Csonka’s ROH TV Review 4.10.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Dalton Castle & The Boys defeated Karl Fredericks, Clark Connors, & Alex Coughlin @ 8:45 via pin [**½]

– The Bouncers defeated The Voros Twins @ 3:20 via pin [**]

– Silas Young defeated Jonathan Gresham @ 19:55 via pin [***½]

Dalton Castle & The Boys vs. Karl Fredericks, Clark Connors, & Alex Coughlin : The NJPW US young lions get some ROH TV time here, which is something I think we’ll see more of down the line. A boy and Conners begin. Conners gets the takedown, and now Castle tags in. Castle grounds him, but he escapes and tags in Coughlin. The boys tag in, and work double teams. Coughlin hits a shoulder tackle, chops, and takes control. Post break and the lions are running wild. The boys fight back, clear the ring and tag in Castle who hits a DDT and suplex. Castle runs wild, controlling with ease as he hits a German. Castle starts throwing boys around and to the floor onto the lions. Castle then hits the doctor bomb for 2. The bulldog follows, but the lions cut off the boys and double team Castle. Conners nearly pounces a boy out of the ring, but Castle makes the save and trades chops with Fredericks. Castle hits the lariat, pulls Conners to the floor as the boys pull the switch and cradles Fredericks for the win. Dalton Castle & The Boys defeated Karl Fredericks, Clark Connors, & Alex Coughlin @ 8:45 via pin [**½] This was a solid and at times fun opener, with the US lions showing signs of improvement since the last time I saw them.

The Bouncers (Beer City Bruiser & Brian Milonas) vs. The Voros Twins (Chris & Patrick) : The Voros twins look like the biggest geeks in the world. Aldis is having a field day on commentary making fun of the Voros geeks. Bruiser runs wild early with strikes, a toss slam, and elbows. They double team Bruiser, chop blocking the leg and actually getting in some offense on Bruiser. They double team Bruiser, but Bruiser rolls through and tags in Milonas. Milonas runs wild with corner splashes, the pounce, and the spinebuster. Bruiser dumps a geek and the last call finishes it. The Bouncers defeated The Voros Twins @ 3:20 via pin [**] This was an ok extended squash for the Bouncers, who are gaining momentum as a babyface team.

– We see Gresham being beat down by the Kingdom & then Silas Young at the 17th anniversary show. This next match was supposed to take place at that event.

– The Briscoes hype their match for next week with Jeff Cobb & Willie Mack to qualify for the Crockett Cup.

30.00 Silas Young vs. Jonathan Gresham : They lock up, working around the ropes and they break. Lock up again, Silas looks to ground things but Gresham counters and takes control. Silas uses the Greco Roman eye gouge, Gresham returns the favor and they break. They work into a test on strength, and Silas follows with shoulder tackles and they spill to the floor. They trade chops until they have to break the count. Post break and Silas slams Gresham to the buckles. They work into standing switches, and Silas then hits the back breaker and lariat combo. He follows with knee strikes, but Gresham dumps him and follows with a plancha. Back in and Silas avoids an attack, and then lays the boot to Gresham. They trade strikes and chops, Silas hits a suplex and covers for 2. Gresham fires back with chops but Silas dumps him to the floor. Gresham rolls back in, Silas follows with strikes and whips him to the buckles. Silas slowly maintains control, keeping Gresham grounded. Post break and Gresham gets an O’Connor roll for 2. Gresham hits a DDT, but Silas cuts off the German. Gresham trips him into the corner and hits the hesitation dropkick. The roll up follows for 2. They trade pin attempts, but both keep kicking out. They trade head butts, shoulder tackles, and Silas hits the big lariat to cut Gresham off and both men are down. Silas hits the rolling DVD, double stomp, and covers for 2. The anarchist suplex connects and Silas covers for 2. Gresham starts to fire up, attacks the knee but his back gives out. They trade strikes, Silas takes him down but Gresham keeps popping up and trading with him. Enziguri by Gresham, the German and KO forearm follows for 2. Snap German by Gresham and the KO shot lands again for a good near fall. Silas counters out of a German, but Gresham hits the moonsault press and suicide cannonball to the floor. Back in and Gresham up top, and the shooting star press gets a great near fall. The ankle lock follows, Silas is busted open now but fights and rolls Gresham into the ref. Low blow and Silas wins with the cradle. Silas Young defeated Jonathan Gresham @ 19:55 via pin [***½] This was a very good main event that got a lot of time for both guys to work. It felt as if it was peaking at the right time and was possibly heading towards greatness until they took the easy way out and did the clichéd heel win for Silas that came off as completely flat.

– End Scene.

