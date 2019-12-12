Csonka’s ROH TV Review 12.11.19  

Csonka’s ROH TV Review 12.04.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Bateman defeated PJ Black @ 9:30 via pin [**½]

– TV Title Match: Shane Taylor defeated Danhausen @ 6:10 via pin [**]

– We open with a video package recapping PCO defeating Marty Scurll in the finals of the world title #1 contender tournament for the right to challenge for the title in the main event of Final Battle..

– Next is footage of the VINCENT turn on Matt Taven, setting up their Final Battle match.

– We get footage of the Bully Ray vs. Mark Haskins feud, setting up their Final Battle match. Next is footage from a live event, where Haskins called out Bully Ray. Bully teased entering but didn’t. Flip Gordon attacked Haskins from behind with his kendo stick. Bully paid him off and Gordon left. He then powerbombed Haskins through the table.

– Dalton Castle finds Joe Hendry sitting on a couch. He joined him and wondered if they would work as a tag team. Hendry tried to pitch them as superstars but Castle thought he meant they’d have superpowers…

Bateman vs. PJ Black : Bateman recently signed with ROH. They lockup and Black grounds things with a cradle for 2. Bateman takes him down, Black counters out and Bateman follows with strikes. Black fires back with chops, they trade and Black dumps him and follows with a plancha. Post break and Black follows with chops off the ropes until Bateman cuts him off and covers for 2. He follows with strikes and chokes out Black in the ropes. Bateman now follows with chops, they trade and Bateman takes control. Black counters back, hits a spin kick and the backslide gets 2. The springboard moonsault gets 2 for Black. Bateman fires back, takes Black down and covers for 2. Black counters the tombstone into a cradle for 2. Bateman now hits the brainbuster for 2. Black fires back with kicks, and covers for 2. Black hits the RANA and moonsault for 2. They trade, and Black hits the bad habit for 2. Black up top, gets crotched and the tombstone finishes it. Bateman defeated PJ Black @ 9:30 via pin [**½] This was a solid match, I think that Black go a bit too much in considering that the goal was to get Bateman over.

– Josh Woods and Silas Young talked. Woods said he’d miss him over the holidays. Young asked why he says weird stuff like that when Joe Koff showed up. He was polite with Young but was upset about Woods’ requests, which included adjoining rooms and to be flown in a day early so he and Young could have dinner. Koff said he wasn’t going to talk about it with him any more.

TV Champion Shane Taylor vs. Danhausen : They shake hands and Taylor offers to allow Danhausen to walk away. He refuses and looks for a takedown, which fails as Taylor overpowers him. Danhausen follows with dainty chops and fails to chokeslam Taylor. He dumps Taylor, follows with kicks and Taylor counters the RANA and apron bombs Danhausen. Post break and Taylor whips him to the wall as Dak Draper (top prospect winner owed a TV Title shot) watches on. Taylor tosses Danhausen around with ease. Follows with strikes and misses a charge, tornado DDT by Danhausen and that gets 2. Danhausen grabs his jaw of teeth and pour them on Taylor and the shining wizard follows for 2. Taylor cuts him off, knee strike and the package piledriver connects. Welcome to the land finishes it. Shane Taylor defeated Danhausen @ 6:10 via pin [**] This was ok, basically an extended squash. for Taylor’s 12th defense.

– Post match, Taylor said had no idea who he’d be facing at Final Battle but he would hang onto the championship by any means necessary. Which makes no sense since he knew his opponent last week.

– Riccaboni runs down the PPV card and we close with a video package for PCO vs. Rush.

