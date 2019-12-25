Csonka’s ROH TV Review 12.25.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– From Best in the World 2019: Champion Shane Taylor defeated Bandido @ 12:45 via pin [***¾ ]

– From ROH Global Wars Espectacular Dearborn 2019: Villain Enterprises defeated Okamura, Rey Bucanero, Hechicero, & Barbaro Cavernario @ 16:00 via pin [***¾]

– From ROH TV 7.31.19: Rush & Dragon Lee defeated The Briscoes @ 13:47 via pin [****]

– Ian Riccaboni host this week’s best of 2109 special.

ROH TV Title Match: Champion Shane Taylor vs. Bandido : Taylor talks trash and Bandido attacks. They trade strikes, pick up the pace and work into lucha passes and Bandido hits a knee strike and head scissors. Taylor cuts off the RANA and apron bombs him. He follows with chops, rolls him to the apron and connects with elbows. Back in and Bandido fires back, but Taylor cuts him off and hits a running back elbow for 2. Taylor grounds the action, hits a head butt and tells the ref to count on Bandido, looking for the KO. Bandido back to his feet, and hits a dropkick and follows with strikes. The enziguri and tornilo press connect. The face buster follows, Taylor to the floor and Bandido follows with a Fosbury flop. Back in and Bandido hits the RANA into a cradle for 2. Taylor fires back, hits a lariat and covers for 2. Bandido hits a moonsault press, but Taylor cuts him off and hits a uranage. The second rope splash connects and the cover gets 2. Taylor follows with kicks, but Bandido counters greeting from 216 and hits a superkick. The 21-plex is blocked, Taylor fights him off and hits a powerbomb, knee strike and package piledriver for a good near fall. Taylor to the ropes again, but Bandido catches the high cross and hits a powerslam for a really good near fall. Bandido up top and hits the shooting star press for 2. Taylor quickly cuts him off with greetings from 216 to retain. Champion Shane Taylor defeated Bandido @ 12:45 via pin [***¾] This was a really good and fun match, playing off of the stylistic differences well and creating some good drama down the stretch.

– We get highlights of the 60-minute draw at 17th Anniversary between Jay Lethal and Matt Taven.

– Next are highlights of Villain Enterprises winning the ROH Six Man Titles.

Villain Enterprises vs. Okamura, Rey Bucanero, Hechicero, & Barbaro Cavernario : Hechicero and Marty begin. Hechicero plays voodoo games and Marty powders. Back in and they lock up and Hechicero counters out. Marty attacks the arm and grounds things. Hechicero counters out and cradles Marty for 2. Marty attacks the arm again, but Hechicero counters and they work into a stand off. PCO tags in and Barbaro tag in. They trade shoulder tackles, big boot by PCO and he takes him down with a shoulder tackle and hits a basement dropkick. He follows with strikes and then gets caught with a RANA. PCO fires back with kicks, but Barbaro connects with a missile dropkick and celebrates. Rey tags in and wants King. King tags in and Rey follow with clotheslines but King won’t budge. King levels him with a clothesline, dumps him but Rey is back and cuts him off following with strikes and a leg drop. Flip & Okamura tag in and Okamura takes control until Flip follows with leg kicks and chops. Okamura cuts him off with a clothesline, and the draping DDT connects for 2. Team CMLL attacks and Rey now grounds Flip. He attacks the injured arm, Barbaro tags in and lays in kicks to the arm. Hechicero tags in and follows with a delayed suplex. The basement dropkick follows for 2. He continues to attack the arm, Okamura tags in and works over Flip in the ropes. Flip battles back and tags in King. He runs wild with chops, strikes, and clotheslines. The corner splash follows and he and Marty follow with double teams on Rey for 2. It breaks down and Villain Enterprises isolate Rey and Marty follows with a brainbuster, swanton by PCO and team CMLL makes the save. They attack King, Barbaro take shim up top and Okamura follows with a cutter. Barbaro hits the springboard splash as the battle continues on the floor. Team CMLL continues to work over King and Barbaro works a Romero special and Villain Enterprises makes the save. Rey dumps Marty, King fights back and hits lucha arm drags. The tope con… hello follows. Hechicero follows with a run up plancha, and Barbaro takes out Marty & Flip. Barbaro follows with a dive, and Hechicero catapults Rey into a tope . PCO is back and Hechicero drops the straps and PCO then tosses him over the top and onto the pile. PCO-sault to the pile follows. Okamura is cut of by Marty, he attacks the hands and snaps the fingers. King in and the double teams follow and the senton finishes Okamura. Villain Enterprises defeated Okamura, Rey Bucanero, Hechicero, & Barbaro Cavernario @ 16:00 via pin [***¾] This was a really good and tremendously fun tag match; best thing on the show so far.

– We get highlights of Matt Taven winning the ROH World Title in Madison Square Garden are shown. Next week will be dedicated to the G1 Supercard, whete ROH will claim that they sold out MSG.

Rush & Dragon Lee vs. The Briscoes : They brawl at the bell and Lee hits a RANA, Rush and Jay work into lucha passes, trade clotheslines and Mark cuts off Rush with a dropkick. The Briscoes catch a Lee dive and double suplex him and slam Rush into the barricade. They brawl on the floor, as Mark rolls Lee back in and Jay then follows with strikes. Mark then hits a twister suplex and follows with strikes, Jay tags in and double teams follow. Jay lays in uppercuts and more double teams follow. Mark follows with chops, and then a gut wrench suplex. Jay tags in and hits a leg drop. They isolate Lee, he fires back and hits combination cabrone on Mark. Rush tags in and follows with kicks. They spill to the floor and start brawling. Rush starts sending Briscoes into the barricades, and back in, Lee lays the boots to Jay. Rush follows with chops, double teams follow and Mark is busted open. Rush and Lee run wild here, and follow with tranquilos. Jay cuts of Rush, and hits the powerbomb and Mark covers for 2. Lee makes the save and they spill back to the floor. The Briscoes get chairs and Mark hits a huge tope onto Lee & Rush. Back in and the Briscoes hit a neck breaker and froggy bow on Rush for 2. They all brawl center ring, it breaks down, poison RANA by Lee and a snap German by Rush follow. Mark and Rush trade center ring, Mark takes out Lee and hits a uranage on Rush. Rush counters Jay driller, and suplexes Jay to the buckles. Lee RANAs Mark to the floor and Rush finally connects with the bull’s horns on Jay for the win. Rush & Dragon Lee defeated The Briscoes @ 13:47 via pin [****] The Briscoes won the titles after this match, so hopefully this leads o a rematch for the titles for Rush & Dragon Lee at the September PPV. This was absolutely great, even with about two minutes edited out, as it was all action, intensity, and had a molten hot crowd. GIVE ME MORE!

