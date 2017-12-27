Csonka’s ROH TV Review 12.27.17

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– The Dawgs defeated Flip Gordon & Simon Grimm @ 9:33 via pin [**½]

– Surprise Christmas 10-Man Tag: Team Castle defeated Team Cody @ 19:38 via pin [***]

– Cody opens the show, wearing his fur coat, backstage in a Christmas setting. He’s upset bout tonight’s Christmas surprise ten-man tag featuring his team and a team led by Dalton Castle. But Cody is upset that he can’t pick his Bullet Club friends as his partners. It’s a random draw, where he and Castle will open presents to select their partners. Castle arrived and they both opened their first gift/selection. Cody wasn’t happy, and Castle called him a Grinch. Castle opened his first one, and grinned when he saw who it was.

The Dawgs (Titus & Ferrara) vs. Flip Gordon & Simon Grimm : Titus (Big Dawg Claus) made Ferrara dress like Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer, Grimm is the former Simon Gotch, and Flip, Flip is fucked. Ferrara is not pleased with his outfit, Grimm attacks and they play around, doing comedy by unzipping and zipping up the suit. Grimm then overpowers him and starts working his grappling game. He then starts to toss around Ferrara, and tags in Flip. Flip then lays in chops, and follows with a running kick and standing moonsault for 2. The dropkick follows, and Flip covers for 2. The knee strike follows, but Titus trips him up on the apron and works him over on the floor. Post break, Ferrara has dropped the suit and the Dawgs work double teams, taking the heat on Flip. More double teams follow, and Titus covers for 2. Flip battles back with a springboard sling blade. Wholesale changes to Grimm and Ferrara, with Grimm laying in uppercuts. He runs wild on the Dawgs, and the tiger bomb gets 2. Flip attacks Ferrara but gets tossed to the floor. Titus hits Grimm with a present, and who let the dawgs out finishes Grimm. The Dawgs defeated Flip Gordon & Simon Grimm @ 9:33 via pin [**½] This was a perfectly solid little opener for the holiday themed show, with the Dawgs picking up a much-needed win.

– Cody and Castle open more presents to find out who their mystery partners will be later tonight. Cody questions one of his picks, questioning if the man even works for ROH. Castle is excited by his final pick.

– We get a video package on Women Of Honor in 2017, and the announcement that we’ll get our first champion in 2018.

– Cody was in the ring and again angry with the present gimmick, his team, and the fact that he didn’t get to team with his Bullet Club Friends for the holidays. He teases giving out a gift to the fans, but heels on them and refuses. NO GIFTS FOR ANYONE because he hates Christmas.

TEAM CASTLE (Dalton castle, Silas Young, Hanson, Marty Scurll, & Jonathan Gresham) vs. TEAM CODY (Cody, Scorpio Sky, Josh Woods, Chris Sabin, & Punishment Martinez) : Cody is not pleased that Marty is on team Castle. Search and Destroy teammates Gresham and Sabin are in to begin. They work some fun and clean back and forth. Sky and Young tag in. Sky uses his speed to avoid attacks, and follows with a dropkick. Young cuts him off with a back breaker, and Sky tags out to Cody. Castle tags himself in as Cody tags out to Woods. They push and shove, and work to the corner. Cody and Marty blow kisses to each other. Woods gets a takedown, so Castle dumps him down and they tease suplexes, working back and forth. Castle poses and Woods doesn’t know what to think of it. Post break, Hanson and Martinez are in and look to hoss things up. They brawl, and Martinez hits a clothesline, while Hanson answers back with one of his own. They work back and forth, popping right back up as Martinez argues with Cody, Cody and Marty tag in now. The crowd chants for them to fight, but they one sweet instead. Castle runs Marty into Cody, and they hug as things break down into a big stand off. Castle incites a brawl, bodies spill to the floor as Castle teases a dive. Sabin in and attacks, hits the apron PK and Marty hits him with a superkick. Sky follows with a bog tope to the floor, wiping out the pile. Woods then powerbombs Gresham to the floor onto the pile. Cody follows with a step up dive onto the pile. Martinez now wipes out the pile with a dive, Hanson up top and he wipes out the pile with a senton off of the top. We get Merry Christmas chants now. Post break, and Team Castle works over Sky with corner clotheslines, but Marty keeps running into a boot and Flair flops. Castle is sent to the floor and barricade. Team Cody works over Marty, but Cody refuses. Cody ends up posting himself as Martinez shot him at Marty. Cody and Castle in, Martinez in and gets sent to the floor. Castle starts hitting Germans on Team Cody. He isolates Sky, but Sky hits a super RANA and Gresham is back. Gresham hits a moonsault press and suicide dive. Back in and Sabin cuts him off, Young returns and hits knee strikes, and a short DDT for 2. Woods in and hits a suplex on Young, Martinez and Hanson in now as Hanson hits the back handspring elbow. Cody in and they exchange cartwheels, but Cody hits cross Rhodes. Castle in, and hits bangarang on Cody but Sky makes the save. Castle hits him with bangarang and team Castle wins. Team Castle defeated Team Cody @ 19:38 via pin [***] This was a good and overall fun main event. They kept the action rolling and it more than served its purpose.

– Next week is a best of show.

– End Scene.

– Thanks for reading.