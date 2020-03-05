Csonka’s ROH TV Review 3.04.20

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Alex Zayne defeated Andrew Everett @ 9:10 via pin [***¼]

– The Briscoes defeated Mexiblood @ 17:50 via pin [****¼]

– Quinn welcomes us to the show, which will feature matches from Free Enterprise.

Alex Zayne vs. Andrew Everett : they lockup and work into counters until Everett follows with strikes. They both counter RANAs and Zayne follows with a flurry of kicks. he follows with strikes, dropkick by Everett and he follows with chops. Everett follows with the springboard missile dropkick and tornillo to the floor. Zayne battles back and wipes him out with a dive. Back in and the running shooting star press gets 2. They work into counters, chops by Zayne and Everett counters and the lionsault gets 2. Everett drops the strap and pulls it back up, the chokeslam is countered and the face buster follows. The rolling leg drop gets 2. Zayne charges, ht an enziguri and heads up top, but Everett counters into a PELE. The springboard tornillo follows for 2. Everett follows with strikes, heads up top and Zayne cuts him off, follows him up and Everett counters into a poison RANA, Zayne lands on his feet and Everett then hits it proper for 2. Everett back up top and the shooting star press misses. Zayne up top and shooting star knee drop connects and the Zayne driver finishes it. Alex Zayne defeated Andrew Everett @ 9:10 via pin [***¼] This was a good and fun showcase match for both guys as Zayne goes 2-0 in ROH.

– PJ Black and Brian Johnson workout. Black wants to work on a finish for Johnson. We see Johnson largely getting his ass kicked. Black wants him to work on a neck breaker spun into a facebuster. After several tries, Johnson connects. Black seems happy with his progress, and gives him a white belt; Johnson celebrates like he just won the world title. It was amusing.

– In the back, Josh Woods throws out Silas Young’s jeans because he bought him skinny jeans. Silas is not happy and goes to the airport in his gear.

The Briscoes vs. Mexiblood (Flamita & Bandido) : Mark and Flamita begin, locking up and working to the ropes. Mark then grounds things, but Flamita counters back, they pick up the pace and work into a standoff. Jay & Bandido tag in, Jay talks shit and they trade shoulder tackles. Bandido attacks with kicks, RANA by Jay and Bandido follows with a superkick. The Briscoes attack and work double teams on Bandido, Flamita in and gets cutoff as Bandido runs wild with kicks. Head scissor by Flamita, hits another, and they double tem Mark. Flamita follows with the beautiful moonsault to the floor, Bandido follows with the springboard shooting star pres to the pile. Back in and double teams to Mark follow, Jay in and Mexiblood continue to work double teams and cover for 2. Bandido hits the delayed suplex and covers for 2 until Jay makes the save. Bandido dumps Jay. But he rushes back in as the Briscoes work double teams and take control. To the floor and they continue to control, Bandido gets posted and slammed to the barricades. It’s all Briscoes right now, Mark follows with air chicken to the floor, wiping out both opponents. Mark sets for another and connects, the crowd loves this. He slams Flamita and the Cactus elbow connects. Back in and Jay follows with the running back elbow for 2 on Bandido. Mark in, and follows with chops. They work quick tags, double teams and Bandido makes his own comeback. Flamita back in and they work double teams, huge dive by Flamita and Bandido hits X knee on Jay for 2. he tags in Flamita and he heads up top as the 450 connects for 2 as mark makes the save. It breaks down, iconoclasm by Mark and he brawls with Flamita. Mark delivers chops, they trade and Flamita follows with a flurry of kicks but runs into an overhead toss and redneck boogie connects for 2. They dump Bandido, Flamita fights back and hits superkicks, the 619 and then the missile dropkick to both. Mexiblood take control, running wild on the Briscoes and the assisted Flamita splash gets 2. Jay is dumped and Flamita’s moonsault eats knees and Jay dumps him. Mark hits the blockbuster to the floor, and back in, the neck breaker and froggy bow follows and Bandido makes the save. They all trade strikes and Mexiblood hit stereo Spanish flies for 2! Bandido is cut off and Mark suplexes him to the apron. Doomsday finishes Flamita. The Briscoes defeated Mexiblood @ 17:50 via pin [****¼] This was an absolutely great, balls to the wall, sprint style tag match that played to the strengths of all four men. They delivered insane action at times, had the crowd locked in and invested especially down the stretch and the Briscoes continue to prove why they are the greatest, most under valued tag team in all of wrestling as they deliver an absolute banger with Mexiblood, who have been awesome in ROH so far.

