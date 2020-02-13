Csonka’s ROH TV Review 2.12.20

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– The Bouncers defeated PJ Black & Brian Johnson @ 9:35 via pin [**½]

– La Facción Ingobernable (RUSH, Dragon Lee & Kenny King) defeated Villain Enterprises (PCO, Brody King & Marty Scurll) @ 16:50 via pin [****]

– We open with highlights of PCO’s successful title defense in Atlanta (via DQ) over Rush, the interference of NWA World Champion Nick Aldis and the subsequent beat down of Villain Enterprises by La Faction Ingobernable.

– We get highlights of Flip Gordon defeating Flamita from Honor Reigns Supreme.

– Backstage, Brian Johnson and PJ Black are watching their victory over Master and Machine. Johnson is disinterested in Black’s advice, while Black says that Phase 2 is about to begin.

– Ian Riccaboni and Quinn McKay greet welcome us to the show.

– Back to Atlanta as Bully Ray arrives to kill the momentum of the show. Bully harasses Caprice Coleman, and shoves down ring announcer Bobby Cruise. He dares someone to come in the ring and stop him. All he’s heard on social media and in the dirt sheets is how Maria Manic will cal him out. No one calls him out, he calls her out. She arrives in the crowd Bully says it’s funny that the fans want her to kick his ass but she knows she can’t do it. She heads to the ring and Bully keeps egging her on. She gets on the apron and Bully says he wants to see how tough she is and wants her in the ring. She gets in the ring and spears Bully and follows with ground and pound. She gets a chair and lays into Bully with chair shots. Maria gets a table, slides it in and Bully attacks. He sets up the table, and Maria attacks until the Allure attack. They beat Maria down lays her on the table. Bully puts her through it with a splash.

The Bouncers vs. PJ Black & Brian Johnson : Milonas and Black begin. Milonas overpowers him, Black uses his speed but Milonas takes control. Johnson tags in, talks shit and Milonas slaps him around. Bruiser in and Black delivers chops, they trade and Black tags in. Bruiser chops him down, follows with more chops in the corner and delivers strikes. Milonas in, and double teams follow. Post break and Bruiser lays in jabs, bites Johnson and tags in Milonas as the battering ram follows for 2. Milonas hits an elbow drop, Bruiser in and Johnson refuses to tag in Black and gets dumped. Back in and he hits a flying tackle, tags in Black who follows with kicks and covers for 2 He grounds Bruiser, but Bruiser escapes, tags in Johnson and he follows with elbow strikes. Black stops him from cheating and he grounds Bruiser. Johnson argues with Black, Black tags in and Bruiser kills him with a lariat. Milonas runs wild on Johnson, it breaks down and the last call is cut off, Black hits the double stomp, Johnson gets a chair and Black takes it and closing time finishes Johnson. The Bouncers defeated PJ Black & Brian Johnson @ 9:35 via pin [**½] This was a solid tag match, the Bouncers are fun and I like the dynamic between douchey Brian Johnson veteran PJ Black.

– Post match, Johnson complains backstage about their loss as Black tries to calm him down.

La Facción Ingobernable (Rush, Dragon Lee & Kenny King) vs. Villain Enterprises (PCO, Brody King & Marty Scurll) : Marty and Lee begin, locking up and working into counters as they work to the mat. Marty out counters him, his a shoulder tackle but Lee hits a RANA. We get a standoff, as Brody tags in. Kenny joins him and they work into counters, strikes by Brody and takes Kenny down with chops. PCO and Rush tag in, they trade center ring and PCO spears him and delivers ground and pound. Rush hits chops, a corner splash and PCO counters into a pop up powerbomb. Rush cuts him off, LFI attack the others and they brawl to the floor and take control. They double team PCO, Mary attacks until Lee choke shim out with a cable. Brody gets whipped to the barricade, as Lee grounds PCO in the ring. Kenny tags in, delivers strikes and kicks and follows with a slam and springboard leg drop for 2. PCO fires back, until Rush cuts him off with the hanging arm bar in the ropes. They triple team PCO, takes out Brody & Marty as Rush kicks PCO in the face. PCO fights back, mows down Lee & Rush, and tags in Brody. He runs wild with clotheslines, corner clotheslines and Marty joins in for double teams. Kenny counters the ganso bomb, Lee tags in and Rush joins him for double teams. It breaks down and they triple team Marty. They ten attack PCO, Brody and cover him for 2. Lee drops the kneepad, Brody counters the incinerator and hits a lariat. Rush tags in, but PCO & Brody double chokeslam him, They dump Lee & Kenny, PCO follows with the assisted dive, Body slams Rush and the PCO-sault connects but lee hits a double stomp to make the save. It breaks down into the big move buffet, and everyone is down. Kenny tags in, trades with Marty and Marty cuts him off. Kenny fires back, ghostbuster by Marty and Rush makes the save. Brody hits a suicide dive, PCO hits an apron senton and Marty cover skinny for 2. The chicken wing follows, Kenny counters out, Lee and Marty battle up top and Rush & Kenny snag Marty up and the double stomp/powerbomb combo finishes Marty. La Facción Ingobernable (RUSH, Dragon Lee & Kenny King) defeated Villain Enterprises (PCO, Brody King & Marty Scurll) @ 16:50 via pin [****] This developed into a great trios match, all action, hard work from everyone involved, great pacing and most importantly, it didn’t overstay its welcome. Head booker Marty Scurll also sending a message with another loss.

