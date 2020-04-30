Csonka’s ROH TV Review 4.29.20

– From ROH TV 5.03.17: Matt Sydal defeated Flip Gordon @ 5:55 via pin [**½]

– From ROH Final Battle 2018: Flip Gordon defeated Bully Ray @ 14:40 [***]

– From ROH War of the Worlds Buffalo: Flip Gordon defeated Bandido @ 25:35 via pin [***½]

– Flip Gordon is featured this week. This is the first real deep dive from ROH into Flip, who is at home with his dog and is talking about being in group homes for behavior issues. Discovering wrestling is what changed his life as it led to him getting into amateur wrestling and he also did a little MMA. He became friends with cheerleaders, who he practiced with a learned gymnastics, leading to his wrestling style. Because of his military service, he enjoys structure and keeping himself in check. He saved up everything had and went to the New England Pro Wrestling Academy in Boston, MA.

Matt Sydal vs. Flip Gordon : They worked a solid back and forth, with some fun and athletic counters; Gordon did a series of kip ups, and Sydal then worked leg kicks, but got frustrated with Gordon’s athletic counters. Sydal then attacked with more kicks, chops followed; Gordon then hit a springboard sling blade and then a PELE. Gordon the hit a PK and a standing moonsault for 2. Gordon up top, but Sydal avoids the 450, and hits the standing moonsault for 2. Spin kick connects for Gordon, but he eats a knee stroke and the shooting star press is cut off with a kick, and Gordon covers for 2. Sydal cuts him off with the boot, the shooting star press finishes it. Scurll attacks post match, but Sydal sends him packing.Matt Sydal defeated Flip Gordon @ 5:55 via pin [**½] This was a solid but disjointed outing, with Sydal getting momentum ahead of challenging Scurll for the TV title.

I QUIT MATCH: Bully Ray vs. Flip Gordon : Gordon arrives in the balcony in tactical gear and carrying the American Flag. Gordon flies into the ring and runs wild on Bully. He then works over Bully with chair shots, with some RVD callbacks, and control until Bully rakes the eyes and lays in trashcan shots on Gordon. Bully pulls out a table, lays in chops and Gordon fires back with a superkick. Gordon gets a table, slides it in and sets it up but Bully dumps Gordon and lays out Gordon with his chain. Bully runs down Cary Silken and Bobby Cruise, Bully shoves down Cruise and the ref get taken out by Bully. Bully threatens Silken with a kendo and Daniels is back and takes the bullet for Silken (that’ll get him back in maybe). Gordon is busted open as Bully hits a backdrop on the floor. Bully now grabs Gordon’s girlfriend from the front row, and teases powerbombing her through the table and demands Gordon quit. Silken hits Bully with the kendo, Gordon’s chick low blows Bully and Gordon has the flag on a kendo and flies in attacking Bully. He chokes out Bully with it, but Silas Young arrives and makes the save and hits misery. Silas now looks to set the table on fire, but Cheeseburger makes the save until he eats misery. Cabana now hits the ring, takes out Young and Bully with chair shots. Cabana gets low blowed and dumped. Young looks to light the table, LIGHTS OUT, and The Sandman is here. He takes out Young, drinks a beer, and Gordon superkicks Bully. The star spangled stunner follows and Gordon now attacks with repeated kendo strikes on Bully, and Bully finally quits. Flip Gordon defeated Bully Ray @ 14:40 [***] Overall this was good, as everyone involved was involved in the feud at some point, and it worked in an old ECW style booking sort of way. It certainly ran the risk of complete overbooking, but it worked really well with the live crowd. Flip finally overcomes, so good stuff.

Bandido vs. Flip Gordon : They shake hands and hug. The crowd loves these guys and they lock up, working to the ropes and breaking clean. Lockup again, working back to the ropes and they break clean again. Bandido now looks to work the arm, but Flip counters out and they end in a stand off. Bandido now hits a shoulder tackle, Flip bounces back up and follows with a tackle and head scissors. They work into counters, play to the crowd, and Bandido follows with a RANA. They continue to work slick counters, and then end in a stalemate. They play to the crowd, and Flip hits a back elbow and the blockbuster connects for 2. Flip follows with chops, a corner clothesline and then the dropkick. The cannonball follows for 2. Flip lays in more chops, takes Bandido up top and follows him up. Kinder surprise follows and Bandido spills to the floor. Flip follows and slams him to the barricade. Back in and Flip hits a senton atomico for 2. Flip grounds things and maintains control. Bandido makes the ropes, but Flip keeps him grounded. Bandido fights to his feet, lays in kicks, and follows with the tornillo. The reverse suplex and shining wizard follows as Flip spills to the floor. Bandido follows with a tope. Back in and Flip is favoring his knee as Bandido sores with uppercuts and then posts him knee a few times. Bandido continues to focus on the knee, keeping Flip grounded. Bandido is being a dick here, not exactly following Lifeblood’s fair play mantra a he dropkick the knee. Bandido follows with a pop up strike and running shooting star press for 2. Flip fires back, and hits an enziguri but Bandido dropkicks him to the floor. Bandido goes for a suicide dive but Flip with the sidestep and sends him into the barricade. Flip looks for an electric chair drop but Bandido hits the reverse RANA on the floor. They struggle to get back into the ring, barely beating the count. They fight to their feet and trade strikes. Flip fires up but runs into the moonsault slam. Bandido lays in rights and they trade strikes and chops. They keep trading, superkick by Bandido, but Flip locks on a sleeper to cut him off. Bandido powers up and make the ropes. He starts climbing with Flip on his back, crotches Flip up top and Bandido hits the super fall away moonsault slam but only gets 2 as he was too slow to cover. Flip counters the 21-plex, and hits the star spangled stunner for 2. They trade strikes, Bandido hits go to sleep, but Flip counters back and hits Flip 5 for the win. Flip Gordon defeated Bandido @ 25:35 via pin [***½] While a very different match than most expected, I think that these two had a very good main event match, that was laid out well and presented the two as equal and future stars for the company. Bandido has had a great run, but Flip really needed the win here.

