Csonka’s ROH TV Review 4.15.20  

– From ROH Glory by Honor 2019- #1 Contender’s Match: PCO defeated Marty Scurll @ 14:50 via pin [*]

– From ROH Final Battle 2019 – World Title Match: PCO defeated Champion Rush @ 22:30 via pin [*]

– PCO is featured this week. He spoke about how his dream never left his soul and he never stopped thinking that he would make it to the top, and recalled winning a tag team tournament with Brody King and being attacked by Jay Briscoe and Mark Briscoe. He said it got stiffer and stiffer and he kept yelling at them to bring it because he’s not human; it was probably the craziest rivalry of his entire career. Following his tag team success, he felt that he was on track and was gaining momentum in ROH. He said the next goal was to create enough momentum to get an ROH World Title shot.

#1 Contender’s Tournament Finals: Marty Scurll vs. PCO : So are we getting a big angle here? Marty says this was inevitable, and doesn’t want this to come between them and wants a clean match with the best man winning. They shake hands and Marty hits him with the umbrella and covers for 2. He follows with superkicks and chops, PCO cuts him off and PCO heads up top, Marty cuts him off and PCO shoves him off the ropes and Marty fires back and hits iconoclasm for 2. Marty follows wit chops, PCO fires up but Marty dumps him and follows him out. Marty whips him to the barricade, and back in, Marty follows with kicks. He stomps on the fingers, they trade chops and Marty hits an enziguri and then gets caught with the pop up powerbomb and spear. PCO hits a chokeslam and the senton follows for 2. Marty counter the chokeslam, breaks the fingers, but PCO dumps him and follows him out. He posts Marty, sets up a table and lays Marty onto it. PCO heads up top and Marty cuts him off, and slams PCO off through the table. Back in and Marty covers for 2. PCO fights off the chicken wing, ref bump, sidewinder slam by PCO gets like 20. King arrives, attacks PCO and hits the black hole slam. He puts Marty on top and that gets 2. King holds PCO but Marty accidentally hits him and PCO cuts off Marty. The PCO-sault is cut of as Marty crotches him and they battle up top. PCO knocks him off, ref bump again. The PCO-sault is stopped by Flip, Marty hits a belt shot and covers for 2. Marty follows with chops, but PCO dives and takes out King and Flip. Tree slam on Marty, he looks for the PCO-sault and hits it for 2. To the apron and PCO heads up top and the senton misses. Marty rolls him in and hits the lariat for 2. PCO cuts him off with a clothesline, heads up top and the PCO-sault connects for the win. PCO defeated Marty Scurll @ 14:50 via pin [*] This was complete overbooked bullshit with run-ins ref bumps and every trick under the sun to try and make it interesting instead, it only took away from the match.

– PCO then explained that his match against Rush was the biggest night of his life and it took place on the biggest show of ROH’s year. He said Rush is very unpredictable and crazy, which made them perfect opponents.

Champion Rush vs. PCO : They brawl at the bell and trade chops as Rush hits a running knee strike but runs into a lariat. PCO looks for a dive but Rush hits him with a chair shot and slams him to the barricades. He then whips him with a cable and back in, Rush follows with chops, a corner attack and basement dropkick. They trade, Rush beats him down in the corner and kicks him in the face; tranquilo. The hanging arm bar follows, Rush grabs a step stool and tosses it in the ring. He throws it at PCO, wedges it in the corner and it falls out. He just stands it up and whips PCO into it. Rush cackles like a villain as he celebrates and attacks. PCO fires back, hits a pop up powerbomb and the suicide cannonball. He sets Rush on the apron and heads up top. The senton misses, and PCO is down on the floor. Rush suplexes him onto the table at ringside, but, I AM THE TABLE. They brawl into the entrance way, and by PCO’s hearse. He hits PCO with a barricade, piles a few up and adds chairs to the pile. PCO fires back, they trade chops and battle onto the stage. Rush tosses him off onto the pile of carnage, and celebrates. Destro arrives and gets jumper cables to revive PCO. He fires up and chokeslams Rush on the hood of the hearse. PCO follows with a leg drop on top of the hood and Rush follow him onto the roof and tosses PCO to the floor with an overhead belly to belly. PCO gets a crow bar, but Rush avoids him and attacks. He heads back to the ring, PCO follows and Rush gets doors from under the ring. He props them up in the corners, hits a German on PCO and the knee strike follows for 2. Rush up top and the big senton follows for 1. Rush breaks a door over his head, suplexes him through another and PCO fires up and spears him through the other door for 2. PCO up top and the PCO-sault gets 2. Destro slides him in a table, PCO sets it up and Rush follows with a chair shot. He takes out Destro, and dumps him into the crowd. Back in and PCO hits a chokeslam, lays him on the table and the PCO-sault finishes it. PCO defeated Champion Rush @ 22:30 via pin [*] Well this was certainly something and it wasn’t good. I was fearful of the kind of match we would get and that’s what we got. It was a slow, disjointed plunder brawl that lost the crowd following the supernatural electrocution spot and from there just felt way too long. It never had much heat to it anyway, it never felt locked into anything other than PCO takes punishment and does stupid shit and then overcomes, which is the only way ROH knows how to book PCO. Sure, the PCO win is a lovely story, but I have absolutely no idea why you cut off the Rush title run so early for PCO when the company’s in the state it’s in. Again, a nice achievement for PCO and a lifetime achievement award of sorts, but a bad main event and a very questionable booking decision.

