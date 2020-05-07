Csonka’s ROH TV Review 5.07.20

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– From ROH Honor Re-United London 2018: Champion Jay Lethal defeated Mark Haskins @ 27:05 via pin [****¼]

– From ROH Free Enterprise 2020: Mark Haskins defeated Alex Shelley @ 12:05 via submission [***½]

– Mark Haskins is featured this week. Haskins talks about being bulled when he was a kid. He started watching wrestling during this time, and was inspired by the underdog stories. That friend loved wrestling but had cerebral palsy, so he couldn’t live his dream, and Haskins felt that he had to do thus for him and do it to thank that friend. His friend passed and he never won that major title as tribute to him. The door to ROH eventually opened for him, and he beat Silas Young and then got booked against Jay Briscoe and stepped up to him. That led to the international cup and he won the tournament, earning a shot at hen champion Jay Lethal. They saw something in him and he impressed, hung with the ROH top talents and delivered.

Champion Jay Lethal vs. Mark Haskins : Both guys are coming off of great matches in Doncaster. Haskins is fast to attack, looking for big strikes and pin attempts. He then looks to ground the action and work the arm, but they work to the ropes and Jay gets the break. They work into some slick exchanges and then into a stand off. Haskins goes back after the arm, but Jay hits the cartwheel but misses the dropkick, allowing Haskins to lock on an arm bar for a quick moment as Jay makes the ropes. Haskins now lays in strikes and lights Jay up but Jay finally cuts him off with the cartwheel/dropkick combo for 2. Haskins wants to keep it on the ground, looking to pull guard, and Jay demands he gets up and then lays in leg kicks. Haskins fights of the figure four, looks for a sharpshooter, but Jay escapes until Haskins dropkicks the knee. Haskins lays in kicks now, cuts off the sunset flip and stomps away at the arm. Haskins lights up Jay with chops, but Jay hits a desperation suplex for 2. Jay now grounds the action, delivering knee strikes, and follows with a side backbreaker for 2. More knee strikes follow, and now locks on a variation on the old trailer hitch. Uppercuts follow by Jay and then a back breaker as Haskins powders to the floor. Jay follows and continues to work the back, slamming Haskins to the apron. Jay then misses the dropkick, and Haskins hits an apron PK. Back in and Haskins delivers knee drops and covers for 2. Haskins goes back on the attack of the arm, and transitions into the crossface. He then locks in the other arm but Jay makes the ropes. Haskins now kicks away at the arm, they fight over a suplex, and Haskins counters out and Jay suplexes them both to the floor. They fight to their feet and roll back in. Haskins hits an enziguri but Jay hits the lethal combination for 2. Jay heads up top, taking way too long, Haskins is up, Jay drops down and hits the rolling torture rack. Back up top and elbow drops into a crucifix for 2. Haskins counters lethal injection, and rolls for a sharp shooter, but then opts for made in England for 2. Haskins follows with a kick, heads up top and Jay cuts him off. He follows him up and Haskins fights off the superplex, but Jay hits it anyway and transitions into a tiger driver for a good near fall. Jay looks for a figure four, but Haskins cradles him for 2. They trade strikes, lighting each other up as they go crazy fists. Haskins now hits a destroyer, and then a suicide dive. Back in and the double stomp follows for a great near fall. Jay fights off the sharpshooter, but Haskins fights through and locks it in. Jay fights and just barely makes the ropes. Jay now fights and gets a cradle for 2. The lethal injection connects and only gets 2! Jay is stunned, picks up Haskins, but Haskins fights back and then counters lethal injection into an arm bar, and hits made in England for another great near fall! They work to the apron, Jay fights back with chops and slips back into the ring and dropkicks Haskins to the floor. he follows with a suicide dive and another. Haskins cuts off the third, back in and Jay hits a cutter and then lethal injection for the win! Champion Jay Lethal defeated Mark Haskins @ 27:05 via pin [****¼] This was an absolutely great match, and in my opinion, the match of the tour. It was structured differently than most Lethal matches, and thrived due to that. It felt fresh and different, and Haskins came off like a legit threat. The closing stretch was awesome, with great near falls, an invested crowd, and the feeling that Haskins actually had a real chance to win this, which is a great accomplishment. I said it before, Haskins would be a great get for ROH, and he eventually was.

Mark Haskins vs. Alex Shelley : They shake hands, because they are good lads. They lockup, immediately working into counter exchanges and end in a standoff. Lockup again and Mark grounds things. Shelley counters out and works into a slick cradle for 2. he follows into a stretch neck breaker and cradle for 2. Mark follows with mid kicks, Shelley fires back and Mark follows with an enziguri, PK and the suicide dive. He follows with another and rolls Shelley back in. He grounds things, Shelley fires back and Mark cuts him off, attacking the arm. The arm bar follows, Shelley fights it and makes the ropes. The abdominal stretch follow, Shelley counters and cradles him but Mark counters into a crossface. Shelley fights and transitions to a rings of Haskins, but Shelley makes the ropes. Mark follows with kicks, Shelley dares him to throw more and so he does. Shelley cuts him off, follows with strikes and they trade until they work into a double down. back to the feet and they trade chops until Mark attacks the arm, hits the jab and Shelley counters into a suplex. He follows with kicks, a flatliner to the buckles and mark goes back to the arm and cradles him for 2. The PK and shoulder soldier roll follows for 2. Mark heads up top, and the double stomp misses, sliced bread by Shelley and transitions to the border city stretch but Mark cradles him for 2.Mark counters sliced bread into the sharpshooter and Shelley taps. Mark Haskins defeated Alex Shelley @ 12:05 via submission [***½] This was a very good, technical wrestling battle to kick off the show with the right man winning as Haskins has a title match coming up.

