Csonka’s ROH TV Review 3.25.20

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– From ROH Bound by Honor 2020: The Briscoes defeated Jeff Cobb & Dan Maff @ 15:00 via pin [***¾]

– From ROH Bound by Honor 2020: Alex Shelley defeated Rey Horus @ 12:35 via submission [***½]

– From ROH Bound by Honor 2020 – ROH World Tag Team Championship Match: Champions Jay Lethal & Jonathan Gresham defeated Silas Young & Josh Woods @ 10:55 via pin [***¼]

The Briscoes vs. Jeff Cobb & Dan Maff : Commentary mentioned Cobb appearing on AEW and Ian gave a shout out to Nick & Matt. This started off with a basic back and forth beginning, as both teams took turns in control until the Briscoes took over with quick tags and double teams. Maff quickly cut that noise off as the hosses took control, picking up near falls. Mark got a hot tag, ran wild and it broke down into a floor brawl as the Briscoes ran wild with dives. They isolated Cobb until Maff made the save. hitting a pounce. It broke down. the hosses ran wild as they have done a really great job of escalating the action throughout. The finish saw things completely break down into a four-way battle, some great near falls and Jay countering tour of the islands and hitting the Jay driller on Cobb as Mark follows with froggy bow for the win as the Briscoes get closer to a tag title shot over a team that has a tag title shot in their pocket following approving ground victory. This was very good and the best thing on the show so far. The Briscoes defeated Jeff Cobb & Dan Maff @ 15:00 via pin [***¾]

Alex Shelley vs. Rey Horus : This was a nice change of pace as it was a babyface vs. babyface match, filled with a lot of fun counter wrestling. They then picked up the intensity as they battled on the floor, doing a nice job of getting the crowd involved. Shelley took control with his superior ground game, and while he did some submission work they kept the pacing brisk. The counter work here was nicely done, Horus put together a fun run down the stretch as he busted out the highflying stuff for near falls. The finish was them working into back and forth, with Horus missing the 450 and Shelley finishing him with the superkick and Border City stretch. This was really good, and if you didn’t know, Alex Shelley still kicks ass. Alex Shelley defeated Rey Horus @ 12:35 via submission [***½]

Champions Jay Lethal & Jonathan Gresham vs. Silas Young & Josh Woods : The champions attack during the entrance and take out Silas’ knee with a belt shot. That classic heel attack allowed the champions to take immediate control of the match. They isolated Silas for several minutes until Woods got the hot tag and ran wild with suplexes. The hot tag and work was good, but the crowd just wasn’t really into the action as you’d hope for during a championship match. I liked the work, the gameplan and over all layout of things as it was fell executed, but while Young & Woods were built up well as challengers, going undefeated and beating the Briscoes to get this shot, it was missing something to take it to that next level. The finish saw the champions dump Woods, double team Silas and Lethal working the figure four until Woods powerbombed Gresham onto Lethal, and it broke down, leading to a series of near falls as the Lethal injection, shooting star press and cradle finished Young. Overall, a goodnight at the office. Champions Jay Lethal & Jonathan defeated Gresham Silas Young & Josh Woods @ 10:55 via pin [***¼]

