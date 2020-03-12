Csonka’s ROH TV Review 3.11.20

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Brody King defeated Rey Horus @ 6:30 via pin [***]

– Marty Scurll & PCO defeated Nick Aldis & Rush @ 14:50 via pin [***¼]

– Follow all of my reviews at this link.

– Quinn welcomes us to the show, which will feature matches from Free Enterprise.

Brody King vs. Rey Horus : Horus uses his speed to avoid King at the start. King then looks to overpower him, Horus hits a RANA but King levels him with a clothesline. King follows with strikes, chops and tosses Horus across the ring. King hits the slam, and running splash for 2. To the floor and King continues his assault on Horus. He delivers chops and back in, Horus dropkicks King to the floor, and follows with the slingshot RANA. He then hits an over the post tope, Horus delivers chops, and back in. Horus heads up top. He leaps over King, and King cuts him off with a clothesline. The piledriver gets 2. King lays the boots to him, but Horus fires back with kicks and the tornado DDT for 2. The leg drop then gets 2. Horus follow with strikes, lariat by King and the ganso bomb finishes it. Brody King defeated Rey Horus @ 6:30 via pin [***] This was a good but short match that made the most of the time given to them

– They hype the upcoming Past vs. Present event this weekend with a Delirious video package.

– La Faccion Ingobernable cut a promo on the main event, as they run down Nick Aldis. King says Nick isn’t even the most popular wrestler in his own house.

Marty Scurll & PCO vs. Nick Aldis & Rush : Rush jumps PCO before the bell and we’re underway. Rush runs wild, follows with a basement dropkick but PCO fires up and tags in Marty. They double team Rush as Marty covers for 2. Rush head butts Marty, Aldis tags in and they work into counters until Marty hit arm drags. He grounds things, PCO in and double teams follow. Marty hits the apron superkick, PCO up top and MISSES the apron senton, crashing and burning because Nick Aldis ain’t taking that shit. Rush attacks PCO on the floor, slams him to the barricade, a table and Aldis joins in. Back in the ring and Aldis lays the boots to PCO. PCO fires back, but they work him over in the corner. Rush maintains control, Aldis tags in and hits a slam and elbow drop for 2. Aldis follow with strikes, Rush works the hanging arm bar and they continue to isolate PCO until PCO hits desperation clotheslines. Tag to Marty, he runs wild and works over Aldis. The chicken wing is cut off by Aldis, he follows with the suplex and covers for 2. Aldis maintains control, Rush joins in and the suplex follows for 1. Marty fights back and cuts him off with the tornado DDT. PCO tags in and Aldis joins him. They brawl, lariat by PCO and one for Rush. PCO follows with backdrops, a spear on Rush and Marty joins in and slaps PCO around. He then backdrops him onto the pile on the floor. Aldis tombstone smarty back in, head up top and PCO cuts him off. Marty then follow with the superplex. The Quebec cannonball follows for 2 as Rush makes the save. He dumps Marty, PCO fights them both off until they take out his knee. Aldis up top and PCO pulls Rush into Aldis’ elbow drop. Rush & Aldis argue, Rush walks off and Aldis gets his title, Marty stops him by snapping his fingers and PCO chokeslams Aldis. The PCO-sault finishes it. Marty Scurll & PCO defeated Nick Aldis & Rush @ 14:50 via pin [***¼] This was a good main event that played off of the natural pairings well and also set up PCO vs. Aldis at Supercard of Honor

– Post match, Marty agrees to the NWA title match, but if Marty loses, he will pay Aldis $500,000. Aldis’ opponent for Supercard of Honor is PCO.

– PCO & Aldis faces off at Supercard of Honor, for the NWA Championship.

– They do a final hype for Friday’s 18th Anniversary PPV.

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 98. On the show, 411’s Larry Csonka & Steve Cook review the latest episodes of NXT & AEW TV, look the Coronairus’ Impact on Wrestling, & preview the ROH weekend events. The show is approximately 105-minutes long. * Intro

* The Coronairus’ Impact on Wrestling: 2:05

* AEW Dynamite (3.11.20) Review: 33:10

* NXT (3.11.20) Review: 58:40

* The Head to Head Comparison: 1.12.20

* ROH Weekend Preview: 1:18:42 * iTunes

* Spotify

* Stitcher

* Google Play

– End Scene.

– Thanks for reading.