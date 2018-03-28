Csonka’s ROH TV Review 3.28.18

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Women of Honor Title Tournament Match: Kelly Klein defeated Mandy Leon @ 11:55 via referee stoppage [**¼]

– Hangman Page & Marty Scurll defeated The Boys @ 7:20 via pin [*]

– Flip Gordon defeated Scorpio Sky @ 5:25 via pin [**]

The Kingdom & Bully Ray Talk : The Kingdom (Matt Taven, Vinny Marseglia, & TK O’Ryan) arrive and put over that they’ll be challenging SoCal Uncensored for the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship at Supercard Of Honor, Taven put over he conspiracy theory against them and Bully Ray arrived. He said that there is no conspiracy and that they suck. Bully explained that they keep getting involved in things they don’t belong in and that their services are not needed at Supercard Of Honor. Taven pointed out that they have a title shot, and O’Ryan asked why Bully’s allowed to make matches and says that they may show up at the PPV. Bully said that if they did, that they would be fired. This was a really weird segment, while Bully’s an enforcer, they haven’t explained why he has actual match making power. Also, The Kingdom hasn’t exactly done anything worse than any of the other heels, but they are getting pulled from the show in what I guess is an attempt to further the Kingdom conspiracy theory angle.

– We get highlights of Women of Honor tournament matches between Jenny Rose and Kagetsu as well as Sumie Sakai and Hana Kimura.

Women of Honor Tournament Match: Kelly Klein vs. Mandy Leon : They take turn slapping each other and we’re underway. Leon takes control with awkward kicks, but Klein cuts her off with a backbreaker. Klein works a cravat, and follows with knee strikes and kicks. Leon tries to fire up, but Klein keeps delivering strikes and clotheslines. Klein looks to ground things, working a neck crank. They have an awkward exchange, and Leon shoves Klein to he floor and hits an apron cannonball. Post break, and Leon hits a missile dropkick and running knee strikes. Klein cuts her off, but Leon hits a neck breaker for 2. Leon to the ropes, but Klein cuts her off and follows her up. Klein hits the sack of shit slam off of the ropes. They now trade strikes from their knees, Leon follows with chops in the corner, and starts working the knee. Klein counters into a dragon sleeper, but Leon escapes and hits astral projection for 2. Leon locks in the Havana dream, Klein taps but the ref doesn’t see it. Leon thinks she’s won, Klein smiles and hits a suplex into the guillotine. The ref stops the match. Kelly Klein defeated Mandy Leon @ 11:55 via referee stoppage [**¼] This was ok overall, but Mandy Leon is the queen of soft style, nothing she does looks like it hurts in anyway. Also, where was Bully Ray here? Klein tapped, but the law and order of ROH was nowhere to be seen. I guess he’s too busy with the Kingdom.

– Jay Lethal cuts a promo on his match with Tanahashi vs. The Briscoes at Supercard of Honor. He says that he’s never been a tag team champion, and, “Tanahashi, don’t let me down.”

– Christopher Daniels, Frankie Kazarian, and Scorpio Sky were backstage an cut a promo about doing anything needed to keep the six-man titles.

Hangman Page & Marty Scurll vs. The Boys : Hangman Page and Marty Scurll made separate entrances, Scurll is wearing a suit and eye patch. Castle is out with the Boys, and joins commentary. Marty keeps his street clothes on, because he gives no fucks. He immediately tags out, and easily takes control. Post break, and Page tosses the Boys around with ease, hitting buckle bombs. Marty would tag in and then tag back out. Page controlled until the Boys pulled twin magic, they made a brief comeback, but Page shut them down, hitting the buck shot lariat for the win. Hangman Page & Marty Scurll defeated The Boys @ 7:20 via pin [*] Well that was a match that certainly happened on this show.

– Post match, Scurll posed with the ROH title as Castle made fun of his eye match.

– The Briscoes cut a promo about their Supercard of Honor match against Lethal and Tanahashi. They say that their opponents might be two of the best singles wrestlers in the world, but this is a tag team match, and The Briscoes are the best tag team in the world.

– Kenny King & Silas Young brawled into the arena. Security tried to separate them but Young and King both took them out. Bully Ray came out and calmed things down, leading to the announcement that the two will face off at Supercard of Honor in a last man standing match.

Flip Gordon vs. Scorpio Sky : Flip takes control at the bell, hitting a dropkick. Sky fires back, but Flip hits a shoulder tackle and head scissors. Sky to the floor and Flip follows with a tope. Post break, and Flip hits an enziguri, but Sky quickly cuts him off. Sky follows with rights, working over Flip in the corner. Sky hits a spear and covers for 2. Flip starts to fire back, hits clotheslines and elbows. The 619 follows and hits the springboard sling blade. Daniels & Kaz arrive and distract the ref, but Flip fights them off and Flip gets a roll up for the win. Flip Gordon defeated Scorpio Sky @ 5:25 via pin [**] This was just a short outing to officially set up the new six-man title match for Supercard of Honor, it was fine.

– Post match, SoCal Uncensored swarmed Flip and beat him down, but the Young Bucks made the save. Flip was about to leave, but he came back and shook hands with Matt and hugged him as Nick applauded. Bully Ray then arrived and said that this was an interesting situation, and put over Gordon for all of his hard work. Since the Bucks and Flip didn’t have a match and he removed the Kingdom from Supercard of Honor, he booked a ladder match between the Flipping Bucks and SoCal Uncensored.

– Next week…

* Women of Honor Tournament Match: Deonna Purrazzo vs. Mayu Iwatani

* Dalton Castle & Kenny King vs. The Briscoes

