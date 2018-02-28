Csonka’s ROH TV Review 2.28.18  

Csonka’s ROH TV Review 2.21.18

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– The Young Bucks defeated Scorpion Sky & Frankie Kazarian @ 14:21 via pin [**¾]

– ROH TV Title Match: Kenny King defeated Champion Silas Young @ 13:59 via pin [***¼]

– New ROH Enforcer Bully Ray starts off the show, and talking like an authority figure, which he said he wouldn’t be. He pts over ROH and thanks the fans for supporting ROH, and promises all thriller and no filler. Thankfully it was short, because I don’t want long authority figure promos invading ROB TV..

The Young Bucks vs. Scorpion Sky & Frankie Kazarian : Sky & Kaz attack before the bell, but the Bucks quickly fight back and dump Kaz before double-teaming Sky. Cody appears to clap for the Bucks on the stage. Post break, and Cody is on commentary. Kaz and Sky have taken control, working over Matt. Matt hits a desperation stunner and Nick tags in and runs wild off of the hot tag. Matt tags back in and Kaz starts to fight them off, and spikes Nick with an apron DDT. Sky hits a RANA on Matt and then a tope onto Nick. He and Kaz double-team Matt, covering for 2. They isolate Matt, continuing the double teams. Matt finally cuts off Sky, but Kaz hits a slingshot RANA to the floor. Nick cuts him off and then gets caught with an apron cutter on the apron from Sky. Matt wipes out Kaz & Sky with a dive off of the stage. Back in and Matt looks for a sharpshooter, but Kaz makes the save and hits a slingshot cutter. Sky & Kaz lock on dragon sleepers, but the Bucks escape and counter into sharpshooters. Post break, and the Bucks hit superkicks. Double superkicks to Sky connect, and the Meltzer driver is fought off by Kaz. The Bucks quickly fight back, and the Meltzer driver finishes Sky. The Young Bucks defeated Scorpion Sky & Frankie Kazarian @ 14:21 via pin [**¾] This was a pretty good opening match, but it really lacked the excitement and usual sense of urgency from most Bucks matches. While they continued the build to the trios title match at the 16th Anniversary show, they are running the risk of burning out the feud before the match, especially when they will be part of an eight-man tag at Manhattan Mayhem.

– Post match, Daniels arrives and attacks. Adam page arrived and makes the save. Cody was right there at ringside, but didn’t make the save.

– We see video from after the show last week, where Kenny King was confronted by Beer City Bruiser and Brian Milonas, leading to an attack by Silas Young. Young accepted the match for tonight.

– We get a video package, hyping the MCMG defending against the Briscoes at the 16th Anniversary PPV.

– Since they aired Mandy Leon & Brandi Rhodes’ matches on ROH TV, Delirious can stop pretending about the women, so we only get clips of Kelly Klein defeating Bonesaw Brooks & Deonna Purrazzo defeating Holidead, both of which were better than Mandy & Brandi’s matches. They released them on Youtube, and I reviewed them at this link. It’s pathetic that they waited so long to make the announcement and said part of it was so they could feature the women on TV and then have already got back to clips & Youtube; because only the chosen ones get TV.

– We get a video package for the 16th Anniversary PPV.

TV Champion Silas Young vs. Kenny King : Beer City Bruiser and Brian Milonas are out with Young. They shake hands and here we go. We get some basic back and forth, with Young looking to ground the action early on. King counters out, they both go for dropkicks and work into a stand off. Young hits a shoulder block, but King trips him up, grounding things. King now hits a shoulder block, and the Bruiser trips him up. Bully Ray arrives and tosses Bruiser & Milonas to the back. King now follows with arm drags, grounding the champion. They fight to their feet, trade strikes, and Young dumps King to the floor. Young follows and rolls King back in and hits a slingshot double stomp. Post break, and King cuts off Young with a spin kick. King follows with jabs and sends Young to the floor. They work to the apron and King hits a spin kick, but gets tripped up. Young whips King to the barricade, but King rebounds with a moonsault off the barricade and takes a selflie with a fan. Back in and King hits the high cross gets 2. They work into some counters, and King hits a spinebuster for 2. King looks for the royal flush, but Young counters out and looks for misery, but King escapes. Young then rakes the eyes and King counters misery into a crucifix for 2. Young hits a draping neck breaker, covering for 2. Young hits the Finlay roll and King cuts of the moonsault, but Young cradles him for 2. King now locks on the last chancery, but Young makes the ropes. Young rolls to the floor, King follows and rolls Young back in. Young rolls back to the floor. King follows and rolls him back in again. Young catches King with a low blow and the Finlay roll; the Arabian moonsault follows for 2. They trade strikes now, King fires up but Young cuts him off, but King counters into an O’Connor roll for the win. Kenny King defeated Champion Silas Young @ 13:59 via pin [***¼] This was a good main event, they work well together and created some good drama down the stretch. But I highly question the title change, it feels very shortsighted, and like they did it just to do a title change on TV. I suspect that they rematch on the 16th anniversary PPV.

– Next Week:

* The Briscoes vs. Best Friends

* Christopher Daniels vs. Hangman Page

* Punishment Martinez & Marty Scurll vs. Jay Lethal & Dalton Castle

– End Scene.

