Csonka’s ROH TV Review 2.07.18

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Champions The Motor City Machineguns vs. Best Friends went to a no contest @ 9:15 [**½]

– Marty Scurll defeated Shane Taylor @ 10:57 via pin [**¾]

– Cody defeated Matt Taven @ 11:25 via pin [**¾]

– Follow all of my reviews at this link.

Champions The Motor City Machineguns vs. Best Friends (Trent & Chuckie T) : Sabin & Chuckie T start off, working a fun back and forth stretch. Trent & Shelley trade chops, Sabin breaks up the hug but the Beast Friends clear the ring. Post break, and the Guns have taken control back during break, but Trent cuts them off and Chuckie T tags in and runs wild with clotheslines. The sitout powerbomb gets 2. Chuckie T then misses the moonsault on Sabin, who then hits the tornado DDT. The Guns followed double teams, Trent in and the Guns hit the dream sequence and dump him. Miscommunication by the Best Friends, but they overcome and hit the law dart cutter on the floor. THE BRISCOES ARRIVE, and attack everyone for the no contest. Champions The Motor City Machineguns vs. Best Friends went to a no contest @ 9:15 [**½] This was a perfectly solid match, that was there to set up the Briscoes run in, which was to set up the tag match for the March PPV. The beat down of the Guns was well done.

– Post match, the Briscoes beat down the Guns and zip tie Shelley to the ropes. They bring a chair in, and jay hits Sabin with a Jay Driller on the chair.

– Next week, we get Coast To Coast vs. Beer City Bruiser & Brian Milonas.

– We get a Punishment Martinez promo, hyping his title match next week, with Dalton Castle. Martinez won Survival of The Fittest to earn a title shot.

Marty Scurll vs. Shane Taylor : Taylor took out Marty a few weeks back, allowing SoCal Uncensored to attack the Young Bucks. Marty attacks with strikes and then stomps on the hands. Marty then dumps Taylor to the floor, thing an apron superkick. Marty, being the villain, rakes the eyes. Taylor doesn’t give a shit, slamming him to the barricade a few times. Post break, and Taylor misses a sit down splash. Clotheslines and uppercuts follow, and then a missile dropkick. Taylor cuts of the suicide dive, but Marty hits a tornado DDT on the floor. Back in and Marty covers for 2. Taylor cuts off the ghost buster, hits a right and splash, covering for 2. Marty attacks the arm, but Taylor cuts that off with a sitout powerbomb. Marty counters the KO shot, slaps Taylor but Taylor hits a head butt. Marty powers him up for a brain buster, which got a great near fall. Taylor cuts off the chicken wing, but Marty gets the umbrella, the ref takes it, and Marty gets powder and blinds Taylor, rolling him up for the win. Marty Scurll defeated Shane Taylor @ 10:57 via pin [**¾] This was pretty good, they played the size difference well, and Marty was really creative in his transitions. The finish played perfectly into his character as well.

– Marty then calls out Punishment Martinez, and he arrives. Marty says when Martinez beats Castle next week, and wants a title shot when he does. Martinez answers with a nod and a chokeslam.

– We look at Bully Ray’s goodbye from last week.

Cody vs. Matt Taven w/The Kingdom : This was set up on last week’s show. No Bullet Club friends for Cody as he goes it alone. Taven goes for the climax, but Cody counters and goes for cross Rhodes. They end in a stalemate. Post break, and they trade strikes. Taven tosses Cody, follows him out, but Cody slams Taven to the apron. Cody the wipes out the Kingdom with a run up dive, allowing Taven to attack and slam him to the barricade a few times. Back in and Taven hits divorce court for 2. Cody to the floor and the Kingdom attacks. Back in and Taven works the am, grounding Cody. Taven dumps him and the Kingdom attacks again. Taven then works the arm around the post, but back in and they work into a double down. Cody then cuts him off with a disaster kick. Post break, and Taven misses the lionsault and eats an uppercut. Taven cuts off Cody and the lionsault lands this time. Cody hits an Alabama slam, and that gets 2. Taven quickly fights back, heads up top but the splash eats knees. Taven counters a sunset flip, hitting a knee strike, and covering for 2. O’Ryan districts the ref, but the ref tosses he and Vinny. Taven gets his walking stick, but Cody kicks him low and rolls him up for the win. Cody defeated Matt Taven @ 11:25 via pin [**¾] This was a pretty good match, with a good post match to play off of the angle they started last week. The match was pretty good, but the Taven heat segment was so bland and boring, and hurt the momentum badly. Overall there was nothing wrong with the work in a technical sense, but it felt like it was missing something to make it feel like a main event style match.

– Post match, the Kingdom beat down Cody, and Taven low blowed Cody and hit him with the climax. He then stole the ring of honor, before making a knocked out Cody kiss it.

– Next week:

* Dalton Castle vs. Punishment Martinez for the ROH World Championship

* Coast To Coast vs. Beer City Bruiser & Brian Milonas

* Mandy Leon vs. Madison Rayne in the first Women Of Honor championship tournament match

– End Scene.

– Thanks for reading.



“Byyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyye Felicia!”