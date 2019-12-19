Csonka’s ROH TV Review 12.18.19  

Csonka’s ROH TV Review 12.04.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Burger Flip Gordon, Dalton White Castle, and Kenny Burger King defeated Cheeseburger, Double Cheeseburger, & Triple Cheeseburger @ 17:10 via pin [**]

– Rush & Dragon Lee defeated Lifeblood @ 15:55 via pin [****]

– We head back to the beginning of November and ROH Unauthorized for tonight’s show. We open with El Villainisto & Jefe Cobbo defeating Delirious & Mini Delirious at that show.

– Ian welcomes us to the show.

Cheeseburger, Double Cheeseburger, & Triple Cheeseburger vs. Burger Flip Gordon, Dalton White Castle, and Kenny Burger King : Flip and Bruiser begin. Flip goes for a takedown, Bruiser cuts him off and follows with a shoulder tackle. He lays in chops, jabs and bites Flip and then King and then Castle. King wants Cheeseburger, so he tags in. They work into a test of strength and King follows with arm drags. Cheeseburger counters back, but King hits a shoulder tackle. Cheeseburger trips him up and then runs into a powerslam for 2. Milonas tags in and King tags out to Castle. Castle tries for a slam, fails and Milonas slams him. He follows with strikes, but Castle hits a dropkick and tags in Flip who knocks him onto castle. Flip & King try to save Castle, Cheeseburger and Bruiser then help out. They all argue and the burgers clear them out and isolate Flip with double teams. Bruiser tags in and double teams follow, Bruiser takes out King and then Castle. Milonas follows with the splash and Flip fights back, castle dumps Bruiser and they work over Cheeseburger and lay the boots to him and Castle covers for 2. They lay the boots to him again, argue with the ref and Cheeseburger tags in Milonas. He follows with corner splashes, Bruiser cuts off Flip but Flip hits an enziguri and Milonas cuts him off. Bruiser follows with the second rope splash for 2. They dump King, Cheeseburger tags in and he hits the destroyer for 2. Flip fires back, tags in King and Amy Rose distracts Bruiser allowing King to attack and Castle joins in as does Milonas. The Bouncers follow with suplexes, and Cheeseburger tags in and King hits an Arabian press to the floor. They brawl on the floor, Flip hits superkicks, and walks out. Bruiser hits a high cross off of the stage. Back in and bruiser accidentally takes out Milonas and King cradles Cheeseburger for the win. Burger Flip Gordon, Dalton White Castle, and Kenny Burger King defeated Cheeseburger, Double Cheeseburger, & Triple Cheeseburger @ 17:10 via pin [**] Again, as a match this was solid and even fun at times, but the joke went on for too long. Also, the heels overcoming the 3 on 2 advantage to win felt off.

– We get highlights of Colt Cabana, Gator The Cameraman, Ian Riccabonni, Todd Sinclair, & Gary Juster defeating Shane Taylor, Moses, Khan, Brian Johnson, & Ron Hunt.

– We now get a promo from TK O’Ryan. TK discusses the Vincent and Matt Taven issue, blaming Vincent for breaking up the Kingdom. He then talks about his injury issues (concussion). He’s unsure if the injury will ever let him wrestle again, and then tells the audience that Taven and Vincent never checked on him after the injury. He thanks the crowd in what felt like either a long write-off segment or goodbye speech. I hope the best for him.

Rush & Dragon Lee vs. Lifeblood (Haskins & Williams) : This is lucha tag rules. Haskins & Lee begin. They lock up and work into counters as Haskins looks for an arm bar but Lee makes the ropes. They work into counters again, and Lee picks up the pace, hits a RANA, and into a series of counters as they end in a standoff. Rush & Williams tag in, They work into passes and Rush follows with the dropkick. Haskins cuts him off Lee attacks Haskins and Williams cuts off Lee as Lifeblood follows with double teams. They follow with knee strikes, a double slam and kicks for 2. Haskins attacks the arm, grounding Lee. The crossface follows, but Lee makes the ropes. Williams takes out Rush and follows with a suplex an d knee drop, covering Lee for 2. Haskins follows with a corner dropkick and follows with strikes. Lee fires back, but Haskins cuts him off. Lee fights off Lifeblood, runs wild and tags in Rush. The snap German and running knee strike follow, they dump Williams and they traquilo. They kick the shit out of Lifeblood in the floor, and back in, Lee works a camel clutch on Williams. Double teams follow until Haskins makes the save, but they double team him and hit the dream sequence. They double team Williams ad Haskins makes the save. They dump him and continue to work over Williams but Williams dumps Rush and follows with strikes on Lee. They work up top and Haskins joins in and dumps Lee. Haskins follows with the suicide dive as Williams follows with the high cross to the floor. Back in and they double team Rush, and Lee makes the save with a superkick, and the Shibata dropkick follows. Lee follows with chops on Lifeblood, but they cut him off with double teams and the double team soldier shoulder roll follows for 2. Rush makes the save, but Williams hits the DDT to the buckles and a lariat Lee flies in to make the save. Lee follows with the snap German, and a brainbuster for 2. Haskins cuts him off, but Lee follows with the RANA to the floor. The bull’s horns finishes Williams. Rush & Dragon Lee defeated Lifeblood @ 15:55 via pin [****] For all that is going wrong with ROH, you get matches like this and it reminds you that there is a lot of talent here. This was a great sprint with everyone working hard and delivering.

