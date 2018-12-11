Csonka’s ROH TV Review 12.11.18

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– I Quit Match: Flip Gordon vs. Silas Young went to a no contest @ 11:11 [**½]

– Cody, Jay Lethal, & Dalton Castle defeated The Kingdom @ 14:47 via pin [***]

Flip Gordon vs. Silas Young : Flip wants this to be an “I Quit” match. Young accepts and attacks right away. He works suplexes, but Gordon slowly fights back, dumps Young and follows with a suicide dive. Gordon pummels him on the floor, and back in Gordon lays in kicks and counters Young’s attacks. He follows with a moonsault to the floor. Post break, and Gordon busts out a table. He sets it up in the corner, but Young throws a chair in his face to cut him off. He then posts him and slides Gordon in and beats on him with a chair. Young follows with a double stomp. The draping neck breaker connects and Young locks on a grounded full nelson. Gordon counters out, hits a superkick and misses a plancha. Young gets the kendo stick, but Gordon lays into him with repeated chair shots. Gordon gets the kendo and Bully arrives and attacks Gordon. Young then puts Gordon through the table and the ref waves it off. Flip Gordon vs. Silas Young went to a no contest @ 11:11 [**½] I loved the idea behind this, showing a new and aggressive Gordon, but the no contest was a bad idea and came off poorly and as more of the same instead of giving Gordon momentum heading into the PPV, especially since Young isn’t even booked for the PPV.

– We get a hype package for ROH TV Champion Jeff Cobb vs. Adam Page at Final Battle.

– Kaz & Sky arrive for promo time. The Briscoes immediately jump them but the Bucks make the save. The Briscoes shove SCU into the Bucks and the Bucks lay everyone out with superkicks. They get a ladder, Kaz cuts them off and Sky hits a tope on the Briscoes and SCU pose on the ladder.

– We get a hype package for Champion Sumie Sakai vs. Madison Rayne vs. vs. Karen Q vs. Kelly Klein at Final Battle.

– We get a hype package for Marty Scurll vs. Christopher Daniels at Final Battle, focusing on Daniels. Daniels was really great here.

Cody, Jay Lethal, & Dalton Castle vs. The Kingdom (Vinny, TK, & Taven) : Jay and TK to begin. Well they were until Cody tags himself in. Nope, Caste tags himself in and we get a big brawl, Jay and Taven spill to the floor and Cody then follows with a suicide dive and takes out Jay by “accident.” Back in and Cody tags back in, hits a dump suplex, and Jay tags in as he works over TK. Castle tags back in and grounds TK with elbow strikes. Post break, and Cody tags back in, maintaining control until Taven makes the save. They all brawl, but the Kingdom takes control and isolates Cody. TK runs into a snap slam, and Cody tags in Castle. He runs wild on TK, but Taven cuts him off and slams him to the barricade. Back in and Vinny now takes the heat on Castle. Taven tags in, hits just the tip and covers for 2. The big lariat follows and Taven covers for 2. Post break, and Castle hits a desperation DDT and tags in Jay. Jay runs wild on TK & Vinny, backdrops Taven, and hits the lethal combo on TK. Taven in to make the save, gets a chair, but Castle makes the save. They brawl to the back, Cody tags himself in it breaks down. Cody & Jay get run together, but they fight off TK and Vinny, Cody hits cross Rhodes and picks up the win. Cody, Jay Lethal, & Dalton Castle defeated The Kingdom @ 14:47 via pin [***] This was an overall good main event, that did a good job of adding some last minute heat to Taven vs. Castle & Lethal vs. Cody.

FRIDAY’S FINAL BATLE CARD

* Eli Isom vs. Kenny King

* Jonathan Gresham vs. Zack Sabre Jr

* Marty Scurll’s ROH Title Shot on The Line: Marty Scurll vs. Christopher Daniels

* I QUIT MATCH: Bully Ray vs. Flip Gordon

“The Real World Champion” Matt Taven vs. Dalton Castle

* Women of Honor Title Match: Champion Sumie Sakai vs. Madison Rayne vs. vs. Karen Q vs. Kelly Klein

* ROH Tag Title LADDER WAR: ROH Tag Team Champions SCU vs. The Briscoes vs. The Young Bucks

* ROH TV Title Match: ROH TV Champion Jeff Cobb vs. Adam Page

* ROH Title Match: ROH World Champion Jay Lethal vs. Cody

– End Scene.

