Csonka’s ROH TV Review 3.21.18

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Coast To Coast defeated The Dawgs @ 10:05 via pin [***]

– Women of Honor Tournament Match: Mayu Iwatani defeated HZK @ 8:35 via pin [***]

– The Bullet Club (Cody, Hangman Page, Marty Scurll and The Young Bucks) defeated Matt Taven, TK O’Ryan, Vinny Marseglia, Kaz, & Daniels @ 15:20 via pin [***½]

– We open with a video package, hyping the drama around Bullet Club, The Addiction, & the Kingdom, setting up tonight’s main event.

The Dawgs (Ferrara & Titus) vs. Coast To Coast (LSG & Ali) : Bruiser & Mionas are at the commentary table. Titus grounds LSG to begin. They work into a series of counters, LSG picks up the pace but Titus hits a shoulder tackle. The powerslam follows. Ferrara tags in, but walks into a dropkick. Ali tags in and he maintains control, working over Ferrara and hitting a sliding dropkick for 2. Double teams on Ferrara follow, and the cover gets 2.Titus tags in and cuts off LSG. Ali chases Ferrara and Titus takes him out on the floor. Post break, and Titus uses Ferrara as a weapon and the cover gets 2. Titus and Ferrara continue the heat on LSG, working double teams. LSG finally fights them off and hits a rolling lariat. Titus cuts off the tag, and sends Ali down the steps. The clothesline and big splash on LSG, but he kicks out at 2. LSG fights them off, dumps Ferrara and Ali gets the tag and runs wild on the Dawgs. He dumps Titus and LSG hits a dive to the floor. Ali hits a catatonic, and saintsplosion and the big splash finishes Ferrara.Coast To Coast defeated The Dawgs @ 10:05 via pin [***] This was a good opener, with Coast To Coast maintaining momentum and setting up their next feud with Bruiser & Milonas.

– Bruiser and Milonas attack post match, laying out Coast To Coast.

– Marty Scurll cuts a promo on his title shot coming at Supercard of Honor, promising to end Castle’s fairytale.

– We then get a promo from Castle, hyping his title defense against Scurll. Castle says there’s no way Scurll will take the title from him.

Mayu Iwatani vs. HZK : This was taped at a STARDOM show in Japan. HZK attacks, and they work into a fast paced exchange, and into a stand off. Iwatani grounds the action, slaps HZK but HZK cuts her off, and works the arm. She lays the boots to Iwatani, face washes follow, but Iwatani cuts her off with a dropkick, sending HZK to the floor. Iwatani up top and the high cross to the floor follows. Post break, and HZK hits knee strikes and kicks, the senton gets 2. The transitions into side headlock, but Iwatani makes the ropes. HZK works tumble weed, and that gets 2. HZK works a full nelson, and follows with a DDT for 2. The Michinoku driver follows for 2. HZK up top and the seated frog splash follows for 2. The running knee strike also connects for 2. Iwatani counters and hits a German for 2. She heads up top, and the double stomp gets a good near fall. Iwatani looks for a dragon suplex, but opts for a pair of superkicks and the crucifix bomb gets 2. The dragon suplex finishes HZK. Mayu Iwatani defeated HZK @ 8:35 via pin [***] This was a good back and forth match, the difference in skill level and execution compared to most of the tournament field was extremely obvious here.

The Bullet Club (Cody, Hangman Page, Marty Scurll, & The Young Bucks) vs. Matt Taven, TK O’Ryan, Vinny Marseglia, Kaz, & Daniels : Brandi & Bury the Bear are at ringside. Cody gets his entrance, separate of the rest of Bullet Club. Cody has “Bullet Club is Fine” shirts for the rest of the crew. Bullet Club huddles and superkicks everyone! Bullet Club runs wild, we get dives and this is off to a hot start. They all one sweet, but the heels rush in and attack. This leads to brawling on the floor. Cody & Daniels back into the ring, with Cody in control. Double teams on Daniels follow. O’Ryan tags in and Cody cuts him off, and tags in Marty. He starts attacking the arms and hands of O’Ryan, and follows with a dropkick. Tag to Page, but O’Ryan cuts him off and Kaz tags in and they go crazy fists. Page hits a dropsault, and Cody tags back in. The snap slam follows for 2. Kaz begs off, and wants a too sweet, and Cody lays in rights. Daniels trips him up and the heels take control. Taven tags in and lays the boots to Cody. Vinny in and he beats down Cody. O’Ryan now in as the heels control with quick tags. They work double teams, covering for 2. Kaz & Daniels in and they double-team Cody, covering for 2. Post break, and the heels are all laying the boots to Cody. Taven hits just the tip, covering for 2. Taven looks for cross Rhodes, but Cody hits a cutter and tags in Nick, the Bucks run wild, working double teams and they have taken control back. Cody tags himself in and hits a snapdragon. The Bucks are not pleased. Cody & Marty run wild, Page joins in and Cody covers for 2. Bullet Club clears the ring, and they all superkick Kaz. Cody wants to do rise of the terminator, he gets booed and the Bucks reluctantly join in. The dives follow. Page heads up top and hits a moonsault onto the pile. Taven now follows with a tope onto everyone. Bury now heads up top and he dives onto the pile! Back in and Vinny fights off Cody, Sky arrives and ends up dropkicking Vinny. Cross Rhodes finishes it. The Bullet Club (Cody, Hangman Page, Marty Scurll and The Young Bucks) defeated Matt Taven, TK O’Ryan, Vinny Marseglia, Kaz, & Daniels @ 15:20 via pin [***½] This was a very good and tremendously fun main event, not only playing into the issues with Bullet Club, but also, the finish set up the announced six-man title match for Supercard of Honor.

– Post match, the Kingdom & SoCal Uncensored brawl, that and the finish set up the announced six-man title match for Supercard of Honor.

– End Scene.

