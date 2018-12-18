Csonka’s ROH TV Review 12.18.18  

Csonka’s ROH TV Review 12.11.18

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Twisted Sisterz defeated Madison Rayne & Dr. Britt Baker @ 9:45 via pin [***]

– Jay Lethal, Jeff Cobb, Vinny Marseglia, Rhett Titus, & Cheeseburger defeated Matt Taven, Marty Scurll, Jonathan Gresham, Beer City Bruiser, & Brian Milonas @ 15:30 via pin [***]

– Follow all of my reviews at this link.

– You can check out my top 32 matches of NOVEMBER list at this link.

– You can read by ROH Final Battle 2018 review at this link.

– We’re in the post ROH TV phase, where things were taped ahead of the PPV, so we won’t see actual PPV fallout for a few weeks.

– This week’s show is the 10man Christmas surprise, with Lethal playing Santa against Taven’s Grinch. They will open presents to randomly pick their teams.

Twisted Sisterz (Holidead & Thunder Rosa) vs. Madison Rayne & Dr. Britt Baker : The Sisterz had attacked baker & Rayne at a live event in Columbus, leading to this match. Holidead charges and eats a Baker superkick, Rayne hits a high cross to the floor to wipe them out and back in and picks up a series of near falls on Holidead. Holidead finally cuts her off with a spinebuster; tags in Rosa and double teams follow for 2. Rosa grounds the action, outs Rayne in the tree of WHOA and lays in kicks. The dropkick follows. Post break, and Rosa is still in control and tags in Holidead. She lays in knee strikes and a suplex for 2. Holidead grounds the action, Rayne hits a jawbreaker ad tags in Baker. Baker runs wild, hitting knee strikes and sling blades. Rosa firs back with kicks, but Baker hits a suplex and cradle for 2. Holidead takes out Rayne, and double teams follow on Baker but Rayne makes the save. It breaks down, Rayne hits dropkicks on both and follows with enzigurirs. Spinebuster on Baker, but she hits a right and Rayne hits the cutter. Baker accidentally superkicks, Rayne, and the air raid crash and double stomp finishes Baker. Twisted Sisterz defeated Madison Rayne & Dr. Britt Baker @ 9:45 via pin [***] This was a good and fun match, paying off the live event angle and the Twisted Sisterz looked really good here.

– Lethal & Taven open presents for picks; lethal seems thrilled already, Taven not so much.

– We get footage of Jeff Cobb debuting and capturing the TV title.

– Caprice Coleman found Lethal backstage looking bummed out. He asked what’s wrong. Lethal said he wanted Cheeseburger to be on his team but he didn’t get him. Coleman told him to look under the desk. Lethal found one last present. IT’S A CHRISTMAS MIRACLE BECAUSE IT’S CHEESEBURGER!

– Footage aired of Jay Lethal becoming world champion.

– The teams are announced and make their way to the ring.

Jay Lethal, Jeff Cobb, Vinny Marseglia, Rhett Titus, & Cheeseburger vs. Matt Taven, Marty Scurll, Jonathan Gresham, Beer City Bruiser, & Brian Milonas : Jay and Gresham to begin. They immediately work into some grappling exchanges, and end in a stand off. Bruiser tags in and they lock up. Bruiser bites him; Jay picks up the pace and follows with chops but misses the dropkick. Jay fires back with the hip toss into a dropkick and looks to take control. Post break, and Taven has tagged in. He wants Burger, and he tags in. Taven tags out to Milonas, but Burger won’t tag out. Burger tries to pick up the pace, makes Milonas chase and he gets tired. Titus is in and tries a suplex, but fails. He and Burger join forces, but Marty & Bruiser join in and they suplex the faces. Vinny tags in with his axe, Marty gets his umbrella, and then tags out to Taven. Vinny tries to tags out, but the faces drop to the floor and refuse. The others do the same to Taven. They drop to the floor and brawl with everyone. Bruiser heads up top and hits a splash onto the pile. Post break, and Jay superkicks Vinny by accident. It completely breaks down with Kay’s team taking control. Cobb starts tossing fools around and Gresham makes the save. Bruiser in and hits a clothesline on Jay, Titus dropkicks him and Milonas takes him out. Vinny takes out Marty, Gresham takes him out with a moonsault press. Shotei by Burger, lethal injection on Taven. Cobb then works over Milonas and hits a Saito suplex. Tour of the island on Bruiser finishes it. Jay Lethal, Jeff Cobb, Vinny Marseglia, Rhett Titus, & Cheeseburger defeated Matt Taven, Marty Scurll, Jonathan Gresham, Beer City Bruiser, & Brian Milonas @ 15:30 via pin [***] This was the usual silly and fun holiday match, and it was good overall.

– End Scene.

– Thanks for reading.



“Byyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyye Felicia!”

7 legend