Isom and the air aid crash gets 2. Black attacks Isom, hits a DDT and Black hits the placebo effect for the win. PJ Black defeated Kenny King, Eli Isom, & Ultimo Guerrero @ 10:10 via pin [***] It was a little rough early on, but they worked themselves into a good match. Guerrero is still awesome.

– They run down the Final Battle Card (minus the newly announced pre-show matches):

* Maria Manic vs. Angelina Love

* Street Fight: Mark Haskins vs. Bully Ray

* Matt Taven vs. Vinny Marseglia VINCENT

* Flip Gordon & Marty Scurll vs. Flamita & Bandido

* Dan Maff vs. Jeff Cobb

* TV Champion Shane Taylor vs. Dragon Lee

* Champions the Briscoes vs. Jay Lethal & Jonathan Gresham

* Champion Rush vs. PCO

