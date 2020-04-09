Csonka’s ROH TV Review 4.08.20

– From ROH Best in The World 2015: Jay Lethal defeated Jay Briscoe @ 27:36 via pin to retain the ROH TV Title and to win the ROH World Title [****¼]

– From ROH Final Battle 2015: [****½]

– Jay Lethal is featured this week, and is struggling with deciding which are his favorite ROH matches. He talks about his first match with Homicide, puts over Samoa Joe as both a partner and as an opponent, and then talks about being the first Pure Champion to defend the title overseas. He also looks back fondly on his encounter with Dusty Rhodes. But the first match he wants to look at is…

ROH Champion Jay Briscoe vs. TV Champion Jay Lethal : Dijak and Diesel got tossed by the ref almost right away, which I appreciated. Lethal used some Larry Zbyszko style stalling before they finally got to action. As with many longer matches, they started on simmer and worked a methodical opening stretch, including fighting on the floor. The action escalated as both men hit some dives, and then Martini tripped up Briscoe to allow Lethal to get the heat. At about the 15-minute mark, they were doing the slow back and forth punches spot and selling the exhaustion. They brawled on the apron later and Martini distracted the referee, allowing Lethal to low blow Briscoe. Nigel then finally did his job and got up from commentary and sent martini to the back. Briscoe fought back and hit the Jay Driller through the timekeeper’s table at ringside. This led to a near fall for Briscoe. They really started to pick up the action late as Briscoe was destroying Lethal with stiff lariats and the crowd really came alive. Lethal then came back with the lethal injection for a really good near fall after surviving the attacks of Briscoe. They then did a series of reversals, Lethal hit the Jay Driller and then the lethal injection to score the win and both titles. Jay Lethal defeated Jay Briscoe @ 27:36 via pin to retain the ROH TV Title and to win the ROH World Title [****½] The match was great, as they worked a more methodical style, they didn’t go over the top with the false finishes and they tried to make everything matter. I was also glad that they were serious about the champion vs. champion thing and didn’t find a way to screw it up.

– Lethal spoke about how he couldn’t hear anything once the three count happened. He recalled looking at his father and said that if his career had ended there it would have been okay. “It was the greatest night of my life…”

– Lethal then puts over AJ Styles big, dissuading his admiration for him as a performer, and that people know that he looks up to Ric Flair and Randy Savage as his idols, but people don’t know that he also looked up to Styles; that leads to our second featured match…

ROH Champion Jay lethal vs. AJ Styles : This is a great main event on paper, with the story that AJ has never won the ROH Title. The question is how healthy is he, due to the fact that he’s been working through a back injury. Lets hope that the DDP Yoga helped. They worked a slow and basic beginning, with Styles outwrestling Lethal and connecting with the dropkick and then the knee drop. So far AJ is moving well and not showing any issues. Lethal started to get some momentum but Styles scored with the calf killer, forcing Lethal to the ropes. A Truth Martino distraction allowed Lethal to slam Styles to the apron, and take control of things. Lethal then started to work the back, slamming Styles to the barricade several times. That’s awful bold of Styles to take all things considered. Back in the ring, lethal continued his assault on the back of Styles. Styles tried to fight back and went for the Asai DDT, but lethal countered into an overhead suplex into the buckles, which got a near fall. Lethal then worked a standing bear hug, Styles escaped and slowly started to make his comeback with clotheslines. Styles then got some payback with a suplex into the buckles, and then went for the springboard Superman, but Lethal countered with the Lethal combination for a near fall. They both started to sell the effects of the match, with Styles finally getting the neck breaker for a near fall. Styles would try for the clash, but had issues due to his back, allowing lethal to hit a pop up neck breaker, which got 2 on the cover. Lethal then dropkicked Styles to the floor, and hit a suicide dive, sending Styles into the barricade. He then it another dive, which sent Styles into the crowd. Lethal tried for a third dive, but Styles jumped out of the crowd and ht the flying forearm. That was a cool counter. Back in the ring we got a striking exchange and then the koji clutch from Lethal, which Styles then countered into the calf killer. After Lethal escapes, they worked up top, but after Styles slid out he ate a Lethal injection for a near fall. Styles then hit a PELE and bloody Sunday, looked for the clash but Lethal tossed him over the top and THROUGH a table at ringside! Fucks sake AJ. They teased the countout, but Styles made it in at 19. Lethal injection connects, but Styles kicks out at 2 for a great near fall. Lethal yelled at Styles, who fired up and after several strikes missed the PELE, leading to a series of reversals and the cradle piledriver from Lethal, and then the Lethal injection for the win. Champion Jay Lethal defeated AJ Styles @ 22:12 via pin [****½] Overall an excellent match from these guys, especially considering the doubts surrounding Styles heading into the match. Outside of the one spot early, they kept the match clean, with a great pace and a different flow than both usually work, making it feel different and special. They worked the obvious spots with the back, which while seemingly risky, worked well and climaxed at just the right time. The win is huge as it further legitimized Lethal as champion.

