Csonka’s ROH TV Review 5.01.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Silas Young defeated Jonathan Gresham @ 11:22 via referee stoppage [***]

– The Briscoes defeated Soberano & Caristico @ 12:55 via pin [***¼]

– New ROH World Champion Matt Taven makes his way to the ring. He gets some small “You Deserve It” chants, and says “You’re right, I deserve this!” He said there’s not a man on this Earth more worthy to call himself world champion. He played up his track record this past year in ROH and CMLL and said any future challengers are going to have to earn their title shot. His overall lack of reaction here was not surprising at all. Flip Gordon arrived and reminded him that he was owed a world title shot following his win of the Sea Of Honor tournament on the Jericho cruise last fall. Taven ran him down for winning some matches on a cruise where everybody’s half-drunk versus winning the top prize in Madison Square Garden. Gordon said he spoke to ROH officials and he’s the new #1 contender to Taven’s title. This was the first fresh TV after G1 Supercard and Taven came off as such a cold champion; they managed to find the 4 people with signs and it was nice of Taven’s 10 family members to chant “You deserve it.”

Silas Young vs. Jonathan Gresham : Young beat Gresham a few weeks ago. They share an aggressive handshake and the bell rings. Young hits a shoulder tackle, and another. He tries to outwrestle Gresham early on and they spill to the floor. They work back in and work to the ropes. Post break and Yong grounds things, and takes control. Gresham is frustrated. They lock up and work to the ropes, the ref breaks them and Gresham then lays in chops. Young talks shit to Gresham and Gresham lays in more chops and they trade. He follows with rights, dirtying things up a bit. Young claims to be a better wrestler and they work into counters and they work to the mat. Young keeps playing mind games with Gresham, offering him his wrist, and then grounding him. Gresham now offers his wrist, but Young attacks with strikes but Gresham grounds him. They work into counters, and Gresham hits the dropkick. He follows with chops, and the corner dropkick. Post break and they trade pin attempts, and Gresham hits the tornado DDT. Young powders and Young gets a chair and the bell hammer. He nails Gresham with it and lock on an abdominal stretch and the ref stops it. Silas Young defeated Jonathan Gresham @ 11:22 via referee stoppage [***] This was a good match, with the story being that Young claims he’s a better wrestler than Gresham and would beat him with a wrestling hold. He technically did, but of course after cheating. The work and story were both good.

– We get a video recap of Kelly Klein winning the Women Of Honor title back from Mayu Iwatani at G1 Supercard and The Allure’s (Mandy Leon, Angelina Love, & Velvet Sky) debut and post match attack. Klein is then interviewed, noting that the WOH title is about skill and wrestling, not just getting attention. She plans to clean up the mess that is the Allure.

– We get a recap of Rush squashing Dalton Castle at G1 Supercard. Post-match Castle beat up his Boys. We’ll hear from him next week.

– We looks back on Bully Ray’s attack on Tenillle Dashwood last week, where he put her through a table for her write-off.

The Briscoes vs. Soberano & Caristico : Mark and Soberano begin. They lock up and Mark grounds things. Soberano counters out, but Mark takes him back down and follows with kicks. Soberano grounds things and Mark escapes. Soberano follows with kicks, and then a RANA. Caristico and Jay tag in. They lock up, working into counters and Caristico does some flippies and follows with a RANA and run up arm drag and the Briscoes powder. They come back in and take control, double teaming Caristico and dumping Soberano. They all work to the floor and Mark hits the cactus elbow. Post break and Jay grounds Caristico. The dropkick follows, and Mark tags back in for double teams. He lays in elbow drops and knocks Soberano to the floor. He follow with head butts, Jay tags in and lays the boots to Caristico. Jay hits a slam and Mark follows with a senton atomico. Caristico slowly fires back and hits the double back handspring elbow. High cross by Soberano, and the Sasuke special follows. Caristico flies to the floor with a high cross. Back in and Caristico follows with kicks until Mark cuts him off with strikes. Caristico hits an enziguri and superkick. The high cross follows for 2. Soberano tags in and the doomsday high cross follows as Jay makes the save. Jay takes out Caristico on the floor, and back in the Briscoes run wild and Jay hits the DVD for 2. Caristico in and eats a superkick, redneck boogie follows for 2. The Jay driller and froggy bow finishes Soberano. The Briscoes defeated Soberano & Caristico @ 12:55 via pin [***¼] This was a good and fun main event, with everyone working hard and the Briscoes picking up momentum with the win.

– NEXT WEEK: The Kingdom vs. Lifeblood, Eli Isom vs. PJ Black, and Kelly Klein vs. Ray Lynn.

– End Scene.

