Csonka’s ROH TV Review 2.26.20

– Mark Haskins defeated Alex Shelley @ 12:05 via submission [***½]

– VINCENT & Bateman defeated Joe Hendry & Dalton Castle @ 12:25 via pin [**¾]

– Flip Gordon defeated Slex @ 10:30 via pin [***]

– Quinn welcomes us to the show, which will feature matches from Free Enterprise.

Mark Haskins vs. Alex Shelley : They shake hands, because they are good lads. They lockup, immediately working into counter exchanges and end in a standoff. Lockup again and Mark grounds things. Shelley counters out and works into a slick cradle for 2. he follows into a stretch neck breaker and cradle for 2. Mark follows with mid kicks, Shelley fires back and Mark follows with an enziguri, PK and the suicide dive. He follows with another and rolls Shelley back in. He grounds things, Shelley fires back and Mark cuts him off, attacking the arm. The arm bar follows, Shelley fights it and makes the ropes. The abdominal stretch follow, Shelley counters and cradles him but Mark counters into a crossface. Shelley fights and transitions to a rings of Haskins, but Shelley makes the ropes. Mark follows with kicks, Shelley dares him to throw more and so he does. Shelley cuts him off, follows with strikes and they trade until they work into a double down. back to the feet and they trade chops until Mark attacks the arm, hits the jab and Shelley counters into a suplex. He follows with kicks, a flatliner to the buckles and mark goes back to the arm and cradles him for 2. The PK and shoulder soldier roll follows for 2. Mark heads up top, and the double stomp misses, sliced bread by Shelley and transitions to the border city stretch but Mark cradles him for 2.Mark counters sliced bread into the sharpshooter and Shelley taps. Mark Haskins defeated Alex Shelley @ 12:05 via submission [***½] This was a very good, technical wrestling battle to kick off the show with the right man winning as Haskins has a title match coming up.

– Castle and Hendry cut a promo about being wacky and unpredictable.

– Haskins & Williams cut a promo, and talk about Haskins’ focus on the ROH Championship. He has his shot this weekend, and says he’s been preparing by beating world class athletes. Williams doesn’t speak and kind of side eyes Haskins once again.

VINCENT & Bateman vs. Joe Hendry & Dalton Castle : Chuckles & Vita are at ringside. Castle and VINCENT begin, until Bateman tags in. They lockup, and Castle cradles him for 2. Hendry in and grounds things, maintaining control. Back to the feet and Bateman follows with kicks, Hendry hits the shoulder tackle and knee strike for 2. Castle back in and double teams follow as Castle covers for 2. Castle follows with strikes, suplexes and grounds things. VINCENT distracts Castle, Bateman takes over but Hendry tags in and dumps Bateman. VINCENT & Bateman attack, VINCENT does a wacky dance and thy isolate Hendry, working quick tags. VINCENT delivers elbow drops for 2.Hendry fires back, VINCENT cuts him off and follows with uppercuts. VINCENT slams him to the buckles, and covers for 2. He lays the boots to Hendry, works him over in the corner and double teams follow on Hendry. The side effect follows and that gets 2. Hendry battles back with cradles for near falls, but VINCENT locks on a guillotine. Hendry powers up and transitions into a suplex. Castle tags in, deliver strikes and chops. The clothesline follows as he runs wild with suplexes to both. The German to VINCENT follows and he takes out Bateman. The draping knee strike is cut off by VINCENT, he talks shit to Castle and Castle fires back and Hendry tags in. He slams both at the same time and the code breaker follows. Castle is pulled to the floor, sliced bread by VINCENT and that’s all. VINCENT & Bateman defeated Joe Hendry & Dalton Castle @ 12:25 via pin [**¾] This was pretty good and gave us the expected winners, but never really got out of first gear

– Slex cuts a promo, he’s arrived and business has just picked up because business is now booming with Slex in ROH.

Slex vs. Flip Gordon : They lockup and Slex grounds things right away, Flip fights to his feet and hits a shoulder tackle. They work into counters and rend in a standoff. Lockup and Slex delivers chops, a dropsault and Flip fires back, Slex counters Flip five and follows with a backbreaker. The suicide dive connects and he then suplexes Flip to the apron. Back in and Slex covers for 2. Flip fires back, but Slex mows him down with the back elbow for 2. The delayed suplex follows Slex covers for 2. He delivers chops, Flip answers back but Slex counters into a sitout powerbomb for 2. He ground s things, Flip fights to his feet, fires back and Slex hits an enziguri and wheelbarrow German and they then work into a double down. back up, Flip fires back and hits an enziguri, and the hook kick. Flip then does the deal with the falcon arrow for 2. Slex counters the springboard spear, and the lariat gets 2. Slex follows with kicks and three seconds around the world for 2. Slex looks to finish things, but Flip cradles him for 2. Flip hits the superkick, uppercut and kinder surprise. He follows with the moonsault to the floor. back in and the springboard spear gets 2. Flip 5 follows and the curb stomp finishes Slex. Flip Gordon defeated Slex @ 10:30 via pin [***] This was a good match and debut for Slex, but I don’t think he should have lost his debut. Having Taylor lay him out after a Slex win works just as well if not better.

– Post match, the Soldiers of Savagery arrive and Shane Taylor attacks and lays out Slex with the package piledriver. Taylor cuts a promo and says they should be talking about him and his demands have finally been met, he’s back in ROH.

