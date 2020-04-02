Csonka’s ROH TV Review 4.01.20

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– From ROH Driven 2007: Champions the Brisoces defeated Kevin Steen & El Generico @ 16:06 via pin [***½]

– From Ring of Honor Best in the World 2013: Champion Jay Briscoe defeated Mark Briscoe @ 21:10 via pin [****]

– Jay and Mark Briscoe spoke outside their childhood home about their backyard wrestling roots. Jay recalled breaking Mark’s nose by kicking a chair into his face, his father seeing it and yelling to Mark to break Jay’s nose. Mark picked up a piece of barbwire as Jay said they had a barbwire board in the yard, but the board has disintegrated. They found a barbwire bat in a garage. Jay said their matches went all over the entire property and nothing was off limits. They entered a barn where two-day old chiclets were. Jay spoke about the hard part being that they had to remove the dead. Jay spoke about working as a team on the farm and the need to count on each other

Champions the Brisoces vs. Kevin Steen & El Generico : This was a really good match during a time where Steenerico were looking to prove themselves in ROH. Steenerico came into this with something to prove, which is why they kept attacking the Briscoes, but when their time came they just couldn’t win the big one. Post match, Steen attacks with a ladder thus setting up the feud to continue. Steen Also explained to Generico why they lost; because he’s too nice. It’s a simple enough storyline that played out nicely within the team and worked well. This was enjoyable, but they’d have better. Everyone was so young and full of life here. Champions the Brisoces defeated Kevin Steen & El Generico @ 16:06 via pin [***½]

Back to the documentary portion as Jay spoke about how he and Mark always fought one another. Mark said Jay being older only means he’ll probably be dead at least a year before him and they both laughed. They noted that Jay is 11 months and three weeks older. Jay said there’s a week every year when they are the same age. They spoke about doing karate and other sports, and said pro wrestling started with them getting a trampoline. Mark recalled not being allowed to wrestle when Jay started because he wasn’t 18 yet. Jay noted that Mark was legally allowed to wrestle in Boston, and Mark’s first match in ROH was against Jay. Mark gloated about the fact that he won. Jay said the referee missed an illegal move that should have led to Mark being disqualified. Jay said he whopped Mark’s ass the second time, then they had a draw in their third match when they couldn’t answer the ten count. Mark recalled winning another match in Philadelphia. Mark said they are one of the greatest tag teams of all time and stressed that he was saying that without ego. Jay asked Mark how many singles world titles he’s held. Jay said he’s won two. “Congratulations,” Mark said before adding that he doesn’t care about singles belts. Mark said he’d take Jay’s belt off his pants and whoop his ass with it.

Champion Jay Briscoe defeated Mark Briscoe : This was a great piece of business and a fitting PPV main event. The brothers delivered, showing so much improvement from their earlier meetings, with improved work overall, great call backs, and Mark braking out the cut throat driver for the first time in forever. They are a n all time great tag team, but it’s often lost that they can go as singles, especially when it comes to Jay. This was a tremendously fun revisit. Champion Jay Briscoe defeated Mark Briscoe @ 21:10 via pin [****]

